LYNNFIELD — Tuesday night’s game is one that the Georgetown girls basketball team will want to flush down the memory tank. Some old problems, mainly turnovers, emerged in what ended up being a tough 48-39 road loss to a previously-winless Lynnfield team
But thankfully, the Royals have plenty of recent positive tape to fall back on.
After an up-and-down start to the season, the Royals (5-9) came into last night’s game as one of the hottest teams in the CAL. They had won four of their last five, while showing a lot of positive growth for such a young team.
“We’re doing the defensive shell every day,” said new Georgetown head coach Tommy McDonald. “Our defense has gotten better and our turnovers have gotten lower. Today was the highest we had had in a while. The turnovers were in the 20s, but they’ve been in the 10-12 range recently. We’re just doing the defensive shell every day and trying to bring them together as a team.”
Over the recent win streak, Georgetown knocked off Salem twice, and earned huge wins over Rockport and Triton. And, while the team is still working on improving its record, there’s still plenty to be excited about with the program both this season and beyond.
Top scorer Carena Ziolkowski (9.4 ppg) is a junior, CeCelia Nielson (8.5 ppg) has had some monster games and is only an eighth-grader, Tyrah Marcelin (7.6 ppg) is a sophomore, and guards Audrey Massey (Jr.), Marley Morrison (Jr.), Meghan Loewen (Jr.) and Avery Upite (Frosh.) are all improving and are slated to be back next year.
But Tuesday just wasn’t the Royals’ night.
Lynnfield (1-7) was led by star junior guard Bella George, who scored a game-high 29 points. A 32-32 game heading into the fourth quarter, a Upite 3 with 4:09 left put Georgetown up 39-34, but the Royals were held scoreless the rest of the game.
George converted an and-1 to tie it minutes later, and junior Margaret Ozanian scored five straight points and had two big offensive rebounds late to ice it for the Pioneers.
“We’ve been holding teams in the 40s and low 40s, but now we just need to do it all of the time,” said McDonald. “You have a good game, you get a good win, but then you need to bounce back with the same energy for the next one.”
With Marcelin out with a broken hand, her younger sister, Neiylah, was called up from the JV team and ended up with a team-high 10 points. Massey was right behind with 9 points, Neilson chipped in 8 and senior Julia Buckley was a monster in the paint with 11 rebounds and 4 blocks.
The Royals will try to get back in the win column Friday night when they travel to face Amesbury for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff.
Lynnfield 48, Georgetown 39
Georgetown (39): Marley Morrison 0-0-0, Carena Ziolkowski 1-0-3, Julia Buckley 1-0-2, Avery Upite 2-0-6, Audrey Massey 4-0-9, Meghan Loewen 0-1-1, CeCelia Nielson 2-3-8, Megan Skahan 0-0-0, Neiylah Marcelin 3-3-10, Emma Olsen 0-0-0. Totals 13-7-39
Lynnfield (48): Bella George 7-14-29, Margaret Ozanian 3-1-7, Ava Gamache 0-1-1, Lucy Cleary 1-3-5, Erika Pasquale 1-0-2, Jaelynn Moon 0-0-0, Taylor Valiton 0-4-4. Totals 12-23-48
3-pointers: L — George; G — Upite 2, Massey, Neilson, Marcelin, Ziolkowski
Georgetown (5-9): 5 14 13 7 — 39
Lynnfield (1-7): 5 14 13 16 — 48
