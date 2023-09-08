Amesbury
Coach Maddie MacLean: (4th year, 14-25-6)
2022 Season: 4-12-1, lost in D4 First Round
Returners (11): Othmane Missaoui, Sr., midfield; Dylan Crossman, Sr., defense; Jack Nachtygal, Sr., midfield; Kyle Flaherty, Sr., goalie; Kaue DeAlmeida, Jr., forward; Michael Hutchinson, Soph., forward; Maxx Rodriguez, Soph., midfield; Noah Synder, Soph., defense; Noah Blouin, Soph., defense; Chase Linsey, Soph., midfield; Dane Hall, Soph., defense
Newcomers: Nolan Sesto, Sr., goalie; Matt Ruccio, Sr., defense; Matt Way, Frosh., forward; Julian Sherwood, Frosh., forward; Brooks Linsey, Frosh., defense; Ben Hawes, Frosh., midfield
Captains: Othmane Missaoui, Dylan Crossman, Jack Nachtygal
Returning Honorees: Othmane Missaoui: CAL All-Star, Daily News Honorable Mention
Odds and Ends: After 28 straight seasons of not making the playoffs, Amesbury has made it to the Division 4 state tournament in back-to-back years. and with 11 returners back from a young squad last season, highlighted by captains Othmane Missaoui, Dylan Crossman and Jack Nachtygal, the Redhawks should be in solid position to make it three in a row. ... Former assistant coach David Miller has taken over the girls varsity job at Amesbury. ... Missaoui averaged 6.9 ppg for the basketball team last winter, and Maxx Rodrigues is a top distance runner both during the indoor and outdoor track seasons who helped the Redhawks win the Division 6 State Championship last spring. ... Chase Linsey scored scored 10 goals with 5 assists last spring in helping the lacrosse team experience the program’s best ever season.
Assistants: Chris Lull
Georgetown
Coach Chris DiFranco: (6th year, 29-41-16)
2022 Season: 8-7-5, lost in D5 Round of 16
Returners (12): Jake Gilstein, Sr., goalie; Tyler Gilmore, Sr., midfield; Jason Gioia, Sr., midfield; Jackson Lasquade, Sr., midfield; Dylan Monti, Sr., defense; Cole Pierson, Sr., defense; Noah Rosario-Nova, Sr., forward; Andrew Sadler, Sr., midfield; Joshua Caton, Jr., defense; Ryan Church, Jr., defense; Max Medwin, Jr., midfield; Bryce Hodges, Soph., forward
Newcomers: Declan Jackson, Sr., midfield; Jack Rose, Sr., defense; Cameron Harris, Soph., forward; Kyle Gilstein, Soph., defense; Panagiotis Trougakos, Soph., midfield; Wade Turner, Soph., forward; Aidan Burgey, Frosh., midfield; Zachary Pinkham, Frosh., midfield;
Captains: Jake Gilstein, Jason Gioia
Returning Leaders: Jason Gioia: 8g, 8a; Jackson Lasquade: 15g, 1a; Andrew Sadler: 3g, 3a
Returning Honorees: Jason Gioia: Daily News All-Star, CAL All-Star;
Odds and Ends: Georgetown was one of the hotter teams in the CAL to end last season, going 6-0-2 before falling to top-seeded Bromfield School in the Division 5 Round of 16. With 12 returners to this year’s squad, headlined by Daily News All-Star Jason Gioia, Jake Gilstein and Jackson Lasquade, the Royals will be looking to build upon that momentum. ... Lasquade was also a Daily News Basketball All-Star last winter who averaged 11.6 pgg. ... The Royals have a large baseball contingency on the roster. Gioia was a Daily News All-Star who hit .303 with 12 RBI last spring, Ty Gilmore posted a 2-1 record with a 2.15 ERA in 26.0 innings pitched and Gilstein was the team’s catcher who hit .340. ... Georgetown opened its season with a 3-2 loss to Rockport on Wednesday. Gioia and Zach Pinkham scored the goals.
Assistants: Sean Doherty, JT DiMaio
Newburyport
Coach Shawn Bleau: (15th year)
2022 record: 23-0-0, Division 3 State Champions
Returners (7): Nolan Smith, Sr., midfield; Duncan Coir, Sr., forward; Finn Ingalls, Sr., defense; Max Martin, Sr., defense; Van Martin, Sr., defense; Bodie Godtfredsen, Sr., forward; Sean Gasbaro, Soph., midfield;
Newcomers: Moses Janosky, Sr., forward; Sawyer Sperry, Sr., midfield; Michael Dunphy, Sr., defense; Jack Stetson, Sr., defense; Caleb Bradshaw, Sr., midfield; Connor Spinney, Sr., forward; Ollie Levans, Sr., forward; Connor Stick, Sr., forward; Liam Nugent, Sr., midfield; Rodrigo Placa, Sr., forward; Jalen Wise, Jr., midfield; Henry Walker, Jr., defense; Finn McNeil, Jr., defense; Alex Gross, Jr., goalie; Jack Quatelbaum, Soph., goalie; Ryan Gasbarro, Soph., midfield; Francisco Toyo, Soph., forward; Kyle Lisauskas, Soph., midfield; Grady Smith, Soph., midfield/defense; Devante Buchierrie, Soph., goalie; Noah Mercer, Frosh., midfield;
Captains: Nolan Smith, Duncan Coir, Finn Ingalls, Van Martin, Max Martin
Returning Leaders: Nolan Smith: 1g, 4a; Duncan Coir: 1g, 4a; Sean Gasbarro: 2g, 1a
Returning Honorees: None
Odds and Ends: To say it’s a new-look Newburyport team this year would be a vast understatement. After achieving a perfect, undefeated season last fall to win the Division 3 State Championship, the Clippers saw 18 seniors — including their entire starting lineup — leave to graduation. But that certainly doesn’t mean the program won’t compete for its fourth straight CAL Kinney title this fall and be a major player at the state level as well. ... Nolan Smith, Duncan Coir and Sean Gasbarro will act as anchors who saw significant time on the pitch last year, and you know the Clippers’ program is strong enough to continue to pump out talent — especially members of last year’s JV team that have been part of a winning culture. ... Daily News Outdoor Track All-Star Jalen Wise gives the team size and speed in the midfield, and Sawyer Sperry and Bodie Godtfredsen have already shown themselves to be electric forwards on the outside. ... Connor Stick is the sure-handed second baseman for the baseball team who hit .329 with 21 runs scored last spring. ... Connor Spinney enjoyed a breakout year for the basketball team last winter and averaged 11.2 ppg with 52 3s. ... Even with all of the new faces, Newburyport started off its year with a dominant 4-0 win over ALS Cup rival Pentucket on Tuesday.
Assistants: Ben Laing, Matt Solazzo, Krista Padillero, Jaden Maderios
Pentucket
Coach Ross Suleski: (1st year)
2022 Season: 4-12-1, missed tourney
Returners (8): Tighe Hosman, Sr., defense; Brayden Jennings, Jr., midfield; Culleen Perry, Jr., midfield; James Nightengale, Jr., midfield; Owen Corkery, Jr., midfield; Owen Aalto, Soph., goalie; Jayden Pabst, Soph., forward; Aiden Napolitano, Soph., defense;
Newcomers: Dallas Bishop, Jr., midfield; William Champion, Jr., forward; Mason Skinner, Jr., defense; Matthew Bennett, Jr., defense; Adam Bedard, Jr., defense; Jackson Goodwin, Jr., midfield/goalie; Maccallan Cole, Soph., defense; Anthony Lee, Soph., defense; Gabe Mcleod, Soph., defense; Matthew Silva, Soph., forward; Will Cacciapuoti, Frosh., defense; Rowan Weinberg, Frosh., midfield; Sam Escobar, Frosh., forward/midfield; Senan Lucey, Frosh., midfield; Christian Perry, Frosh., defense; Oakley McGee, Frosh., defense; Jake LaCroix, Frosh., midfield;
Captains: Brayden Jennings, James Nightingale
Returning Honorees: None
Odds and Ends: New coach Ross Suleski replaces Gus Savage, who went 4-12-1 in his one year with the team. Suleski is an Amesbury native who played his college soccer at Albertus Magnus before transferring to St. Joe’s (Maine). In a full-circle moment, Suleski has brought on his father, Scott, to serve as an assistant coach. Scott Suleski coached soccer at St. Thomas Aquinas in Dover, N.H. for 19 seasons, with Ross helping out as an assistant for seven of those years. Ross will be busy this fall, as he also coaches the Windham, N.H. golf team. ... Former three-sport standout and soccer captain Owen Tedeschi (PRHS 2023) has returned to coach the JV team. ... Pentucket only has one senior on the roster in defender Tighe Hosman. ... Jayden Pabst is a Daily News Skiing All-Star, a fine baseball player and will give the soccer team plenty of speed at forward. ... Mason Skinner is a Daily News Wrestling All-Star at 182 pounds. ... The Panthers started their year with a 4-0 loss to ALS Cup rival Newburyport on Tuesday.
Assistants: Scott Suleski, Owen Tedeschi
Triton
Coach Dave Mitchell: (6th year, 8-69-3)
2022 Season: 1-16-1, missed tourney
Returners (14): John Dwyer, Sr., goalie; Sam Abt, Sr., defense; Ben Norton, Sr., midfield; Andrew Doherty, Sr., defense; Jonathan Hight, Jr., forward; Will Hight, Jr., defense; Scott Holscher, Jr., midfield; Jonathan Doherty, Jr., defense; Cooper Orpin, Jr., forward; Aiden Moriarty, Jr., midfield; Brian Clark, Jr., defense; Tim Clark, Soph., defense; Benny Cadieux, Soph., midfield; Paxton Laky, Soph., midfield;
Newcomers: Jack Lyman, Jr., midfield; Mackie Wallwork, Jr., defense; Hugo Huang, Soph., defense; Oran MacDonald, Frosh., defense; Caleb Murray, Frosh., midfield; Brady Cirino, Frosh., forward;
Captains: John Dwyer, Sam Abt, Ben Norton, Andrew Doherty
Returning Honorees: None
Odds and Ends: With 14 returning players, including stalwart goalie John Dwyer, the foundation is there for Triton to improve upon last season. ... Sam Abt, Will Hight, Hugo Huang and Ben Norton — among many others — all run track during the outdoor spring season.
Assistants: Mike Herrera, Brad Smith
