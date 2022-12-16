Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Periods of rain. High 43F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. Snow may mix in late. Low 36F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.