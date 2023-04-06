For the past two seasons, the Newburyport boys lacrosse team has laid claim to the CAL Kinney title.
But will that continue in 2023?
Well, the Clippers certainly have the talent with 15 returning players, led by last year’s Daily News MVP Jack Hadden. There’s also the added motivation that last spring, the team fell in a heartbreaker at home to Swampscott in the first round of the Division 3 state tournament. So redemption will definitely be on the mind.
Pentucket, however, won’t make it an easy walk to a three-peat.
The Panthers were right in the mix for the Kinney title a year ago, and return four of their top-5 scorers from that squad along with an All-Star goalie and defender. and how’s this for an early-season matchup? Pentucket and Newburyport are scheduled for their first of two meetings at James T. Stehlin field on Friday.
Here are your full 2023 CAL boys lacrosse previews:
Amesbury
Coach George White: (3rd year, 3-24)
2022 record: 3-14
Returning players (14): Andrew Baker, Sr., midfield; Damien Capone, Sr., defense; Brady Cooper, Sr., midfield; Shea Difazio, Sr., midfield; Jesse Gwynn, Sr., defense; Connor Harrington, Sr., defense; Burke Hartman, Sr., defense; Brynn Zellen, Sr., defense; Miles Ouellet, Jr., midfield/LSM; Ben Richard, Jr., goalie; Jack Welch, Jr., attack; Grady Hagen, Soph., midfield; Ethan Stanton, Soph., attack/midfield; Max White, Soph., midfield
Newcomers: Kyle Flaherty, Jr., defense; James Gray, Jr., midfield; Brendan Kane, Jr., defense; Ryan Baker, Frosh., attack; Benjamin Berg, Frosh., midfield; Vann Delorenzo, Frosh., midfield/goalie; Andrew Linsey, Frosh., midfield; Oliver Peters, Frosh., defense/LSM
Captains: Brynn Zellen, Ben Richard, Burke Hartman, Brady Cooper
Returning leaders: Brady Cooper: 23g, 7a; Max White: 17g, 4a
Returning honorees: Brady Cooper: CAL All-Star; Max White: CAL All-Star
Odds and ends: Now entering its third year as a varsity program, Amesbury has seen steady improvement. After a winless inaugural campaign, the Red Hawks won three games last spring and return two of their top-3 scorers this year. ... Brady Cooper and Max White headling the returning scoring, as both were named CAL All-Stars last year. ... The Red Hawks will certainly have toughness with key football players Damien Capone and Andrew Baker on the roster. ... Amesbury opened its season at Ipswich on Wednesday.
Assistants: Kevin Franey, Noah White, Miles Franey
Newburyport
Coach Josh Wedge: (4th year, 37-19)
2022 record: 12-7, lost in D3 First Round
Returning letterman (15): Jack Hadden, Sr., defense/LSM; Ryan Philbin, Sr., midfield/attack; Zach McHugh, Sr., attack; Andrew Orem, Sr., midfield; Oliver Pons, Sr., attack; Will Gagnon, Sr., defense; Gus Webster, Jr., defense; Duncan Coir, Jr., midfield; Owen Kreuz, Jr., midfield; Colby Arel, Jr., attack; Logan Jones, Jr., midfield; Jack Sherman, Jr., defense; Eli Sirota, Soph., midfield/defense; Colin Fuller, Soph., midfield; Brian Lucy, Soph., defense
Newcomers: Chris Salvatore, Sr., goalie; Gui Texeira, Sr., midfield; Owen Myhre, Jr., defense; Asher Kinsey, Soph., attack/midfield; Brendan Grossman, Soph., goalie; Sam Craig, Soph., midfield; Everett Kenney, Soph., midfield/defense; Henry Walker, Soph., midfield/defense; Will Forrest, Soph., defense; Matt Page, Frosh., midfield; Carter Scott, Frosh., attack; Davis Pons, Frosh., attack
Captains: Jack Hadden, Oliver Pons, Will Gagnon
Returning leaders: Zach McHugh: 25g, 19a; Owen Kreuz: 17g, 10a; Colin Fuller: 10g, 4a; Ryan Philbin: 9g, 2a
Returning honorees: Jack Hadden: Daily News MVP, CAL Kinney MVP; Will Gagnon: Daily News All-Star, All-CAL; Zach McHugh: CAL All-Star; Owen Kreuz: CAL All-Star
Odds and ends: Headlined by returning Daily News MVP Jack Hadden, Newburyport has the talent and the experience to claim a third straight CAL Kinney title. ... Zach McHugh was the team’s leading scorer last spring (25g, 19a), but the Clippers are also getting a huge boost with the return of a leading scorer from two years ago. Senior captain Oliver Pons missed all of last season with an injury, but as a sophomore in 2021 he had 23 goals and 10 assists. ... A large contingent of the hockey team has come out to play lacrosse, including Ryan Philbin, McHugh, Colby Arel, Owen Kreuz and Will Forrest, to name a few. ... Newburyport started its season with a comfortable 14-1 win over Swampscott last Saturday.
Assistants: John Morris
Pentucket
Coach Dan Leary: (11th year, 118-52)
2022 record: 14-6, lost in D3 Round of 16
Returning letterman (14): Cam Smith, Sr., goalie; Josh Paige, Sr., midfield; Ethan Merrill, Sr., defense; Liam Sullivan, Sr., midfield/attack; Henry Hartford, Sr., midfield; Nolan Cole, Sr., attack/midfield; Joe Turpin, Sr., midfield/attack; Evan Napolitano, Sr., defense; Sam Dasilva, Sr., defense; Ben Turpin, Jr., attack; Logan Durocher, Jr., attack/midfield; Trevor Cloutier, Jr., defense; Nick Rosa, Jr., midfield; Alex Lamattina, Soph., midfield
Newcomers: Jackson Rich, Sr., midfield; Johnny Igoe, Sr., midfield; Beckham Elwell, Sr., attack; Mason Skinner, Soph., defense; Brody White, Soph., defense; Aaron Wirwicz, Soph., attack; Matt Wirwicz, Soph., goalie; Aiden Napolitano, Frosh., defense
Captains: Evan Napolitano, Cam Smith, Joe Turpin, Nolan Cole
Returning leaders: Ben Turpin: 63g, 32a; Joe Turpin: 44g, 30a; Nolan Cole: 34g, 6a; Logan Durocher: 16g, 10a
Returning honorees: Evan Napolitano: Daily News All-Star, All-CAL; Cam Smith: Daily News All-Star, All-CAL; Ben Turpin: Daily News All-Star, All-CAL; Joe Turpin: CAL All-Star
Odds and ends: Arguably nobody returns more talent in the CAL this year than Pentucket. ... With top-3 scorers Ben Turpin, Joe Turpin and Nolan Cole all back, along with Daily News All-Star goalie Cam Smith and defender Evan Napolitano, the Panthers will certainly challenge for the CAL Kinney title and more. ... The team’s final Daily News All-Star from a year ago, Ethan Ferrant, transferred to Governor’s Academy where he is a current junior. ... Pentucket opened its season with a 15-5 win over Swampscott where the Turpin brothers combined for 10 goals. ... Joe Turpin is committed to continue his lacrosse career at Nichols College while Napolitano will play at Limestone University in South Carolina.
Assistants: Alex Roberts, Josh Wesolowski
Triton
Coach Mike Rice: (2nd year, 23-12)
2022 record: 10-9, lost in D3 First Round
Returning letterman: Thomas Cahill, Sr., midfield; Gavin Colby, Sr., attack; Aaron Holscher, Sr., attack; Braeden McDonald, Sr., attack; Parker Hertigan, Sr., midfield; Ryan Burzynsk, Jr., defense; Charlie Clare, Jr., goalie; J.P. Trojan, Jr., midfield; Brady Young, Jr., defense; Seamus Cahill, Soph., attack; Vincent Magee, Soph., attack/midfield; Shawn Twomey, Soph., midfield; Mackie Wallwork, Soph., defense; Mason Colby, Soph., midfield;
Newcomers: Dylan van Galen, Sr., defense; Ashton Mace, Sr., goalie; Josh Caton, Soph., midfield; Max Medwid, Soph., attack; Lukas Rainsford, Soph., midfield; Alex Sauris, Soph., defense; Joe Niska, Soph., midfield; Alex Pasquini, Soph., midfield; Colin Fidler, Frosh., LSM; Cameron McDonald, Frosh., attack; Hugh Rice, Frosh., LSM; Michael Taylor, Frosh., attack; Harry Pike, Frosh., attack; Paxton Laky, Frosh., attack
Captains: Thomas Cahill, Braeden McDonald
Returning leaders: Thomas Cahill: 35g, 21a; JP Trojan: 24g, 22a; Seamus Cahill, 18g, 8a; Braeden McDonald: 8g, 17a
Returning honorees: None
Odds and ends: Triton has already started the season earning some revenge. After falling to North Reading in the first round of the Division 3 state tournament last spring, the Vikings took down the Hornets in their season opener on Monday, 10-4. ... St. Michael’s commit Thomas Cahill — a Georgetown resident — will lead a potent offense and had four goals in the opening win. ... Like Newburyport, a large contingent of the Triton hockey team that made a run to the Division 3 semifinals this winter is out to play lacrosse. That includes Gavin Colby, Braeden McDonald, Vincent Magee, Mason Colby, Alex Pasquini, Colin Fidler and Michael Taylor, among others.
Assistants: Matt Croston
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.