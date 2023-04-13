There may not yet be a pitch clock at the high school level, but a couple of local teams certainly have the elite arms to sit down batters quickly.
Fresh off a run to the Division 3 state championship game a year ago — where it gave an all-time Austin Prep team a heck of a battle — Newburyport has a pair of college commits headlining the rotation in Owen Tahnk (Harvard) and Charlie Forrest (Hobart). Generating runs will be priority No. 1 for the Clippers this spring, but on the flip side they shouldn’t allow that many.
Georgetown, after making the Division 5 semifinals last year, also projects to have a solid 1-2 punch on the mound with Carter Lucido and Zach Gilmore. It’ll be a fight for the CAL Baker between the Royals and Amesbury, the latter of which lost a lot but still returns eight solid contributors.
Elsewhere, Pentucket and Triton are both under new leadership, but should prove as factors in the CAL Kinney race.
Here are your complete local CAL baseball previews for the 2023 season:
Amesbury
Coach Joel Brierley: (6th year, 43-38)
2021 season: 18-5, lost in D4 Quarterfinals
Returning letterman (8): Luke Arsenault, Sr., OF/P; Tyler Bartniski, Sr., 1B/P; Aiden Fortier, Sr., SS; Trevor Kimball, Sr., P/OF; Matt Anderson, Jr., 2B; Will Arsenault, Jr., C; Oliver Ferreira, Jr., OF/3B; Drew Scialdone, Jr., P/OF
Newcomers: Hunter Belisle, Sr., 3B/P; Ethan Lowell, Sr., OF/C; Liam McNally, Sr., OF; Brady Nash, Sr., 3B; Kyle Palen, Jr., 1B; Shain Parisella, Jr., OF; Joshua Roberts, Frosh., SS/2B
Captains: Tyler Bartniski, Trevor Kimball, Drew Scialdone
Returning leaders: Drew Scialdone: .470, 28 runs, 23 RBI, 2 HR; Trevor Kimball: 17 runs, 25 RBI, 5 HR, 5-2 record, 2.68 ERA, 62 Ks in 47.0 IP;
Returning honorees: Trevor Kimball: Daily News All-Star, All-CAL; Drew Scialdone: Daily News Honorable Mention, All-CAL
Odds and ends: Amesbury has some holes to fill, but still returns enough talent to defend its CAL Baker title. ... Hunter Belisle was the CAL Baker MVP for the hockey team this winter. He scored 13 goals with 9 assists and helped the team reach the Division 4 Quarterfinals. ... Belisle is also a key player with the football team along with Luke and Will Arsenault, Drew Scialdone, Brady Nash, Kyle Palen and Oliver Ferreira. ... Two-time Daily News All-Star Jake Harring has transferred to powerhouse Austin Prep where he is repeating his junior year. He hit .468 with 21 RBI last spring ... Two-time Daily News Indoor Track All-Star and one-time Football All-Star Aiden Donovan will focus on Outdoor Track this spring. He had a 4-0 record on the mound last year with a 2.97 ERA. ... Amesbury has started the year 1-1 after a win over Whittier and a loss to Ipswich.
Assistants: Marc Ouellet, Paul Walton, Sean Hallinan
Georgetown
Coach Phil Desilets: (8th year, 57-68)
2022 season: 13-11, lost in D5 Semifinals
Returning letterman (11): Jake Thompson, Sr., P/3B; Zach Gilmore, Sr., P/1B; Elijah Ryan, Sr., P/1B; Jake Gilbo, Jr., OF; Ty Gilmore, Jr., P/INF; Cam Willis, Jr., 2B/SS; Jason Gioia, Jr., P/OF; Ethan Lee, Jr., P/3B/1B; Carter Lucido, Jr., P/OF; Jake Gilstein, Jr., C/SS; Hayden Ruth, Soph., P/OF
Newcomers: Niko Maniatis, Jr., OF; Cole Healy, Soph., P/2B; Zach Floyd, Frosh., P/1B; Oliver Thibeault, Frosh., P/INF; Cam Harris, Frosh., OF; Shawn Riley, Frosh., P/OF; Drew Giguere, Frosh., OF/C; Zach Floyd, Frosh., P/1B
Captains: Jake Thompson, Zach Gilmore, Carter Lucido
Returning leaders: Carter Lucido: .366, 18 runs, 22 RBI, 6-1 record, 1.52 ERA, 40 Ks in 55.1 IP; Jake Gilbo: .321, 20 runs, 6 RBI; Zach Gilmore: 3.13 ERA, 34 Ks in 44.2 IP
Returning honorees: Carter Lucido: Daily News All-Star, All-CAL; Jake Gilbo: Daily News Honorable Mention
Odds and ends: It’s shaping up to be a banner year in Georgetown, as the program returns plenty of talent to contend for a CAL Baker title. After a run to the Division 5 Semifinals a year ago, the Royals — when healthy — could have one of the better pitching staffs in the entire league. Returning Daily News All-Star Carter Lucido hasn’t pitched yet, but will headline a staff that also features Zach Gilmore and Ethan Lee. ... Jake Thompson had 229 rushing yards and five TDs for the football team this fall, caught five passes for 124 yards and three more TDs and completed 22-of-48 passes for 189 yards and a TD. ... The Royals have started out the spring a perfect 3-0 after wins over Ipswich (10-0), Matignon (13-3) and Whittier (5-2).
Assistants: Malcolm Cepeda, Dan Manning, Alex Strempel
Newburyport
Coach Mark Rowe: (8th year, 71-55)
2022 record: 18-7, lost in D3 Finals
Returning letterman (9): Charlie Forrest, Sr., P/1B/OF; Steve Lawton, Sr., P/OF; Max Puleo, Sr., C/OF; Owen Tahnk, Sr., P/3B; Will Walsh, Sr., P/OF; Eli Suchecki, Jr., OF; Ben Cook, Jr., C/OF; Connor Stick, Jr., INF; Jack Sullivan, Jr., INF/OF/P;
Newcomers: Parker Cowles, Jr., INF/P; Jackson DeVivo, Jr., OF/P; Milo Freundlich, Jr., INF; Aiden Gracey, Jr., OF; Brayden Johnson, Jr., INF/P; Colin Klapes, Jr., INF/OF; Benjamin Perron, Jr., INF; Evan Leukens, Soph., INF; Coooper Yim, Soph., INF/P
Captains: Owen Tahnk, Charlie Forrest
Returning leaders: Connor Stick: .363, 21 runs, 15 RBI; Max Puleo: .343, 13 runs, 14 RBI; Jack Sullivan: .317, 25 runs; Owen Tahnk: .384, 22 runs, 18 RBI; Charlie Forrest: 9-3 record, 1.98 ERA, 62 Ks in 67.1 IP
Returning honorees: Charlie Forrest: Daily News All-Star, All-CAL; Owen Tahnk, Daily News Honorable Mention, CAL All-Star; Connor Stick: Daily News Honorable Mention, CAL All-Star
Odds and ends: Newburyport certainly has the pitching to earn a share — or better — of its third straight CAL Kinney title, and potentially make a return trip to the Division 3 title game. Owen Tahnk is committed to pitch at Harvard. He only threw 2.1 innings last spring due to an injury, but still was one of the team’s better hitters and is back fully healthy this spring. He was also the goalie of the undefeated soccer team this fall that won the Division 3 state championship. Charlie Forrest is committed to pitch at Hobart College. The three-sport athlete has been a key player for both the golf team and the hockey team this school year. ... The Clippers have started the year 1-1 after a loss to Whittier (4-1) and a win over Bishop Fenwick (4-3).
Assistants: Tom Furlong, Dom Masi
Pentucket
Coach Allen Mottram: (1st year)
2022 record: 11-11, lost in D3 Round of 16
Returning letterman (6): Trevor Kamuda, Sr., CF/P; Alexander Robertson, Sr., 1B; Kyle Ventola, Sr., C; Nick Kutcher, Jr., SS/P; Caleb Meisner, Jr., P/3B; Jake Woodsum, Jr., INF/P;
Newcomers: Justin Bartholomew, Sr., OF/P; Mitchell Martin, Sr., P/1B; Braeden Irvine, Jr., OF/C; Max Cloutier, Frosh., P/INF; Teddy Cloutier, Frosh., C/INF; Noah Meyer, Frosh., 2B/P; Jayden Pabst, Frosh., 2B/OF/P; Luke Pergola, Frosh., LF/CF/P; Patrick Stewart, Frosh., P/INF
Captains: Trevor Kamuda, Alex Robertson, Kyle Ventola
Returning leaders: Trevor Kamuda: .314, 12 RBI; Kyle Ventola: .328, 12 RBI
Returning honorees: Trevor Kamuda: Daily News Honorable Mention, CAL All-Star; Kyle Ventola: Daily News Honorable Mention, CAL All-Star
Odds and ends: Pentucket welcomes new coach Allen Mottram to the dugout. He replaces Kevin Murray, who went 20-19 over two years with the program. ... Pentucket will have to replace a lot of pitching from a year ago with All-Stars Ethan Hunt and Chase Dwight having graduated out, but has a stalwart behind the plate in Kyle Ventola to help ease the young talent along. ... Trevor Kamuda is committed to play baseball at Endicott College. He’s also a three-time Daily News Wrestling All-Star (1x MVP), as well as a standout soccer player. ... The Panthers are scheduled to open their season on Saturday at Triton (10 a.m.).
Triton
Coach Kyle Priest: (1st year)
2022 season: 11-10, lost in D3 Preliminary Round
Returning letterman (): Griffin Dupuis, Sr., P/INF; Tyler Egan, Sr., INF/P; Ricky Gardella, Sr., INF/P; Tim Hussey, Sr., INF/P; Andrew Johnson, Sr., C; Jakob Lennon, Sr., OF; Jack Lindholm, Jr., OF/P; Connor Rumph, Soph., INF
Newcomers: Zachary Fowler, Sr., OF/P; Jack Harden, Jr., INF/P; Ryan Nolan, Jr., OF; Cole Piaseczynski, Jr., OF; Billy Thistlewood, Jr., INF; Beckham Zizza, Soph., OF; Joshua Penney, Soph., INF; Nicolas Bonasera, Soph., OF; Liam Friis, Soph., OF/P; Gavin Fraser, Frosh., INF;
Captains: Tyler Egan, Griffin Dupuis, Jakob Lennon
Returning leaders: Andrew Johnson: .321, 14 RBI; Tyler Egan: .305, 12 runs, 17 RBI, 3-1 record, 2.80 ERA; Griffin Dupuis: 2.97 ERA, 30 Ks in 28.1 IP
Returning honorees: Andrew Johnson: Daily News Honorable Mention, CAL All-Star; Tyler Egan: Daily News Honorable Mention, CAL All-Star
Odds and ends: New coach Kyle Priest, who’s the Director of Baseball Operations at Rip City USA Baseball, takes over this spring on the interim tag. He replaces assistant Triton Athletic Director Chris Lamothe, who coached last season. ... Cole Piaseczynski was our Daily News Football MVP as a junior this fall. He rushed for 720 yards on 119 carries with 12 touchdowns, and caught 37 passes for 749 yards and 9 more TDs. ... Ricky Gardella is our two-time Daily News Golf MVP and a rare four-time All-Star. ... Tyler Egan, Andrew Johnson, Jack Lindholm and Connor Rumph were all key members of the hockey team that made a run to the Division 3 Semifinals this winter. ... The Vikings have started the year 2-0 after wins over Ipswich (6-3) and Greater Lawrence (12-1).
Assistants: Louis Takesian, Ed Suprin
