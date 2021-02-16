Newburyport swept the top honors as the Cape Ann League announced its basketball awards on Tuesday, with seniors Jacob Robertson and Abigail Gillingham each earning CAL Kinney Player of the Year honors while Newburyport coaches Dave Clay and Karen Grutchfield were each named CAL Kinney Coaches of the Year.

Amesbury junior Avery Hallinan also earned CAL Baker Player of the Year honors after leading the region in scoring, and Amesbury girls coach Gregg Dollas shared CAL Baker Coach of the Year honors with Ipswich girls coach Chris Tolios. 

Overall 12 local players earned First Team All-CAL honors, including five boys and seven girls. For the boys, Robertson was joined by Newburyport teammate Ronan Brown, Amesbury's Cam Keliher, Georgetown's Justin Murphy and Triton's Kyle Odoy. For the girls, Gillingham was joined by fellow clippers Deirdre McElhinney and Makenna Ward, Hallinan was joined by Amesbury teammate Olivia DeLong, and Pentucket's Mackenzie Currie and Arielle Cleveland were also selected.

Hamilton-Wenham's Ryan Monahan was honored as CAL Baker Boys Player of the Year and Generals coach Mike DiMarino was named CAL Baker Boys Coach of the Year. The Triton boys and Newburyport girls were their respective division's Sportsmanship Award recipients.

***

Boys Basketball

All-CAL

Newburyport: Jacob Robertson, Sr., guard; Ronan Brown, Jr., guard; Amesbury: Cam Keliher, Jr. guard; Georgetown: Justin Murphy, Sr., guard; Triton: Kyle Odoy, Sr., guard; Hamilton-Wenham: Ryan Monahan, Sr., forward; Ryan Hutchinson, Sr., forward; Carter Coffey, Sr., forward; Ipswich: Ray Cuevas, Soph., guard; Lynnfield: Luke Martinho, Sr., guard; Manchester Essex: AJ Pallazola, Jr., guard; North Reading: Cody Cannalonga, Jr., guard

Local CAL All-Stars 

Amesbury: Kyle Donovan, Sr., forward

Georgetown: Harrison Lien, Jr., guard; Jack Lucido, Jr., guard

Newburyport: Jack Fehlner, Jr., guard

Pentucket: Silas Bucco, Sr., guard; Nick Daly, Jr., forward 

Triton: Quintin McHale, Jr., forward

League Awards

Players of the Year: Jacob Robertson, Newburyport (Kinney); Ryan Monahan, Hamilton-Wenham (Baker)

Coaches of the Year: Dave Clay, Newburyport (Kinney); Mike DiMarino, Hamilton-Wenham (Baker)

Sportsmanship Award: Triton (Kinney), Rockport (Baker)

Girls Basketball

All-CAL

Newburyport: Abigail Gillingham, Sr., forward; Deirdre McElhinney, Soph., guard; Makenna Ward, Soph., guard; Pentucket: Mackenzie Currie, Sr., forward; Arielle Cleveland, Sr., forward; Amesbury: Avery Hallinan, Jr., guard; Olivia DeLong, Jr., forward; Ipswich: Riley Daly, Sr., guard; Lynnfield: Ava Buonfiglio, Sr., guard; Caroline Waisnor, Sr., guard; Manchester Essex: Lily Athanas, Sr., guard; North Reading: Sarah Gerber, Sr., forward

Local CAL All-Stars

Amesbury: Gabby Redford, Jr., guard; McKenna Hallinan, Jr., guard

Newburyport: Jackie Doucette, Jr., guard

Pentucket: Megan Reading, Sr., center

Triton: Molly Kimball, Jr., guard

League Awards

Players of the Year: Abigail Gillingham, Newburyport (Kinney); Avery Hallinan, Amesbury (Baker)

Coaches of the Year: Karen Grutchfield, Newburyport (Kinney); Gregg Dollas, Amesbury and Chris Tolios, Ipswich (Baker)

Sportsmanship Award: Newburyport (Kinney), Hamilton-Wenham (Baker)

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you