When CAL teams saw Georgetown coming up on the schedule, they knew it was going to be a long night trying to handle Grant Lyon in the post. The 6-foot-4 forward was simply a physical beast who feared no one in the state, and he was also pretty good at scoring the basketball, too.
It’s why Lyon was recently selected as the co-CAL Baker MVP along with junior Cade Furse of Manchester-Essex.
Lyon finished the winter averaging an area-high 19.0 ppg, and the tri-captain was a catalyst in leading the Royals (16-6) to the Division 4 Round of 16. His teammate, Jackson Lasquade, joined him on the 12-person All-CAL team, as the junior point guard facilitated the offense while averaging 11.6 ppg. The Royals also had two CAL All-Star selections in senior Cory Walsh (8.9 ppg, 50 3s), and sophomore Marcos Yones (9.1 ppg).
CAL Baker champion Manchester-Essex led the league with three All-CAL selections.
Elsewhere locally, Newburyport (13-9) won the Kinney Division for the fifth consecutive year, and was rewarded with two All-CAL selections that bode well for the team’s future. Sophomores Finn Brennan (11.8 ppg) and Carson Gretz (12.7 ppg) were the leading scorers on the team, and both ended their seasons by getting that First Team all-league nod.
Lastly, Triton and Pentucket each had one All-CAL selection. Senior Ethan Tate (17.3 ppg) was the go-to option for the Vikings and the second leading scorer in the area, while Cole Vuylsteke (14.0 ppg, 31 3s) was a senior quad-captain and sharpshooter for the Panthers.
Here are the complete all-league lists.
All-CAL
Georgetown: Grant Lyon, Sr., forward; Jackson Lasquade, Jr., guard; Ipswich: Toby Adams, Sr., guard; Lynnfield: Alex Gentile, Sr., forward; Manchester-Essex: Cade Furse, Jr., guard; Brennan Twombly, Sr., guard; Eddie Chareas, Sr., forward; Newburyport: Finn Brennan, Soph., forward; Carson Gretz, Soph., forward; North Reading: Andrew Boulas, Sr., forward; Pentucket: Cole Vuylsteke, Sr., forward; Triton: Ethan Tate, Sr., forward
CAL All-Stars
Georgetown: Cory Walsh, Sr., guard; Marcos Yones, Soph., guard; Hamilton-Wenham: Abram Labell, Soph., guard; Connor McClintock, Sr., forward; Ipswich: Max Chesley, Jr., guard; Lynnfield: Gavin Deluties, Soph., guard; Manchester-Essex: Patrick Cronin, Sr., forward; Sam Athanas, Sr., guard; Newburyport: Henry Acton, Sr.,guard; North Reading: Logan Scribner, Sr., guard; Pentucket: Austin Gagnon, Sr., guard; Rockport: Josiah Whitley, Sr., guard; Ed Merz, Sr., forward; Triton: Griffin Dupuis, Sr., guard
Miscellaneous Awards
MVP (Kinney): Alex Gentile, Lynnfield.
MVP (Baker): Grant Lyon, Georgetown; Cade Furse, Manchester-Essex.
Coach of the Year (Kinney): John Bakopolus, Lynnfield.
Coach of the Year (Baker): Tim St. Laurent, Manchester-Essex.
Sportsmanship (Kinney): North Reading.
Sportsmanship (Baker): Ipswich.
McCoy Courage Award: John Ertel, Hamilton-Wenham.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.