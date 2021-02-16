Newburyport swept the top honors as the Cape Ann League announced its basketball awards on Tuesday, with seniors Jacob Robertson and Abigail Gillingham each earning CAL Kinney Player of the Year honors while Newburyport coaches Dave Clay and Karen Grutchfield were each named CAL Kinney Coaches of the Year.
Amesbury junior Avery Hallinan also earned CAL Baker Player of the Year honors after leading the region in scoring, and Amesbury girls coach Gregg Dollas shared CAL Baker Coach of the Year honors with Ipswich girls coach Chris Tolios.
Overall 12 local players earned First Team All-CAL honors, including five boys and seven girls. For the boys, Robertson was joined by Newburyport teammate Ronan Brown, Amesbury's Cam Keliher, Georgetown's Justin Murphy and Triton's Kyle Odoy. For the girls, Gillingham was joined by fellow clippers Deirdre McElhinney and Makenna Ward, Hallinan was joined by Amesbury teammate Olivia DeLong, and Pentucket's Mackenzie Currie and Arielle Cleveland were also selected.
Hamilton-Wenham's Ryan Monahan was honored as CAL Baker Boys Player of the Year and Generals coach Mike DiMarino was named CAL Baker Boys Coach of the Year. The Triton boys and Newburyport girls were their respective division's Sportsmanship Award recipients.
***
Boys Basketball
All-CAL
Newburyport: Jacob Robertson, Sr., guard; Ronan Brown, Jr., guard; Amesbury: Cam Keliher, Jr. guard; Georgetown: Justin Murphy, Sr., guard; Triton: Kyle Odoy, Sr., guard; Hamilton-Wenham: Ryan Monahan, Sr., forward; Ryan Hutchinson, Sr., forward; Carter Coffey, Sr., forward; Ipswich: Ray Cuevas, Soph., guard; Lynnfield: Luke Martinho, Sr., guard; Manchester Essex: AJ Pallazola, Jr., guard; North Reading: Cody Cannalonga, Jr., guard
Local CAL All-Stars
Amesbury: Kyle Donovan, Sr., forward
Georgetown: Harrison Lien, Jr., guard; Jack Lucido, Jr., guard
Newburyport: Jack Fehlner, Jr., guard
Pentucket: Silas Bucco, Sr., guard; Nick Daly, Jr., forward
Triton: Quintin McHale, Jr., forward
League Awards
Players of the Year: Jacob Robertson, Newburyport (Kinney); Ryan Monahan, Hamilton-Wenham (Baker)
Coaches of the Year: Dave Clay, Newburyport (Kinney); Mike DiMarino, Hamilton-Wenham (Baker)
Sportsmanship Award: Triton (Kinney), Rockport (Baker)
Girls Basketball
All-CAL
Newburyport: Abigail Gillingham, Sr., forward; Deirdre McElhinney, Soph., guard; Makenna Ward, Soph., guard; Pentucket: Mackenzie Currie, Sr., forward; Arielle Cleveland, Sr., forward; Amesbury: Avery Hallinan, Jr., guard; Olivia DeLong, Jr., forward; Ipswich: Riley Daly, Sr., guard; Lynnfield: Ava Buonfiglio, Sr., guard; Caroline Waisnor, Sr., guard; Manchester Essex: Lily Athanas, Sr., guard; North Reading: Sarah Gerber, Sr., forward
Local CAL All-Stars
Amesbury: Gabby Redford, Jr., guard; McKenna Hallinan, Jr., guard
Newburyport: Jackie Doucette, Jr., guard
Pentucket: Megan Reading, Sr., center
Triton: Molly Kimball, Jr., guard
League Awards
Players of the Year: Abigail Gillingham, Newburyport (Kinney); Avery Hallinan, Amesbury (Baker)
Coaches of the Year: Karen Grutchfield, Newburyport (Kinney); Gregg Dollas, Amesbury and Chris Tolios, Ipswich (Baker)
Sportsmanship Award: Newburyport (Kinney), Hamilton-Wenham (Baker)
