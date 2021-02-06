His story is inspiring.
A winner. One of the best ever to play his position. Near the end of his career. Re-energized. Breaks away from the chains of Bill Belichick. Joins a long-time losing franchise and helps to immediately turn it into a Super Bowl team.
Basically, a big, fat “I told you so!”
Tom Brady?
Hell, no. Sure the Brady-to-Bucs story is a great one, but let’s be honest, Brady basically walked into a candy store in Tampa, got everything he wanted and hence, has never had so many wonderful choices to expel the ball to.
This inspiring story is about Rob Gronkowski.
Remember the final fling in New England for Brady?
It was ugly. From early November to early January, the Patriots were as big a mess as they’ve been, well, since Brady took over the helm.
After an 8-0 start, the Patriots were 4-4 over their final eight regular games, and then couldn’t convert a 1st-and-goal from the 1-yard line against the Tennessee Titans. Game over.
By the way, that Titans game and Brady’s career as a Patriot ended that day on a pick-6.
Here’s another factoid from that miserable 2019 season. Gronkowski was not there. He retired.
Do the tight-end-challenged Patriots go 4-4, and lose to the Titans in the Wild Card round with Gronk?
My guess? No and no.
Ironically, in Tampa, Gronk has epitomized “The Patriot Way” in his short time there after coming out of retirement.
He played all 16 games, which hadn’t happened as a Patriot since 2011.
His production – 45 receptions, 623 yards, 7 TDs – compares favorably to his last year in New England, a Super Bowl championship year.
But the best part?
His smile, energy and fact he has never complained, particularly over the last three games while “amassing” only two receptions.
In fact, his blocking, which was a highlight of his career with the Patriots, has been elite.
“He’s exceeded my expectations,” said Bucs head coach Bruce Arians. “Tom and I were actually talking about it after practice (in late December). He ran on over-route and it’s like ‘Man, it looks like six or seven years ago.’”
Maybe that’s exaggerating things a little bit, but the happy-go-lucky Gronk has made a difference.
What do you think it means for a sure-fire Hall-of-Famer never complaining about his self-less role, which is not what it was during his prime?
Another Bucs tight end, Cameron Brate, has seen his targets go down since Gronk joined the Bucs.
But seeing Gronk doing the dirty work nary a complaint has been inspiring.
“He’s unbelievable,” said Brate, a Harvard University grad now having completed his seventh season. “His work ethic is amazing. I’ve learned so much watching him … And he’s funny, too. Real funny.”
One thing the Patriots lacked big-time in 2020, besides elite quarterback play and production from the tight end position – only 15 receptions, 154 yards, 1 TD – was personality.
Quarterback Cam Newton was the closest, with his wardrobe and cute nicknames, but he was no Gronk.
Brady posted a video on Instagram of him on Sunday night, shaking his head, while walking to his car at night, then panning over to the other guy walking with him, Gronk, who lifts a shirt to show NFC Champions T-shirt.
It was the same video Brady posted two years ago when the Patriots beat Kansas City en route to the Super Bowl win over the Rams, with Gronk showing his AFC Champions T-shirt.
It was a great move by Brady, not only tweaking some people back in New England, but showing off his friend in Tampa, whose story is as good as his is.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@newburyportnews.com.
