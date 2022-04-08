There was a lot of turnover among our area boys lacrosse teams, but there is still plenty of talent.
After advancing to the Division 3 state semifinals last spring, Newburyport brings back enough leadership to guide a large underclassmen class stepping into key roles. The team the Clippers beat in the D3 North finals — rival Triton — is in the same boat. The Vikings lost Daily News MVP James Tatro — now an assistant coach on staff — but still return 14 players from a team that made the program’s first ever run to the Sectional title last year.
Pentucket brings back eight starters, and Amesbury has the returning talent to impress in just its second year as a varsity program.
Here are your full 2022 CAL boys lacrosse previews:
Amesbury
Coach George White: (2nd year, 0-10)
2021 record: 0-10
Returning players (13): Chase Ayers, Sr. midfield; Ian Pelletier, Sr., attack/midfield; Brynn Zellen, Jr., defense; Brady Cooper, Jr., midfield; Jesse Gwynn, Jr., defense; Connor Harrington, Jr., defense; Burke Hartman, Jr., defense; Christian Mangini, Jr., goalie; Shea Difazio, Jr., midfield; Seth Hagen, Jr., defense; Ben Richard, Soph., midfield/goalie; Jack Welch, Soph., midfield/attack; Miles Ouellet, Soph., midfield/LSM
Newcomers: Killian Cronin, Sr., attack/midfield; Tony D’Arcangelo, Sr., defense; Thatcher Kezer IV, Sr,. LSM/D; Andrew Baker, Jr., midfield; Damien Capone, Jr., LSM/defense; Christian McGarry, Soph., midfield/defense; Grady Hagen, Frosh., midfield; Ethan Stanton, Frosh., attack/midfield; Max White, Frosh., midfield
Captains: TBD
Candidates: N/A
Returning leaders: N/A
Returning honorees: Ian Pelletier: CAL All-Star, Daily News Honorable Mention; Brynn Zellen: CAL All-Star, Daily News Honorable Mention
Odds and ends: Amesbury is entering its second ever season as a varsity program and returns 13 players from last spring. ... Amesbury lost its season opener against Ipswich, 14-2.
Assistants: Kevin Franey, Noah White, Miles Franey
Newburyport
Coach Josh Wedge: (3rd year, 25-12)
2021 record: 15-2, lost in D3 State Semifinals
Returning starters (5): Ryan Portalla, Sr., goalie; Jon Groth, Sr., midfield; Jack Hadden, Jr., defense; Oliver Pons, Jr., attack; Will Gagnon, Jr., defense
Returning lettermen: Ryan McHugh, Sr., attack/midfield; Cole Mellett, Sr., midfield; Jeff Thurston, Sr., LSM/defense; Sam Foley, Sr., defense; Sam Langis, Sr., midfield; Cam Tinkham, Jr., midfield/attack; Zach McHugh, Jr., attack; Ryan Philbin, Jr., midfield; Owen Kreuz, Soph., midfield; Gus Webster, Soph., defense
Newcomers: Sean Glynn, Sr., midfield/attack; Joaquin Justiniano, Jr., midfield; Andrew Orem, Jr., midfield; Kane Brennan, Soph., midfield; Logan Jones, Soph., midfield; Duncan Coir, Soph., midfield; Nick Gagne, Soph., defense/LSM; Jack Sherman, Soph., defense; Brian Lucy, Frosh., defense; Eli Sirota, Frosh., midfield/defense; Colin Fuller, Frosh., midfield
Captains: Jon Groth, Jack Hadden, Oliver Pons
Candidates: 47
Returning leaders: Oliver Pons: 23 g, 10 a, 33 pts; Jon Groth: 14 g, 15 a, 29 pts; Ryan McHugh: 9 g, 4 a 13 pts; Owen Kruez: 5 g, 4 a, 9 pts; Zach McHugh: 5 g, 4 a, 9 pts; Ryan Philbin: 4 g, 4 a, 8 pts
Returning honorees: Jack Hadden: Daily News All-Star, All-CAL; Ryan Portella: CAL All-Star, Daily News Honorable Mention
Odds and ends: Newburyport lost 15 seniors from last year’s roster, but is excited about its returning leadership and underclassmen classes. ... Top returning scorer Oliver Pons is out for the year with an injury. ... Senior Ryan McHugh (Clarkson University) and junior Jack Hadden (University of Albany) are both committed to play in college. ... The Clippers have started the year 1-1 after falling to Division 2 power Concord-Carlisle and beating rival Triton.
Assistants: Chris Malio, Andrew Sokol, Andy Kerr, John Morris, Jake Stebbins
Pentucket
Coach Dan Leary: (10th year, 104-46)
2021 record: 7-6, lost in D3 North first round
Returning starters (8): Aidan Tierney, Sr., midfield; Cam Smith, Jr., goalie; Evan Napolitano, Jr., defense; Henry Brien, Jr., defense; Joe Turpin, Jr., midfield/attack; Nolan Cole, Jr., attack; Ethan Ferrant, Soph., defense; Ben Turpin, Soph., attack
Returning lettermen: Liam Sullivan, Jr., midfield; Henry Hartford, Jr., midfield; Trevor Cloutier, Jr., defense
Newcomers: Ethan Duggan, Sr., defense; Noel Prouty, Sr., defense; Jimmy Igoe, Sr., defense; Ethan Merrill, Jr., defense; Josh Paige, Jr., midfield; Sam Dasilva, Jr., attack/midfield; Logan Durocher, Soph., attack/midfield; Nick Rosa, Soph., midfield; Alex Lamattina, Frosh., midfield
Captains: Aidan Tierney, Evan Napolitano, Cam Smith
Candidates: 31
Returning leaders: Ben Turpin: 27 g, 9 a, 36 points; Aidan Tierney: 25 g, 8 a, 33 pts; Joe Turpin: 14 g, 10 a, 24 pts; Nolan Cole: 10 g, 4 a, 14 pts
Returning honorees: Evan Napolitano: Daily News All-Star, All-CAL; Aidan Tierney: CAL All-Star, Daily News Honorable Mention; Cam Smith: CAL All-Star, Daily News Honorable Mention
Odds and ends: Pentucket returns a bunch of talent from last year’s roster, highlighted by top scorers Ben Turpin and Aidan Tierney and returning Daily News All-Star Evan Napolitano. ... Junior Henry Brien is our two-time Daily News Swimming MVP. ... Henry Hartford was a Daily News Ski All-Star this winter. ... Pentucket opened its season with a 13-4 win over Swampscott on Saturday. Tierney led the way with four goals and Joe Turpin added three.
Assistants: Alex Roberts, Josh Wesolowski
Triton
Coach Mike Rice: (2nd year, 13-3)
2021 record: 13-3, lost in D3 North Finals
Returning starters (6): Kyle Bouley, Sr., defense; Jared Leonard, Sr., attack; Dylan Angelopolous, Sr., midfield; Dylan Slimak, Jr., defense; Thomas Cahill, Jr., midfield; J.P. Trojan, Soph., midfield
Returning lettermen: Kenny Madill, Sr., defense; Braeden McDonald, Jr., attack; Gavin Colby, Jr., attack; Griffin Houlihan, Jr., goalie; Parker Hertigan, Jr., midfield; Aaron Holscher, Jr., attack; Charlie Clare, Soph., goalie; Brady Young, Soph., defense
Newcomers: Quinn Fidler, Jr., goalie; Ryan Burzynsk, Soph., defense; Seamus Cahill, Frosh., midfield; Josh Caton, Frosh., midfield; Mason Colby, Frosh., midfield; Vincent Magee, Frosh., attack; Max Medwid, Frosh., attack; Lukas Rainsford, Frosh., midfield; Alex Sauris, Frosh., defense; Shawn Twomey, Frosh., midfield; Mackie Wallwork, Frosh., defense; Joe Niska, Frosh., midfield
Captains: Dylan Angelopolus, Kyle Bouley, Jared Leonard
Candidates: 31
Returning leaders: Jared Leonard: 59 g, 35 a, 94 pts; Thomas Cahill: 18 g, 19 a, 37 pts
Returning honorees: Jared Leonard: Daily News All-Star, All-CAL; Kyle Bouley: Daily News Honorable Mention
Odds and ends: Returning Daily News All-Star Jared Leonard led the area in scoring last year with 59 goals and 35 assists. The senior is committed to play lacrosse at St. Anselm. ... New assistant coach James Tatro was our Daily News MVP last spring. ... The Vikings have started the year 0-2 with losses to North Reading and Newburyport, both 8-6.
Assistants: Donna Andersen, James Tatro
