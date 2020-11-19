The good news is that the Maine Red Claws, the Boston Celtics minor league affiliate out of Portland, Me., will again be a fun team to watch in the G-League in 2021.
The Red Claws “acquired” three more game-changers in Vanderbilt sharpshooter Aaron Nesmith, 21, a 6-foot-6 forward, Oregon point guard Payton Pritchard, 22, only 6-foot-2 and apparently afraid of nobody, and TCU’s Desmond Bane, 22, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard.
As for your Celtics, the “A” team?
Trader Danny, as in Celtics President Danny Ainge, morphed into a church mouse.
There were rumors circulating – even one that had Giannis Antetokounmpo possibly being available due to issues with the Bucks rebuilding process and an even crazier one that involved James Harden – that Ainge was ready to add a veteran or two.
With Gordon Hayward’s contract deadline to opt in or out being extended into Thursday, there is a probability that something will happen on that end.
Hayward would opt in for his final year at $34.2 million and then the Celtics would deal him, as his time here has apparently ended.
Is Kemba Walker and his three-year, $108 million contract on the market, too?
Where would they go? Your guess is as good as mine.
The Celtics needs have not changed since yesterday. They need experience off the bench and a player who has experience winning games.
They are a good to very good team. But that isn’t good enough if the goal is to compete for championships.
Milwaukee and Brooklyn are loaded. NBA finalist Miami, with a few key guys possibly ready to become stars, and Philadelphia should all be as good if not better in 2021.
Through osmosis, the Celtics might be better, too. Another year for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, both of whom should be all-stars, might be enough. But, then again, it might not.
At this point, as close as the Celtics are, you’d rather not rely on “might.”
The Celtics drafting three more young players with their first round picks was unexpected, not with the franchise’s need to get better now.
A year ago, the Celtics added four young players to their family, including Romeo Langford (14th), Grant Williams (22nd), Carsen Edwards (33rd) and Tremont Waters (51st). While Williams added some toughness to the 2019-20 Celtics, Langford, Edwards and Waters all did their best work in Portland, Me., with Waters being tabbed G-League Rookie of the Year.
Pritchard and Bane will have to do their time in Maine, too. Both could be fun to watch in the minors.
As for the Celtics and Trader Danny, maybe something pops today. Maybe Hayward and a few of the Celtics draftees last night go to Atlanta for their No. 6 pick, a 6-foot-9 forward out of USC, Onyeka Okongwu, and Hawks talented center Clint Capela.
It’s probably too early to assess anything because something else could happen soon.
But then again, haven’t we said that before?
