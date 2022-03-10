In what was undoubtedly a tough race, Amesbury’s Cam Keliher was recently honored as the Cape Ann League Baker Division Player of the Year.
A senior committed to play at Endicott, Keliher was certainly deserving after averaging 20.1 points per game this winter. He beat out some strong competition in the division to earn MVP, most notably in Georgetown’s Harrison Lien and Manchester-Essex’s A.J. Pallazola.
Keliher was joined on the 12-person All-CAL team by teammate Matt Welch. Lien and teammate Grant Lyon were also selected All-CAL, as were Newburyport’s James Scali, Pentucket’s Nick Daly and Triton’s Quintin McHale. North Reading’s Cody Cannalonga was named MVP in the Kinney Division. A handful of locals also made the Second-Team CAL All-Stars list.
Lastly, Georgetown coach Josh Keiley was named Baker Coach of the Year after guiding the Royals to a share of their first league title since 2009.
Here are the complete list of CAL All-Stars.
All-CAL
Amesbury: Cam Keliher, Sr., guard; Matt Welch, Sr., forward; Georgetown: Harrison Lien, Sr., forward; Grant Lyon, Jr., forward; Hamilton-Wenham: Marcus Nordin, Sr., guard; Ipswich: Ray Cuevas, Jr., guard; Manchester-Essex: A.J. Pallazola, Sr., guard; Cade Furse, Soph., guard; Newburyport: James Scali, Sr., guard; North Reading: Cody Cannalonga, Sr., guard; Pentucket: Nick Daly, Sr., forward; Triton: Quintin McHale, Sr., forward
CAL All-Stars
Georgetown: Jack Lucido, Sr., guard; Matt Torgerson, Sr., guard; Ipswich: Charlie Henderson, Sr., guard; Lynnfield: Alex Flemming, Frosh., guard; Manchester-Essex: Brennan Twombly, Jr., forward; Newburyport: Finn Brennan, Frosh., forward; Jack Fehlner, Sr., guard; Finn Sullivan, Sr., guard; North Reading: Andrew Boulas, Jr., forward; Pentucket: Che Condon, Sr., forward; Rockport: Bowen Slingluff, Sr., guard; Triton: Dylan Wilkinson, Sr., forward
Miscellaneous Awards
Coach of the Year (Kinney): Joe Casey, North Reading.
Coach of the Year (Baker): Josh Keilty, Georgetown.
Sportsmanship (Kinney): Lynnfield.
Sportsmanship (Baker): Rockport.
MVP (Kinney): Cody Cannalonga, North Reading.
MVP (Baker): Cam Keliher, Amesbury.
McCoy Award: AJ Pallazola, Manchester-Essex and Tritsan Bukow, Pentucket.
