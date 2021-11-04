After a memorable season that saw the program win its first ever outright Cape Ann League championship, the Newburyport boys soccer team was well-represented at the end-of-the-year league awards.
The Clippers (16-1-1) saw senior quad-captain Brady O'Donnell take home Kinney Division MVP honors, while fellow senior captain Max Gagnon and elite junior goal-scorer Will Acquaviva also both made the 17-person All-CAL team. Their coach, Shawn Bleau, was named Kinney Division Coach of the Year.
O'Donnell, now a two-year All-CAL selection, had 10 goals and 8 assists on the season, while Acquaviva was right behind with 9 goals and 4 assists.
Elsewhere for locals, Pentucket's Tyler Correnti and Max Markuns, Amesbury's Jacob Malburg and Drew Davis and Georgetown's Kyle Davies also were named All-CAL.
And after coaching her team to the program's first state tournament appearance in 28 years, Amesbury's Maddie MacLean earned Coach of the Year honors in the Baker Division.
Here is the full All-CAL team plus local All-Stars.
All-CAL
Amesbury: Jacob Malburg, Sr., forward, Drew Davis, Sr., midfield; Georgetown: Kyle Davies, Sr., goalie; Hamilton-Wenham: Ethan Minster, Sr., forward, Rafi Santommena, Sr., midfield; Ipswich: Efrem Johanson, Sr., back; Lynnfield: Alex Gentile, Sr., midfield; Manchester Essex: Naderson Curtis, Sr., forward, Beren Schmidt, Sr., midfield; Newburyport: Brady O'Donnell, Sr., forward, Max Gagnon, Sr., midfield, Will Acquaviva, Jr., forward; North Reading: Josh Stanieich, Jr., forward, Kiernan Schulz, Sr., midfield, Kieran Gorgeny, Jr., goalie; Pentucket: Tyler Correnti, Sr., goalie, Max Markuns, Sr., forward
Local CAL All-Stars
Amesbury: Jake Hallinan, Sr., back;
Georgetown: Graham Billington, Sr., midfield;
Newburyport: Jack Fehlner, Sr., back; Graham Smith, Sr., back; Henry Acton, Jr., midfield
Pentucket: Liam Sullivan, Jr., forward;
Triton: Josh Monroe, Sr., midfield
Miscellaneous Awards
MVP (Kinney): Brady O'Donnell, Newburyport
MVP (Baker): Naderson Curtis, Manchester Essex
Coach of the Year (Kinney): Shawn Bleau, Newburyport
Coach of the Year (Baker): Maddie MacLean, Amesbury
Sportsmanship (Kinney): Pentucket
Sportsmanship (Baker): Georgetown
