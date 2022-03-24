Byfield native Caroline Cutter and the Middlebury College women's hockey team just completed probably the greatest season in NCAA Division 3 history.
A junior forward, Cutter helped top-seeded Middlebury take down Gustavus Adolphus in overtime, 3-2, in Saturday's championship game in front of a packed crowd at Kenyon Arena. The win gave the Panthers their fourth NCAA title and sixth overall, and it also capped the first ever undefeated season in Division 3 (27-0-0).
On the Middlebury Athletics website, the title of the article simply starts with: Perfection.
But, it almost wasn't the storybook ending for Cutter and her team.
The Panthers grabbed a 2-1 lead with 2:47 left in the third period on a goal from Madie Leidt, but watched the Gusties -- after a lengthy video review -- tie it with 0.1 seconds left when Molly McHugh poked in a rebound just before the buzzer. That could have been devastating for Cutter and the Panthers, but the team held it together and regrouped in OT. The Panthers controlled play in the extra frame, and won it when Ellie Barney lifted in her own rebound.
A Triton Youth Hockey product, Cutter played varsity for Triton in the eighth grade before going on to be a 12-letter varsity athlete at Brooks School. After her sophomore season at Middlebury was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, she came back and finished with two goals and an assist this winter for the Panthers.
