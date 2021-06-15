After emerging as one of the region's top pitchers while leading his team to a league title, Newburyport junior Jack Fehlner has been named CAL Kinney Player of the Year, the league announced on Tuesday.
Fehlner enjoyed a dominant junior season on the mound, going 6-1 with a 1.43 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 44 innings. He most recently pitched a complete-game shutout to help the Clippers win the Bert Spofford Tournament and also tallied 11 hits, nine runs and a home run at the plate.
Newburyport coach Mark Rowe was also named CAL Kinney Coach of the Year and a total of eight local standouts were named First Team All-CAL.
Joining Fehlner from Newburyport as All-CAL picks were senior outfielder Jacob Buontempo and junior infielder Lucas Stallard. Triton's Cael Kohan and Joe Abt, Pentucket's Ethan Hunt, Amesbury's Jake Harring and Georgetown's Iain Kantorski were also named All-CAL.
In addition to the First Teamers, another 11 locals were honored as CAL All-Stars, those being Newburyport's Nick White and Ryan Archer, Triton's Kyle Odoy and Brady Lindholm, Pentucket's Joe Lynch and Trevor Kamuda, Amesbury's Jeremy Lopez, Drew MacDonald and Trevor Kimball and Georgetown's Garrett Sedgwick and Jack Lucido.
Hamilton-Wenham's Ryan Hutchinson and Luke McClintock were honored as CAL Baker co-Players of the Year and Rockport's John Parisi was CAL Baker Coach of the Year. Georgetown and Ipswich shared the CAL Baker Sportsmanship Award and North Reading received the CAL Kinney Sportsmanship Award.
CAL Baseball
All-CAL
Newburyport: Jacob Buontempo, Sr., OF; Jack Fehlner, Jr., P/2B; Lucas Stallard, Jr., INF/P; Triton: Cael Kohan, Sr., P/OF; Joe Abt, Jr., 2B; Amesbury: Jake Harring, Soph., 2B/SS; Georgetown: Iain Kantorski, Sr., C; Pentucket: Ethan Hunt, Jr., P; Hamilton-Wenham: Ryan Hutchinson, Sr., P/3B; Luke McClintock, Sr., P/1B; Shane Metternick, Sr., P/LF; Ryan Monahan, Sr., OF/INF; Nick Freni, Jr., C; ; Lynnfield: Evan Balian, Sr., C; Trent Balian, Sr., P/3B; Manchester Essex: Vaughn O'Leary, Jr., P/1B; North Reading: Michael Vittozzi, Sr., 2B; Ryan Baker, Jr., P/1B
Local CAL All-Stars
Amesbury: Jeremy Lopez, Sr., P/OF; Drew MacDonald, Jr., OF/P; Trevor Kimball, Soph., P/1B
Georgetown: Garrett Sedgwick, Sr., P/OF; Jack Lucido, Jr., P/SS
Newburyport: Nick White, Sr., C; Ryan Archer, Sr., OF
Pentucket: Joe Lynch, Sr., C; Trevor Kamuda, Soph., CF
Triton: Kyle Odoy, Sr., 1B; Brady Lindholm, Sr., SS
League Awards
Players of the Year: Jack Fehlner, Newburyport (Kinney); Ryan Hutchinson and Luke McClintock, Hamilton-Wenham (Baker)
Coaches of the Year: Mark Rowe, Newburyport (Kinney); John Parisi, Rockport (Baker)
Sportsmanship Award: North Reading (Kinney); Georgetown and Ipswich (Baker)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.