Our local indoor track teams have been flourishing the past couple of years.
On Tuesday, three area teams finished their regular seasons undefeated to claim their second straight overall CAL titles. The Newburyport boys edged out North Reading, 53-47, to win their second straight Kinney, while both the Amesbury boys and girls beat Ipswich (boys: 63-37; girls: 55-45) to bring the Baker division crown back home for another year.
And this comes after another weekend of success.
The Newburyport boys showcased their depth by winning the Division 4 State Relays for the second straight seasons, while the Amesbury boys did the same in Division 5.
“The kids competed well, collectively the best meets they’ve had so far this season,” said Amesbury coach Ernie Bissaillon. “For both teams to defend their division titles is just tremendous. The coaches could not be happier and prouder of them. Now, we’re all looking forward to getting ready for the post-season competitions.”
For the Newburyport boys, it came down to the final event.
If the Clippers would have lost the 4x400 relay, then North Reading would have both won the meet and earned a share of the Kinney title. But thankfully, the team of Will Acquaviva, Ryan Miles, Ethan Downs and Jalen Wise wasn’t going to let that happen. The quartet crossed in 3:36.16, which not only won the event and a league title, but also was the fastest local time recorded this winter by over four seconds (previous: Amesbury, 3:40.30).
Wise added a win in the 600 (1:30.37) while Downs won the 1,000 (2:41.42), and the Clippers also got event victories from Aimon Fadil in the Mile (4:48.77), Bradford Duchesne in the 2-Mile (10:08.49), Ean Hynes in the 55-hurdles (7.87) and Jack Hadden in the shot put (39-1.25). Duchesne’s time smashed the previous area best this season by nearly 30 seconds (Aimon Fadil: 10:37.20), while Hynes also broke his area-best mark in the hurdles.
In a show of event dominance, Hynes now has the five fastest 55-hurdle times in the area this winter.
For Amesbury, things went a little bit easier.
The boys (4-0) won rather comfortably over Ipswich, with the Red Hawks winning eight events. The team got victories from: Ben Berg in the long jump (17-10), Aiden Donovan in the shot put (47-8.50), Andre Bailin in the 2-Mile (11:29.22), Michael Sanchez in the dash (6.71), Joe Stanton in the 1000 (2:45.12), Zach Rome in the 600 (1:31.81), Ethan Stanton in the Mile (5:21.65) and the 4x200 relay of Michael and Max Sanchez, Jackson Wetherell and Drew Scialdone.
On the girls side, Lidya Belanger ruled the day.
The senior started off by winning the high jump (4-6), then came back to take the shot put (29-4) as well. The Red Hawks also received wins from: Bayleigh Shanahan in the long jump (15-4.50), Cambyr Sullivan in the 2-Mile (13:21.81) and the Mile (5:57.61), Sarah Burdick in the 1000 (3:34.31) and Meagan McAndrews in the 600 (1:48.99).
Other Highlights: Port’s Moore beats top distance runner
Heading into Tuesday’s meet, North Reading superstar Annalise Butler had the top time in the entire CAL in both the Mile and the 2-Mile.
But Newburyport’s Violet Moore got the best of her in the 1000.
Moore crossed the finish line first in 3:16.42, which edged out Butler in second by a couple of seconds (3:18.96). Elsewhere for the Clippers, Hailey LaRosa won the 2-Mile (11:51.49), Devin Stroope won the 300 (43.08) and the dynamite 4x400 relay team of Annie Shay, Annabel Murray, Blake Parker and Stroope won in 4:16.94.
Pentucket and Triton split
As far as school bragging rights go, Pentucket and Triton had to settle for a draw.
The Viking boys came away with a 63-32 win over the Panthers, while on the girls side it was the Panthers running away with a 73-27 victory.
The Pentucket girls got wins from: Wynter Smith in the hurdles (9.49), Sydney Trout in the dash (7.61), Kaylie Dalgar in the Mile (5:47.18) and 2-Mile (12:27.48), Delaney Meagher in the high jump (5-2), Sage Smith with a personal-best long jump (17-2.50), Riley Bucco in the shot put (29-11) and the 4x200 team of Trout, Lia Goodwin, Reese Gallant and Smith (1:48.87)
For the Triton boys, victories came from: Shea McLaughlin in the high jump (5-6), hurdles (8.61) and 300 (38.26), Griffin White in the 2-Mile (10:40.40) and Mile (5:05.30), William Hight in the long jump (18-8), Parker Burns in the 600 (1:26.75) and the 4x400 team of Bryan Nichols, Duncan MacDonald, White and Zach Lyon (3:45.57).
Newburyport 53, North Reading 47
Newburyport placers:
55 meter dash: 2. Ryan Miles 6.90, 3. Will Acquaviva 7.01; 300: 2. Acquaviva 36.55; 600: 1. Jalen Wise 1:30.37; 1,000: 1. Ethan Downs 2:41.42, 3. Aidan Hoidal-Bui 2:50.64; Mile: 1. Aimon Fadil 4:48.77, 2. Bradford Duchesne 4:52.85; 2-Mile: 1. Duchesne 10:08.49, 2. Drew Cassino 10:29.94; 55 hurdles: 1. Ean Hynes 7.87, 2. Wyatt Hastings 8.69; 4x200: 2. Miles, Mendez-Heavilin, Hynes, Acquaviva (1:40.33); 4x400: 1. Wise, Duchesne, Forrest-Hay, Downs (3:36.16); HJ: 3. Bryan Mendez-Heavilin 5-4; SP: 1. Jack Hadden 39-1.25
Records: Newburyport 4-0
Amesbury 63, Ipswich 37
Amesbury placers:
55 meter dash: 1. Michael Sanchez 6.71, 2. Max Sanchez 6.81; 300: 2. Michael Sanchez 35.83, 3. Jackson Wetherell 38.57; 600: 1. Zach Rome 1:31.89, 3. Maxx Rodrigues 1:36.97; 1,000: 1. Joe Stanton 2:45.12, 3. Drew Sanford 2:59.55; Mile: 1. Ethan Stanton 5:21.65, 2. Andre Bailin 5:28.62, 3. Brody Tonks 5:31.25; 2-Mile: 1. Bailin 11:29.22, 2. Sanford 11:33.59, 3. Connor Considine 11:43.33; 55 hurdles: 3. Zach Rome 9.03; 4x200: 1. Mi. Sanchez, Wetherell, Drew Scialdone, Ma. Sanchez (1:34.79); 4x400: 2. Stanton, Tonks, White, Rome (3:42.54); HJ: 3. White 5-2; LJ: 1. Ben Berg 17-10, 2. Ma. Sanchez 17-7; SP: 1. Aiden Donovan 47-8.50, 3. Luke Arsenault 35-2.25
Records: Amesbury 4-0
Triton 63, Pentucket 32 (Boys)
Area placers:
55 meter dash: 1. Yanni Kakouris (P) 6.88, 2. Joel Spaulding (P) 7.10, 3. Kade Dennis (P) 7.16; 300: 1. Shea McLaughlin (T) 38.26, 2. Colin Webber (T) 38.71, 3. Gabriel Macleod (P) 38.71; 600: 1. Parker Burns (T) 1:26.75, 2. Braeden Roche (P) 1:27.37, 3. Bryan Nichols (T) 1:31.44; 1,000: 1. Stratton Seymour (P) 2:48.80, 2. Duncan MacDonald (T) 2:48.88, 3. Zach Lyon (T) 2:53.80; Mile: 1. Griffin White (T) 5:05.30, 2. Cole Jacobsen (T) 5:05.56, 3. Sam Mollineaux (T) 5:07.32; 2-Mile: 1. White (T) 10:40.40, 2. Jacobsen (T) 10:40.83, 3. Mollineaux (T) 10:45.16; 55 hurdles: 1. McLaughlin (T) 8.61, 2. Hugo Huang (T) 11.03; 4x200: 1. Dennis, Kakouris, Post-Montj, Spaulding (Pentucket) 1:35.18, 2. Coco, Hight, Huang, Bonasera (Triton) 1:39.18; 4x400: 1. Nichols, MacDonald, White, Lyon (Triton) 3:45.57, 2. Beaulieu, Beauparlant, Roche, Seymour (Pentucket) 3:47.10; HJ: 1. McLaughlin (T) 5-6; LJ: 1. William Hight (T) 18-8, 2. Burns (T) 18-6, 3. Kakouris (P) 17-11; SP: 1. William Pessina (P) 38-1.25, 2. Samuel Dasilva (P) 37-9, 3. Liam Kneeland (T) 34-11.25
Records: Triton 2-1, Pentucket 0-3
North Reading 57, Newburyport 43 (Girls)
Newburyport placers
300: 1. Devin Stroope 43.08, 2. Morgan Felts 43.40, 3. Annie Shay 44.32; 600: 2. Blake Parker 1:44.18, 3. Annabel Murray 1:45.02; 1,000: 1. Violet Moore 3:16.42, 3. Ciara Geraghty 3:23.68; Mile: 2. Abby Kelly 5:29.62, 3. Maya LaRosa 6:31.6; 2-Mile: 1. Hailey LaRosa 11:51.49; 55 hurdles: 2. Lucy Buchmayr 9.55, 3. Julia Schena 9.89; 4x200: 2. Bromby, Raby, Buchmayr, Felts (1:55.44); 4x400: 1. Shay, Murray, Stroope, Parker (4:16.94); HJ: 2. Schena 4-8, 2. Lilly Pons 4-8; LJ: 3. Schena 15-11.25; SP: 3. Nieve Morrissey 25-9.50
Records: Newburyport 3-1
Amesbury 55, Ipswich 45 (Girls)
Amesbury placers:
55 meter dash: 2. Bayleigh Shanahan 7.81; 300: 2. Shanahan 44.03; 600: 1. Meagan McAndrews 1:48.99; 1,000: 1. Sarah Burdick 3:34.31, 2. Anna Tessmer 3:35.55; Mile: 1. Cambyr Sullivan 5:57.63, 3. Tessmer 6:20.42; 2-Mile: 1. Sullivan 13:21.80, 3. Abby Morin 14:15.89; 55 hurdles: 2. Lidya Belanger 9.46, 3. McAndrews 9.55; 4x200: 2. Burdick, Williamson, Ishihara, Smyth (2:02.05); HJ: 1. Belanger 4-6; LJ: 1. Shanahan 15-4.50, 2. Jocelyn Smyth 14-4.75; SP: 1. Belanger 29-4, 2. McAndrews 28-6, 3. Alexis LeBlanc 26-9.50
Records: Amesbury 4-0
Pentucket 73, Triton 27 (Girls)
Area placers
55 meter dash: 1. Sydney Trout (P) 7.61, 2. Sage Smith (P) 7.61, 3. Reese Gallant (P) 7.74; 300: 1. Trout (P) 43.36, 2. Aleyo Amasa-Titus (T) 43.68, 3. Arianna Basile (T) 45.29; 600: 1. Anna Romano (T) 1:45.72, 2 Lia Alsup (P) 1:50.70, 3. Danika Prendergast (T) 1:51.17; 1,000: 1. Alexa Bonasera (T) 3:23.20, 2. Sophia Clemente (P) 3:30.93, 3. Mia Jaworski (T) 3:37.63; Mile: 1. Kaylie Dalgar (P) 5:47.18, 2. Julia Blanchet (T) 6:29.41, 3. Riley Tudal (T) 6:37.70; 2-Mile: 1. Dalgar (P) 12:27.48, 2. Libby Murphy (P) 12:49.03, 3. Erin Wallwork (T) 12:56.58; 55 hurdles: 1. Wynter Smith (P) 9.49, 2. Riley Bucco (P) 10.10, 3. Brighton Seymour (P) 10.39; 4x200: 1. Trout, Goodwin, Gallant, Smith (Pentucket) 1:48.87, 2. Treitel-Poore, Amasa-Titus, Pawlick, Rivera (Triton) 1:55.18; 4x400: 1. Amasa-Titus, Basile, Romano, Ewell (Triton) 4:32.37, 2. Clemente, Grenham, Cammett, Alsup (Pentucket) 4:6.58; HJ: 1. Delaney Meagher (P) 5-2, 2. W. Smith (P) 4-10, 3. Gallant (P) 4-8; LJ: 1. S. Smith (P) 17-2.50, 2. Morgan Trout (P) 14-2.50, 3. Emily Bethmann (P) 14-0; SP: 1. Bucco (P) 29-11, 2. Lia Goodwin (P) 26-6, 3. London Cole (T) 23-11
Records: Triton 1-2, Pentucket 1-2
