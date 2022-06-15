With all of the talent in the Cape Ann League, especially in the Kinney Division, to win MVP is quite the accomplishment.
And this spring, that honor went to Newburyport’s Jack Hadden.
The junior long-stick midfielder is one of the top defenders in the entire state, and is already committed to play college lacrosse at Division 1 University of Albany. He also contributed offensively with seven goals to help lead the Clippers (12-6, 11-1 CAL) to the CAL Kinney title. He was joined on the 19-person All-CAL team by teammates Cole Mellett (specialist), Will Gagnon (defense), and Jon Groth (attack).
Hadden edged out a talented crop ot athletes to win Kinney MVP, most notably Triton’s Jared Leonard.
During the regular season, Leonard, a Saint Anselm commit, led the Daily News area in both goals (66) and points (96). He was joined on the All-CAL team by teammate Kyle Bouley, a senior defenseman. Pentucket (13-5, 9-3 CAL) had three All-CAL selections in goalie Cam Smith and defensemen Ethan Ferrant and Evan Napolitano.
Ipswich’s Henry Wright was named CAL Baker MVP.
Pentucket’s Ben and Joe Turpin, Newburyport’s Zach McHugh and Owen Kreuz, Amesbury’s Max White and Brady Cooper and Triton’s Dylan Slimak all were named CAL All-Stars. Amesbury’s Brynn Zellen and Pentucket’s Aidan Tierney were named Sportsman of the Year for their respective divisions.
Newburyport senior Sam Foley is an Academic All-American nominee.
Here are the complete CAL All-Star teams.
All-CAL
Hamilton-Wenham: Peter Gourdeau, Sr., defense Ipswich: Henry Wright, Jr., midfield Lynnfield: Wil Steadman, Sr., attack; Drew Damiani, Sr., attack; Jack Calichman, Jr., midfield; AJ Chiaradonna, Soph., defense; Manchester-Essex: Andrew Amigo, Sr., defense; Declan Kirk, Jr., midfield; Newburyport: Jon Groth, Sr., midfield; Cole Mellett, Sr., specialist; Jack Hadden, Jr., defense; Will Gagnon, Jr., defense; North Reading: Dan Oliviera, Sr., midfield; Jay Collins, Sr., defense; Pentucket: Evan Napolitano, Jr., defense; Cam Smith, Jr., goalie; Ethan Ferrant, Soph., defense; Triton: Jared Leonard, Sr., attack; Kyle Bouley, Sr., defense
CAL All-Stars
Amesbury: Brady Cooper, Jr., midfield; Max White, Frosh., midfield Hamilton-Wenham: Will Moroney, Sr., specialist Ipswich: Aiden Arnold, Sr., midfield; Eliot Donovan, Jr., attack; Ryan Orroth, Jr., goalie; Will Harrington, Soph., midfield; Manchester-Essex: Sam Athanas, Jr., defense; Quinn Brady, Soph., midfield Newburyport: Zach McHugh, Jr., attack; Owen Kreuz, Soph., midfield; North Reading: Andrew Peppe, Sr., goalie; Pentucket: Joe Turpin, Jr., attack; Ben Turpin, Soph., attack; Triton: Dylan Slimak, Jr., defense
Miscellaneous Awards
Academic All-American Nominees: Sam Foley, Newburyport; Kiernan Schulz, North Reading.
Coach of the Year (Kinney): Pat Lamusta, Lynnfield.
Coach of the Year (Baker): Jon Siderewicz, Manchester-Essex.
Assistant Coach of the Year (Kinney): Jeff Lane, North Reading.
Assistant Coach of the Year (Baker): Jake Patterson, Ipswich.
Sportsman of the Year (Kinney): Aidan Tierney, Pentucket.
Sportsman of the Year (Baker): Brynn Zellen, Amesbury.
Sportsmanship (Kinney): Pentucket.
Sportsmanship (Baker): Amesbury.
MVP (Kinney): Jack Hadden, Newburyport.
MVP (Baker): Henry Wright, Ipswich.
