Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

A few showers this evening becoming steadier and heavier overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

A few showers this evening becoming steadier and heavier overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.