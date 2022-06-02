The Daily News area has been treated to some great baseball this spring.
All five of our local CAL teams have qualified for the state tournament, with Amesbury (16-4) earning the No. 1 seed in Division 4 and Georgetown coming in at No. 2 in Division 5.
And that solid play was well reflected in the end-of-the-year CAL awards.
After cruising to the Baker title, Amesbury had a league-high four selections to the 16-person All-CAL team — led by CAL Baker MVP Jake Harring. The junior is hitting .485 with 28 runs, 18 RBI and a home run as a dynamic leadoff man and steady second baseman. He was joined on the All-CAL team by teammates Shea Cucinotta (.479, 20 runs, 22 RBI), Drew Scialdone (.491, 26 runs, 23 RBI, 2 HR) and Trevor Kimball (.317, 23 RBI, 5 HR, 4-2, 3.33 ERA, 51 Ks). and after missing a couple of weeks due to a shoulder injury, senior Drew MacDonald still was named a CAL All-Star after posting a 5-0 record on the mound with a 1.02 ERA and 42 strikeouts in just 27.1 innings pitched.
And in the Kinney, the decision for MVP was probably quite easy.
Jack Fehlner, the reigning Daily News MVP and now two-time CAL Kinney MVP, is in the middle of an unbelievable senior year. The Roanoke College commit is hitting a remarkable .581 (36 for 62) with 22 RBI, 17 runs scored and two home runs, and on the mound he has a 7-2 record with an area-best 0.83 ERA. Junior pitcher Charlie Forrest (7-3, 2.36 ERA) joined Fehlner on the All-CAL team, and Lucas Stallard (.369, 17 RBI, 2 HR), Connor Stick (.406, 20 runs) and Owen Tahnk (.356, 17 runs, 16 RBI) all made CAL All-Stars.
Newburyport, Pentucket and Triton finished in a three-way tie and all shared the CAL Kinney title.
Seniors Dylan Watson (.387, 23 runs, 4-2, 2.72 ERA) and Joe Abt (.444, 15 RBI, HR) were named All-CAL for the Vikings, as were Pentucket’s electric pitching duo of Ethan Hunt (4-3, 1.96 ERA, 64 Ks) and Chase Dwight (5-1, 1.28 ERA, 56 Ks). Georgetown saw sophomore ace Carter Lucido, who posted a 4-1 record with a 2.03 ERA on the mound while also hitting .407 at the plate with 22 RBI, make All-CAL as well.
Newburyport’s Mark Rowe and first-year Triton skipper Chris Lamothe were also named co-Coach of the Year in the Kinney. Amesbury’s Joel Brierley took home the CAL Baker Coach of the Year award.
Here are the complete CAL All-Star teams.
All-CAL
Amesbury: Shea Cucinotta, Sr., SS; Jake Harring, Jr., 2B; Trevor Kimball, Jr., P/LF; Drew Scialdone, Soph., 1B; Georgetown: Carter Lucido, Soph., P/CF Hamilton-Wenham: Connor McClintock, Jr., 1B; Will Cooke, Jr., P Lynnfield: Alex Gentile, Jr., CF Manchester-Essex: Mike Deoreo, Jr., P/C Newburyport: Jack Fehlner, Sr., 2B/P; Charlie Forrest, Jr., P; North Reading: Alex Carucci, Jr., C; Pentucket: Ethan Hunt, Sr., P/SS; Chase Dwight, Sr., P/1B; Triton: Dylan Watson, Sr., CF/P; Joe Abt, Sr., SS
CAL All-Stars
Amesbury: Drew MacDonald, Sr., P/CF; Georgetown: Tyler Girouard, Sr., P/1B; Hamilton-Wenham: Nick Freni, Sr., P; Gian Gamelli, Frosh., P; Ipswich: Finn MacLennan, Sr., P/OF; Evan Stein, Sr., Utility; Lynnfield: Spencer Riley, Sr., OF; Manchester-Essex: AJ Pallazola, Sr., OF; Ryan Andrews, Sr., IF/P; Newburyport: Lucas Stallard, Sr., SS; Owen Tahnk, Jr., 3B; Connor Stick, Soph. 2B; North Reading: Matt Ryan, Sr., CF; Ryan Baker, Sr., P/INF; Pentucket: Trevor Kamuda, Jr., OF/P; Kyle Ventola, Jr., C; Rockport: Will Cahill, Sr., C; Triton: Andrew Johnson, Jr., C; Tyler Egan, Jr., P/INF; Cole Daniels, Sr., CF
Miscellaneous Awards
Player of the Year (Kinney): Jack Fehlner, Newburyport.
Player of the Year (Baker): Jake Harring, Amesbury.
Coach of the Year (Kinney): Mark Rowe, Newburyport; Chris Lamothe, Triton.
Coach of the Year (Baker): Joel Brierley, Amesbury.
Kinney Champion: Newburyport, Triton, Pentucket.
Baker Champion: Amesbury.
Sportsmanship (Kinney): North Reading.
Sportsmanship (Baker): Ipswich, Rockport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.