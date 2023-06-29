Just by watching the games this spring, you could tell that Pentucket was the best boys lacrosse team in the CAL. Its perfect league record (12-0) spoke for itself, as well as its subsequent Kinney Division title.
And now, that fact has been further cemented by the CAL awards.
The Panthers had the most All-CAL selections with five out of the 17 that made up the league’s First Team, with Lynnfield being the next closest with three. The entire length of the field was covered, too, as brothers Ben and Joe Turpin made the team for attackers, senior Nolan Cole locked down the midfield, Evan Napolitano was once again selected on defense, and for the second year in a row Cam Smith was voted the best goalie in the league by being the only netminder to make All-CAL.
But picking an MVP out of those five proved to be tough.
In the end, the 2023 CAL Kinney Player of the Year was split among teammates, as both Napolitano and Smith shared the award. Napolitano, a Limestone University (S.C.) commit, was yet again a lockdown defender who anchored a back line that helped Pentucket reach the Division 3 quarterfinals, while also chipping in on the offensive end with 12 goals and 5 assists. Smith, a Keene State commit, has truly been the best goalie in the league over the past two years, and surrendered only a league-best 5.6 goals per game.
While the MVPs handled the defense, the other three All-CAL Panthers took care of the offense. Only a junior, Ben Turpin led the Daily News area this spring with 127 points (80g, 37g). Big brother Joe, who will be playing his college lacrosse at Nichols College next year, was right behind with 66 goals and 26 assists, and Cole netted 52 goals with 8 helpers.
Ipswich’s Henry Wright was named MVP of the Baker.
But Pentucket wasn’t the only local school that produced All-CAL talent.
Newburyport (15-7) made it the furthest of any local team by reaching the Division 3 semifinals, and was rewarded with two All-CAL selections. Long-stick midfielder Jack Hadden, a Division 1 Albany commit who scored 14 goals this spring, made it for the third straight year, and St. Lawrence commit Will Gagnon was again one of the best defenders in the league.
Elsewhere, Triton joined its rival Clippers with two All-CAL nods. Senior midfielder Michael Taylor, a Georgetown resident who will be playing at St. Michael’s next year, had 18 goals with 24 assists, while junior midfielder JP Trojan only played in 14 games, but still managed to pile up 27 goals with 19 assists while winning the majority of his faceoffs.
Finally, the greatest season in Amesbury’s three-year history as a varsity team produced the program’s first All-CAL selection. The Redhawks (7-11) were led by sophomore midfielder Max White, who scored 50 goals while assisting on 14 others.
A handful of locals also made the 19-person CAL All-Star Second Team.
Here are the complete All-Star teams for the entire CAL:
All-CAL
Amesbury: Max White, Soph., midfield; Ipswich: Eliot Donovan, Sr., attack; Henry Wright, Sr., attack; Lynnfield: Drew Damiani, Sr., attack; Jack Calichman, Sr., midfield; Steven Dreher, Sr., defense; Manchester-Essex: Sam Athanas, Sr., defense; Quinn Brady, Jr., midfield; Newburyport: Will Gagnon, Sr., defense; Jack Hadden, Sr., specialist; Pentucket: Joe Turpin, Sr., attack; Nolan Cole, Sr., midfield; Evan Napolitano, Sr., defense; Cam Smith, Sr., goalie; Ben Turpin, Jr., attack; Triton: Thomas Cahill, Sr., midfield; JP Trojan, Jr., midfield
CAL All-Stars
Amesbury: Brynn Zellen, Sr., defense; Hamilton-Wenham: Lucas Hunt, Sr., midfield; TJ Brown, Sr., defense; Ben Wood, Sr., goalie; Ipswich: Peter Bauman, Sr., defense; Ryan Orroth, Sr., goalie; Will Harrington, Jr., attack; Lucas Harrington, Frosh., specialist; Lynnfield: Kelan Cardinal, Soph., midfield; Manchester-Essex: Jesse Oliver, Sr., attack; Declan Kirk, Sr., midfield; Jack Dipasquale, Sr., goalie; Newburyport: Duncan Coir, Jr., midfield; Colin Fuller, Soph., midfield; Bryan Lucy, Soph., defense; North Reading: Teddy Suny, Sr., attack; Sam Morelli, Sr., attack; Triton: Charlie Clare, Jr., goalie; Shawn Twomey, Soph., attack
Miscellaneous Awards
Player of the Year (Kinney): Cam Smith and Evan Napolitano, Pentucket.
Player of the Year (Baker): Henry Wright, Ipswich.
Coach of the Year (Kinney): Dan Leary, Pentucket.
Coach of the Year (Baker): Glen Foster, Ipswich.
Assistant Coach of the Year (Kinney): Matt Croston, Triton.
Assistant Coach of the Year (Baker): Jeff Fauci, Manchester-Essex.
Bob Scott Award: Quinn Fidler, Triton.
Bruce Lerch Award: Mike Tiberio, North Reading.
Sportsmanship (Kinney): Pentucket.
Sportsmanship (Baker): Ipswich.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.