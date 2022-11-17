It doesn’t come as a shock that the Newburyport boys soccer team cleaned up on the annual CAL Awards.
After an undefeated regular season and the program’s third straight CAL Kinney title, the Clippers saw a league-high three players get selected to the 17-person All-CAL team. That list was highlighted by CAL Kinney MVP Henry Acton, who has 4 goals and 4 assists for the season but is known more as a dominant force in the midfield. He was joined on the All-CAL list by fellow senior teammates James Forrest-Hay (15 goals) and Luke O’Brien (defensive leader), and both goalie Owen Tahnk (16 shutouts) and forward Caelan Twichell (school-record 21 goals) were named CAL All-Stars.
Their coach, Shawn Bleau, also took home Kinney Coach of the Year honors.
But collectively, those five have Newburyport (22-0-0) on the brink of a Division 3 state championship. The Clippers will play Dedham in the state final on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. from Manning Field in Lynn.
Elsewhere across the Daily News area, Amesbury goalie Charlie Mackie, Georgetown goalie Kyle Davies and Pentucket striker Liam Sullivan all were named All-CAL. Mackie and Davies were the only two keepers in the league to make First Team all-league. Amesbury also won the Sportsmanship Award in the Baker division, which in the Kinney went to a Triton team that saw both Nick Hubbard-Brucher and Grant Schroeder get selected to the CAL All-Star squad.
Here are the complete CAL boys soccer all-league teams.
ALL-CAL
Amesbury: Charlie Mackie, Sr., goalie; Georgetown: Kyle Davies, Sr., goalie; Hamilton-Wenham: Harrison Stein, Sr., midfield; Keenan McGuire, Jr., defense; Ipswich: Brian Milano, Sr., midfield; Lynnfield: Alex Gentile, Sr., midfield; Dillon Reilly, Soph., forward; Manchester-Essex: Becket Spencer, Sr., midfield; Samuel Bothwell, Soph., forward; Newburyport: Henry Acton, Sr., midfield; James Forrest-Hay, Sr., forward; Luke O’Brien, Sr., defense; North Reading: Josh Stanieich, Sr., forward; Nathan Miller, Sr., defense; Pentucket: Liam Sullivan, Sr., forward; Rockport: Edward Merz, Jr., forward; Michael Nocella, Sr., defense
CAL All-Stars
Amesbury: Othmane Massaoui, Jr., midfield; Georgetown: Jason Gioia, Jr., midfield; Hamilton-Wenham: Jackson Contois, Sr., forward; Andre Groberio, Soph., midfield; Nick Stein, Frosh., forward; Ipswich: Alex Barlow, Sr., midfield; Lynnfield: Henry Caulfield, Sr., midfield; Drew Damiani, Sr., defense; Manchester-Essex: Brady Gagnon, Sr., forward; Finn Lawler, Sr., defense; Newburyport: Owen Tahnk, Sr., goalie; Caelan Twichell, Sr., forward; North Reading: Brady Miller, Sr., midfield; Pentucket: Owen Tedeschi, Sr., defense; Rockport: Michael Murphy, Sr., defense; Owen Aiello, Sr., forward; Triton: Nick Hubbard-Brucher, Sr., midfield; Grant Schroeder, Sr., midfield
Miscellaneous Awards
Player of the Year (Kinney): Henry Acton, Newburyport.
Player of the Year (Baker): Harrison Stein, Hamilton-Wenham.
Coach of the Year (Kinney): Shawn Bleau, Newburyport.
Coach of the Year (Baker): Matt Gauron, Hamilton-Wenham.
Sportsmanship (Kinney): Triton.
Sportsmanship (Baker): Amesbury.
