For the past four years, the CAL Kinney title has run through Newburyport.
The Clippers can credit a strong senior class for their dominance atop the division. But with that talented group now graduated out, will the run continue?
If it is, the Clippers will need a handful of new faces to step up alongside returning Daily News Honorable Mention big man Finn Brennan (10.0 ppg last year). and speaking of new faces, the program also has that with former assistant Mark Elmendorf taking over as head coach.
He is one of two new head coaches in the area along with Mike Trovato taking over at Triton. The Vikings graduated their top two scorers from a year ago in Daily News All-Stars Quintin McHale and Dylan Wilkinson, but will most likely have the tallest team in the CAL with an incredible six players who are 6-foot-3 or taller.
But moving to the Baker, watch out for Georgetown repeating as champs.
The Royals earned a share of their first league title since 2009 a year ago after tying with Manchester-Essex, and both program’s should be fighting atop the division once again. Look for 6-4 big man and returning Daily News All-Star Grant Lyon to have a monster year for the Royals, along with his wingman in sharpshooter Cory Walsh.
AMESBURY
Coach: Tom Comeau (10th year, 78-96)
2021-22 record: 13-9, lost in Div. 4 Round of 16
Returning lettermen: Matt Heidt, 6-0, Sr., guard; Nick Marden, 6-1, Sr., forward; Henry O’Neill, 5-11, Sr., guard Kaevon Clements, 6-4, Jr., forward
Newcomers: Charlie Mackie, 6-0, Sr., guard; Christian McGarry, Jr., center; Othmane Missaoui, Jr., guard; Will Arsenault, 5-10, Jr., forward; Nico Cox, Jr., forward; Robert Dalton, Jr., forward; Parker DeLong, Frosh., guard; Justin Dube, Frosh., guard
Captains: Matthew Heidt, Nick Marden, Henry O’Neill
Returning honorees: None
Returning stat leaders: Matt Heidt: 5.9 ppg, 14 3s; Nick Marden: 5.5 ppg
Fast Facts: The Amesbury boys basketball team will have a heavy football feel to it. Nick Marden and Henry O’Neill were the star running backs this fall, while Christian McGarry, Nico Cox and Will Arsenault made up most of the offensive line. ... Charlie Mackie was a Daily News All-Star goalie for the soccer team this fall, while Othmane Missaoui was a midfielder on the team. ... The Red Hawks lost the majority of their scoring with Cam Keliher and Matt Welch graduating, but still have some talent. ... Amesbury lost its season opener to Chelmsford, 66-35.
Assistants: Luke Alley, Collin Sullivan
GEORGETOWN
2021-22 record: 15-7, lost in Div. 4 Round of 16
Coach: Josh Keilty (6th year, 49-43)
Returning starters (2): Grant Lyon, 6-4, Sr., forward; Cory Walsh, 6-0, Sr., guard
Returning letterman: Kyle Davies, 6-4, Sr., forward; Jackson Lasquade, 5-10, Jr., guard; Noah Rosario, 5-9, Jr., guard; John Alcantara, 5-10, Soph., guard
Newcomers: Ryan Bonia, Sr., forward; Jalen Andujar, Soph., guard; Jack Duggan, Soph., Soph., guard; Brady Kent, Soph., guard; Dayvian Vargas, Soph., forward; Marcos Jones, Soph., guard; Irvin Zapata, Frosh., guard; Bryan Perez, Frosh., guard
Captains: Kyle Davies, Grant Lyon, Cory Walsh
Returning Honorees: Grant Lyon: Daily News All-Star, All-CAL
Returning stat leaders: Grant Lyon: 14.1 ppg; Cory Walsh: 6.2 ppg, 38 3s; John Alcantara: 2.5 ppg
Fast Facts: Georgetown returns a solid amount of talent from last year’s team that claimed a share of the program’s first CAL Baker title since 2009. It’s headlined by returning Daily News All-Star big man Grant Lyon as well as sharpshooting guard Cory Walsh. ... Kyle Davies was a Daily News All-Star goalie for the soccer team this fall while Jackson Lasquade was one of the team’s top strikers.
Assistants: Kyle O’Connor, Bennett Pawlusiak, Patrick Corr
NEWBURYPORT
Coach: Mark Elmendorf (1st year)
2021-22 season: 14-8, lost in Div. 2 First Round
Returning lettermen: Henry Acton, 6-0, Sr., guard; Adam Bovee, 6-0, Sr., guard; Will Thoreson, 6-0, Sr., guard; Peter Osazuwa, 6-2, Jr., guard; Connor Spinney, 5-10, Jr., guard; Finn Brennan, 6-3, Soph., guard
Newcomers: Luke O’Brien, Sr., guard; Caelan Twichell, Sr., forward; Liam Devlin, Jr., guard; Benjamin Corneau, Soph., guard; Samuel Craig, Soph., guard; Carson Gretz, Soph., forward
Captains: Henry Acton, Adam Bovee
Returning stat leaders: Finn Brennan: 10.0 ppg; Adam Bovee: 4.3 ppg, 12 3s; Henry Acton: 3.9 ppg; Will Thoreson: 3.9 ppg
Returning honorees: Finn Brennan: CAL All-Star
Fast Facts: Newburyport welcomes new head coach Mark Elmendorf, who served as an assistant with the program the past couple of years. He replaces Dave Clay, who went 74-26 over five years with the team and is now the head coach at St. John’s Prep. ... The Clippers have won four straight CAL Kinney titles and are looking to make it a fifth. ... Finn Brennan was one of the top big men in the CAL as a freshman last year, and is ready to make a big leap as the team’s leading returning scorer this winter. ... Even though they graduated a deep senior class from last year’s team, the Clippers still have plenty of winning experience on the roster. Mainly from Henry Acton, Adam Bovee, Will Thoreson, Luke O’Brien and Caelan Twichell, who just led the soccer team to an undefeated 23-0-0 season and the Division 3 state title this fall. Twichell (school-record 21 goals) was our Daily News MVP, Acton was the CAL Kinney MVP and O’Brien was an All-CAL selection.
Assistants coaches: Dom Masi, Richard Pace, Mike Guthrie
PENTUCKET
Coach: Ed Hickey (11th year, 107-91)
2021-22 season: 9-11, missed tourney
Returning lettermen: Augustine Gagnon, 5-9, Sr., guard; Max MacDonald, 5-11, Sr., guard; Cole Vuylsteke, 6-3, Sr., forward; Owen Tedeschi, 5-10, Sr., guard
Newcomers: Alexander Bessaoud, Sr., forward; Trevor Cloutier, Jr., guard; Peter Hart, Jr., forward; Nicolas Yassmine, Jr., forward; Colby Eckholt, Soph., guard; Matthew Pipan, Soph., guard; Dylan Scott, Soph., guard; Quinn Vuylsteke, Frosh., guard
Captains: Augustine Gagnon, Max MacDonald, Cole Vuylsteke
Returning honorees: None
Returning stat leaders: Cole Vuylsteke: 5.7 ppg, 12 3s; Owen Tedeschi: 2.1 ppg
Fast Facts: The Panthers already started their season with a thrilling 76-71 loss to Gloucester in double-overtime. Cole Vuylsteke had 25 points on five 3s, Max MacDonald chipped in 15 and newcomer Matt Pipan added 9. ... Owen Tedeschi is coming off a strong soccer season this fall where he was named a CAL All-Star as a senior defender.
Assistant coaches: Mike Lebrecque, Jimmy Cleary
TRITON
Coach: Mike Trovato (1st year)
2021-22 record: 8-12, missed tourney
Returning lettermen: Griffin Dupuis, 5-11, Sr., guard; Ethan Tate, 6-3, Sr., forward; Luke O’Leary, 6-3, Sr., forward; Max Ciaramitaro, 6-0, Sr., forward; John Prendergast, 6-4, Jr., forward
Newcomers: Sam Richards, 6-6, Sr., forward; Simon Bissell, 5-3, Jr., guard; Thiago Tamerao, 6-0, Jr., guard; Ryan Snow, 5-8, Jr., guard; Liam Londergen, 5-8, Jr., guard; Bryan Doucette, 6-4, Jr., forward; Elijah Lynehn, 5-10, Jr., guard; Liam Friis, 6-4, Soph., forward; Charlie Mollineaux, 5-9, Soph., guard.
Captains: TBD
Returning honorees: None
Returning stat leaders: Griffin Dupuis: 8.5 ppg, 30 3s; Ethan Tate: 5.6 ppg.
Fast Facts: Triton welcomes former Central Catholic and Bentley University standout Mike Trovato to the sidelines as its new head coach. He replaces Ted Schruender, who went 30-42 with the Vikings over the last four years. ... With six players who are either 6-foot-3 or taller, the Vikings are probably the biggest team in the CAL. “It’s the tallest basketball team I’ve ever coached,” laughed Trovato. ... In a great display of multi-sport athletes, the Vikings will certainly have a football feel to this year’s team. Quarterback Max Ciaramitaro just threw for nearly 1,800 yards this fall, with Ethan Tate being one of his top receiving targets. Luke O’Leary was a standout lineman, Ryan Snow starred on defense and Liam Friis was the team’s kicker.
Assistant coaches: Mark Price
