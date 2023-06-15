We’re probably sounding like a broken record at this point, but the Georgetown baseball team started the season in a massive hole. Perceived ace and returning Daily News All-Star Carter Lucido actually, in fact, didn’t return, as he unfortunately suffered a year-ending injury playing football in the fall.
Who, if anyone, was going to step up and fill that void for the Royals?
Could anyone even?
As it turns out, yes. When Georgetown needed a jolt, senior Zach Gilmore showed how much he had improved over the past offseason. The lefty more than filled that “ace” role, posting an 8-2 record with a 1.52 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 64.1 innings pitched — leading the Royals (16-7) to a CAL Baker title, and the best overall record in the entire league.
For his efforts, Gilmore was named the CAL Baker MVP.
His teammate, junior outfielder Jake Gilbo, was also selected to the 15-person All-CAL team after hitting an area-high .508 (32-for-63) with 18 RBI and a home run. Their coach, Phil Desilets, was chosen as the CAL Baker Coach of the Year.
Elsewhere in the Baker Division, a pair of Amesbury teammates were impressively named All-CAL for the second straight year. Drew Scialdone (.485, 26 runs, HR) was again one of the best hitters in the league, and Trevor Kimball helped to fuel the Redhawks (12-10) to the Division 4 Quarterfinals after the team started the spring 1-6. The senior lefty hit .344 with 28 RBI and 3 home runs, and on the mound posted an 8-4 record with a 1.48 ERA and an area-high 104 strikeouts in 61.1 innings.
Moving up to the Kinney Division, Newburyport earned two All-CAL selections.
Owen Tahnk had a terrific senior season before he heads off to play at Harvard, going 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA and 51 strikeouts on the mound, while at the plate hitting .456 with 2 home runs and an area-high 30 RBI. Shortstop Jack Sullivan enjoyed a breakout junior season on the diamond, hitting .351 out of the leadoff spot with 27 runs scored, all while flashing one of the best gloves in the league.
Lastly, both Pentucket and Triton had one All-CAL selection each. Trevor Kamuda was a true senior leader for the Panthers, hitting .373 with 2 home runs and a team-high 17 runs scored. For the Vikings, Griffin Dupuis was steady at the plate (.375), but did most of his damage on the mound where he went 5-4 with a 2.20 ERA and 60 strikeouts.
Here are the complete CAL baseball All-Star teams.
All-CAL
Amesbury: Trevor Kimball, Sr., P/OF; Drew Scialdone, Jr., OF; Georgetown: Zach Gilmore, Sr., P; Jack Gilbo, Jr., CF; Hamilton-Wenham: Gian Gamelli, Sr., P/1B; Connor McClintock, Sr., P; Ipswich: Matt McGowan, Sr., OF; Lynnfield: Alex Gentile, Sr., OF; Anthony Grabau, Jr., 3B; Newburyport: Owen Tahnk, Sr., P/1B; Jack Sullivan, Jr., SS; North Reading: Alex Carucci, Sr., SS; Ryan McGuire, Sr., CF; Pentucket: Trevor Kamuda, Sr., P/CF; Triton: Griffin Dupuis, Sr., P/3B
CA
L All-Stars
Amesbury: Will Arsenault, Jr., C; Georgetown: Jake Thompson, Sr., 3B/P; Jake Gilstein, Jr., C; Jason Gioia, Jr., LF; Hamilton-Wenham: Tate Fitzgibbons, Jr., P/OF; James Day, Jr., C/SS; Ipswich: Nate Baise, Jr., SS; Lynnfield: Devin Bogler, Sr., C; Henry Caulfield, Sr., SS; David Tracy, Jr., P/1B; Manchester-Essex: Zak Porat, Sr., INF/P; Mike Deoreo, Sr., OF; Troy Flood, Jr., INF/P; Newburyport: Connor Stick, Jr., 2B; North Reading: Aldo Vittozzi, Sr., 2B; Zach Rosatone, Sr., OF; Dylan Matthews, Frosh., P; Pentucket: Kyle Ventola, Sr., C; Rockport: Jack Guelli, Sr., CF; Michael Murphy, Sr., INF; Triton: Tyler Egan, Sr., P/1B
Miscellaneous Awards
Player of the Year (Kinney): Alex Gentile, Lynnfield.
Player of the Year (Baker): Zach Gilmore, Georgetown.
Coach of the Year (Kinney): Eric Archambault, North Reading.
Coach of the Year (Baker): Phil Desilets, Georgetown.
Sportsmanship (Kinney): Pentucket.
Sportsmanship (Baker): Hamilton-Wenham.
