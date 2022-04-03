The local baseball season is already underway in the Cape Ann League.
Fresh off a Kinney Division title last spring, Newburyport returns four starters — led by Daily News MVP Jack Fehlner — as well as plenty of other contributors. The Clippers lost their season opener to Gloucester, 4-3, on Saturday, but are in line for a strong year.
Newburyport will certainly be challenged in the Kinney by Pentucket, which returns seven starters from a potent offense last spring, and in the Baker Division watch out for an Amesbury team that brings back a ton of high-end talent.
Here are your local CAL baseball previews for the 2022 season:
AmesburyCoach Joel Brierley: (5th year, 25-33)
2021 season: 9-8, lost in D3 North First Round
Returning starters (8): Drew MacDonald, Sr., P/OF; Shea Cucinotta, Sr., SS; Trevor Kimball, Jr., P/OF; Luke Arsenault, Jr., 3B; Jake Harring, Jr., 2B; Will Arsenault, Soph., C; Aiden Donovan, Soph., 1B; Drew Scialdone, Soph., P/OF
Returning lettermen: Josh Sorgini, Sr., P; Cameron Stanley, Sr., OF
Newcomers: Tyler Bartniski, Jr., C; Brady Burnham, Jr., 1B; Aiden Fortier, Jr., SS; Matt Anderson, Soph., 2B; Oliver Ferreira, Soph., Utility
Captains: TBD, will be decided this week.
Candidates: 28
Returning leaders: Jake Harring: .377, 20 hits, 14 runs, 12 SB; Trevor Kimball: .295, 13 hits, 11 RBI, 2-1 with 1 Save, 29 IP, 3.38 ERA; Shea Cucinotta: .400, 10 Hits; Drew MacDonald: .354, 17 hits, 14 runs, 9 RBI, 3-3 with 1 Save, 28.1 IP, 4.69 ERA
Returning honorees: Shea Cucinotta, CAL All-Star; Jake Harring, All-CAL, Daily News All-Star; Trevor Kimball, CAL All-Star; Drew MacDonald, CAL All-Star, Daily News All-Star
Odds and ends: Amesbury returns strong talent frm last year’s team, highlighted by Daily News All-Stars Drew MacDonald and Jake Harring. ... Star shortstop Shea Cucinotta missed half of last season due to injury, but is looking to have a big year. He committed to American International during the winter. ... Cucinotta, MacDonald and Luke Arsenault were Daily News football All-Stars this fall. ... Tyler Bartniski is coming off a strong season as a goalie for the hockey team.
Assistants: Paul Walton, Marc Ouellet, Sean Hallinan
GeorgetownCoach Phil Desilets: (7th year, 44-57)
2021 season: 6-11, lost in D4 North First Round
Returning starters (6): Jack Lucido, Sr., P/SS; Ty Girouard, Sr., P/3B/1B; Nate Giguere, Sr., SS/2B; Jake Thompson, Sr., P/3B/1B; Carter Lucido, Soph., P/OF; Jake Gilstein, Soph., P/C/INF
Returning lettermen: Zach Gilmore, Jr., P/OF/1B; Jake Gilbo, Soph., OF; Ethan Lee, P/3B/1B
Newcomers: Fabio Encarnacion, Jr., OF; Charlie Popielski, Jr., OF; Elijah Ryan, Jr., P/1B; Josh Sarge, Jr., OF; Ty Gilmore, Soph., P/INF; Jason Gioia, Soph., P/OF; Cam Willis, Soph., INF; Hayden Ruth, Frosh., P/OF
Captains: Jack Lucido, Nate Giguere, Ty Girouard
Candidates: N/A
Returning leaders: Jack Lucido, .333, 15 hits, 18 IP, 2.33 ERA, 12 Ks
Returning honorees: Jack Lucido, CAL All-Star
Odds and ends: Returning starter Jack Lucido was a Daily News All-Star in football during the fall and basketball during the winter. ... Former assistant coach Chris Lamothe is the new head baseball coach at Triton.
Assistants: Malcolm Cepeda, Dan Manning, Malcolm Cepeda Jr
Newburyport
Coach Mark Rowe: (7th year, 53-48)
2021 record: 12-5, lost in D3 North quarterfinals
Returning starters (4): Jack Fehlner, Sr., P/INF; Lucas Stallard, Sr., SS/P; Brady Ford, Sr., P/1B; Owen Tahnk, Jr., P/3B
Returning lettermen: Owen Roberts, Sr., P/OF; Tyler Cowles, Sr., C/OF; Charlie Forrest, Jr., P/1B/OF; Will Walsh, Jr., P/OF; Steve Lawton, Jr., P/OF; Connor Stick, Soph., INF
Newcomers: Eli Suchecki, Jr., OF; Cody Savage, Jr., INF; Max Puleo, Jr., C/OF; Jack Sullivan, Jr., INF/OF/P; Ben Cook, Soph., C/OF
Captains: Jack Fehlner, Lucas Stallard
Candidates: 35
Returning leaders: Lucas Stallard, .392, 20 hits, 16 runs; Jack Fehlner, 7-1, 1 save, 51 IP, 1.51 ERA, 32 Ks; Owen Tahnk, 31 IP, 3.39 ERA, 28 Ks
Returning honorees: Jack Fehlner, CAL Kinney MVP, Daily News MVP; Lucas Stallard, All-CAL, Daily News All-Star
Odds and ends: Newburyport opened its season with a 4-3 loss to Gloucester on Saturday. Returning Daily News MVP Jack Fehlner pitched 4.2 innings and hit a home run, and Owen Tahnk went 2-for-4 with an RBI. ... Charlie Forrest and Max Puleo (CAL All-Star) are coming off strong seasons for the hockey team. ... Lucas Stallard was a Daily News football All-Star this fall who is committed to St. Anselm.
Assistants: Todd Langis, Tom Furlong, Dom Masi
Pentucket
Coach Kevin Murray: (2nd year, 9-8)
2021 record: 9-8, lost in D3 North First Round
Returning starters (7): Ethan Hunt, Sr., P/SS; Chase Dwight, Sr., P/1B; Max Ligols, Sr., OF; Bryce Winter, Sr., 3B; Will Roberts, Sr., OF; Trevor Kamuda, Jr., OF/P; Kyle Ventola, Jr., C
Returning lettermen: Brian Inger, Sr., 1B; James Davis, Sr., OF; Justin Majka, Sr., P/2B; Derek Tardy, Sr., P/; Jacob Wright, Sr., C
Newcomers: Jake Woodsum, Soph., Utility; Nick Kutcher, Soph., P; Caleb Meisner, Soph., P; Caden Meisner, Sr., OF
Captains: Ethan Hunt, Chase Dwight
Candidates: 41
Returning leaders: Trevor Kamuda, .392, 20 hits, 11 runs, 14 RBI; Will Roberts, .380, 19 hits; Chase Dwight, .352, 19 hits, 11 runs, 17 RBI; Ethan Hunt, .380, 19 hits, 13 runs, 6-1 record, 48.1 IP, 1.59 ERA, 52 Ks
Returning honorees: Ethan Hunt, All-CAL, Daily News All-Star
Odds and ends: Pentucket returns seven starters from one of the more prolific offenses in the CAL last spring, led by returning Daily News All-Stars Ethan Hunt as well as Chase Dwight, Will Roberts and Trevor Kamuda. The team averaged 5.1 runs per game last year. ... Pentucket opens its season today (Monday, 4/4) at Groveland Pines against Danvers at 4 p.m.
Assistants: Brandon Bingel
Triton
Coach Chris Lamothe: (1st year)
2021 season: 9-8, lost in D3 North First Round
Returning starters (3): Dylan Watson, Sr., CF/P; Joe Abt, Sr., P/SS; Cole Daniels, Sr., P/RF
Returning lettermen: Nick Dupuis, Sr., 1B/P; Griffin Dupuis, Jr., P/3B; Andrew Johnson, Jr., C
Newcomers: Kyle Pearson, Sr., C; Evan Piscitelli, Sr., INF; Christian O’Connell, Sr., INF; Zach Godfrey, Sr., OF; Jakob Lennon, Jr., OF; Tyler Egan, Jr., INF/P; Ricky Gardella, Jr., INF/P; Tim Hussey, Jr., INF/P; Jack Lindholm, Soph., OF; Connor Rumph, Frosh., INF
Captains: Dylan Watson
Candidates: 48
Returning leaders: Joe Abt, .400, 20 hits, 10 runs, 14 RBI; Dylan Watson, .283, 17 hits, 12 runs, 24.2 IP, 3.97 ERA, 12 Ks
Returning honorees: Joe Abt, All-CAL, Daily News All-Stars
Odds and ends: New coach Chris Lamothe takes over for Ryan McCarthy, who went 76-78 in nine seasons with the Vikings. Lamothe was a standout at Newburyport High for coach Bill Pettingell before going on to play at Tufts. He’s had previous coaching stops at Newburyport, Manchester-Essex, Northern Essex Community College and Georgetown. ... Among Triton’s 48 candidates to try out for the program at all three levels included 22 freshman.
Assistants: Louis Takesian, Jed Petty, Scott Brennan
