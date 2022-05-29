GROVELAND — When Maddie Jacques pulled up for Day 1 of Triton softball practice earlier this spring, she noticed a lot right off the bat.
First and foremost, she was the only senior on the team.
But in the faces of all of her new and returning teammates, she saw much more than just youth. She saw plenty of talent — and a core that won a playoff game last year — that could be manifested into something special if the team worked hard enough.
And that’s exactly what the Vikings have spent this season doing.
After nearly scoring a massive win over powerhouse Amesbury last Friday, Triton responded in the final week of the regular season with back-to-back victories. and Sunday’s 15-3, six-inning triumph over Pentucket gave the Vikings more than just a feel-good way to enter the postseason.
It also gave them a share of the CAL Kinney title with North Reading.
“It’s awesome, especially with it being my senior year it’s really exciting,” said Jacques. “We were a young team coming into the season, but I thought we could be really good if we worked hard. and I’ve seen a lot of hard work at practice. The beginning of the season started off kinda silly, everyone was just getting to know each other. But we put a lot of work in and got better. We just need to keep working hard and never stop fighting.”
It’s Triton first CAL Kinney title since winning it outright in 2019. That year, if you recall, the Vikings made it to the Division 2 North Finals — which was basically the state quarterfinal — before bowing out to Gloucester.
But no current Viking is thinking about that history.
Heck, Jacques was the only one on this year’s team who was even in high school at the time.
Triton (15-5) in 2022 is a whole different team, and one that can beat anybody on any given night.
“I think it’s a big relief for these kids,” said Triton coach Alan Noyes on the CAL Kinney title. “We’re dissapointed we’re not outright champs, but we played well and we grew up a lot in this game alone. That’s a good coach over there. Deb (Smith) does a good job with them, their pitcher battled and like I said their catcher was the heart and soul of the team.”
While Sunday ended in a celebration for Triton, it certainly didn’t start that way.
Pentucket starter Molly LeBel, who has impressed heavily in her freshman year, carried a no-hitter against a very potent Triton lineup into the fifth inning. The area’s leader in strikeouts added 10 more to her count, and was absolutely cruising. and the Panthers took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third thanks to RBI hits from Kendra Griffin and Nikki Mitchell.
But Triton’s bats eventually woke up, and an unfortunate injury to starting Pentucket catcher Ella Agocs changed the game. Agocs was hit in the head during warmups, and took another foul ball off the helmet during the game.
“I think unfortunately their catcher broke down,” said Noyes. “She was hurting from the start, and their pitcher started to hold back on the pitches. It got the ball down, and once the ball came down we started to put it in play, and one thing led to another.”
Grace Romine, Izzy Oldoni and Mallory Johnson all put the ball in play to start the fifth inning and reached on errors, and walks by Jacques and Kayla Story had Triton in business. Haleigh Harris then stepped up and ripped a two-run single to put the Vikings ahead for good. The team scored six runs in the fifth, and followed with a massive nine-run sixth inning to end the game via mercy rule.
The Vikings only had five hits on the day, but were savvy on the bases and took advantage of some costly errors.
Despite the setback, the Panthers (11-9) have still qualified for the state tournament. The program won just three games in both 2019 and 2021, but has made a huge leap forward this spring.
“(Triton’s) a team that hits 1-9, and going into the fifth inning Molly had a no-hitter going,” said Smith. “So I told them that you have to take that. We had three wins four years ago, then the COVID year and then we had three wins last year. and now this year we have 11 and we’re going to the playoffs. So I told them to think about that. We’ve already put this behind us and are moving on to get ready for the postseason.”
Triton
15, Pentucket 3
Triton (15): Maddie Jacques 2b 4-2-1, Izzy Oldoni cf 3-2-2, Kyla Story ss 1-2-0, Mallory Johnson p/rf 3-1-0, Jillian Giusto 0-1-0, Haleigh Harris c 3-1-1, Madison January pr 0-0-0, Skylar Colburn 1b 3-0-0, Alexandra McManus pr 0-1-0, Emma Penniman rf/p 3-1-1, Reghan Haley lf 3-2-0, Grace Romine 3b 3-2-0. Totals 26-15-5
Pentucket (3): Kendra Griffin cf 2-1-1, Kayla Murphy ss 3-0-0, Nikki Mitchell 2b 3-0-0, Meghan Hamel lf 3-0-0, Jocelyn Bickford rf 3-0-0, Ella Agocs c 2-0-0, Julia Connelly pr 0-0-0, Mia Bartholomew ph/c 0-0-0, Emma Lopata 3b 3-0-0, Julia Daley cf 2-1-1, Sydney Pichette 1b 2-1-1. Totals 23-3-3
RBI: T — Harris 3, Jacques, Oldoni, Story, Johnson, Colburn; P — Griffin, Mitchell
WP: Penniman; LP: LeBel
Triton (15-5): 0 0 0 0 6 9 — 15
Pentucket (11-9): 0 0 3 0 0 0 — 3
