After helping Amesbury claim a share of the CAL Baker title, senior Hunter Belisle was recently named league MVP of the division.
The forward is second in the area in points with 13 goals and 9 assists, and was a major reason why the Red Hawks (9-10-0) earned the No. 19 seed in the Division 4 state tournament. He was joined on the 20-person All-CAL team by two teammates in junior forward Matt Venturi and sophomore forward Bodie Marcotte. For Marcotte — a returning Daily News All-Star from a year ago who has an area-high 23 points this winter (11g, 12a) — it’s already his second All-CAL nod in just two seasons.
In the Kinney Division, Lynnfield’s Drew Damiani was named MVP.
The Pioneers (18-1-1) had a league-high five players named All-CAL, and are the No. 2 seed in the Division 3 state tournament. Damiani, a senior forward, had 11 goals and 18 assists during the regular season.
Along with Amesbury, both Newburyport and Pentucket also had three All-CAL selections. For the Clippers (9-9-3), senior defenseman Max Puleo and senior goalie Jamie Brooks earned their second straight nod, while senior forward Zach McHugh joined them on the team. Senior forward Jack Stewart — the area’s leading goal-scorer with 18 — highlighted the list for the Panthers (10-10-0), and he was joined by senior forward Nolan Cole and senior goalie Ben Guertin.
The Panthers also shared the CAL Baker title along with Amesbury. Both of their coaches — Dan Bly (Pentucket) and Steve Costa (Amesbury) — were named co-CAL Baker Coaches of the Year.
Lastly, Triton had two All-League selections in senior forward Tyler Egan and senior defenseman Jack Lindholm. A co-captain, Lindholm leads the No. 10-seeded Vikings into the Division 3 playoffs with an area-high 13 assists.
Here is the complete All-CAL team:
All-CAL
Amesbury: Hunter Belisle, Sr., forward; Bodie Marcotte, Soph., forward; Matt Venturi, Jr., forward; Hamilton-Wenham: Will Stidsen, Jr., forward; Lynnfield: Drew Damiani, Sr., defense; Lucas Cook, Sr., defense; Dan McSweeney, Sr., goalie; Jack Carpenter, Jr., forward; Joe Raffa, Jr., forward; Newburyport: Max Puleo, Sr., defense; Jamie Brooks, Sr., goalie; Zach McHugh, Sr., forward; North Reading: Robbie Daley, Frosh., forward; Pentucket: Nolan Cole, Sr., forward; Jack Stewart, Sr., forward; Ben Guertin, Sr., goalie; Rockport: Dougie Pratt, Sr., forward; Quinn Brady, Jr., forward; Triton: Tyler Egan, Sr., forward; Jack Lindholm, Sr., defense
Miscellaneous Awards
MVP (Kinney): Drew Damiani, Lynnfield.
MVP (Baker): Hunter Belisle, Amesbury.
Coach of the Year (Kinney): Jon Gardner, Lynnfield.
Coach of the Year (Baker): Dan Bly, Pentucket; Steve Costa, Amesbury.
Sportsmanship (Kinney): Lynnfield.
Sportsmanship (Baker): Hamilton-Wenham.
