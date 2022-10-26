NEWBURYPORT — The talent on the Newburyport field hockey team was evident during the first day of tryouts way back in August.
So naturally, goals were set.
But while the ultimate goal of winning a Division 3 state title is still circled with arrows pointing to it on the Clippers’ chalkboard, the team crossed off a huge one Wednesday evening.
On a night were the program was celebrating its nine seniors, Newburyport came out on fire and held on late to earn a 4-2 win over Triton. It was a victory that earned the Clippers (13-2-2, 11-1-2 CAL) the outright CAL Kinney title, and it certainly didn’t hurt that it came over their archrivals who gave them their one league loss earlier in the season.
“Going into the season, we knew we had such a strong program,” said senior goalie Jane Mettling. “Everyone’s been stepping up, we have one freshman, Riley (Lombard) who’s been amazing, and honestly the entire team deserves this right now. It’s insane that we won!”
Ranked No. 4 in the latest MIAA Division 3 poll, Wednesday’s win will be a huge boost for the Clippers heading into the upcoming postseason.
But claiming a CAL Kinney title will immortalize the team forever.
Newburyport was the top dog in the Kinney in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, but had a so-so year last fall. Well, after a year off, the Clippers have climbed the mountain back to the top of the league.
“We talked a lot about goal-setting at the beginning of the season, and this was definitely a goal that a lot of them set,” said Newburyport coach Shannon Haley. “Like we said to them, when you set a goal and you work towards that goal, there’s nothing better than earning it.
“They did that tonight, and we could not be more proud of them.”
After celebrating their seniors before the game, the Clippers came out on fire.
Some early pressure resulted in a couple of corners, and senior captain Lilly Ragusa finished her opportunity off one to put her team up 1-0. A few minutes later, off another corner, Rita Cahalane gathered the entry pass and fired a shot towards the goal. Morgan Valeri got her stick down to tip the shot beautifully to a wide-open Ciara Geraghty, who didn’t miss her chance to double the lead. Then in the second quarter, it was Cahalane who kept working in front of the cage to find space, and she eventually got enough daylight to send home a shot that put the Clippers up 3-0 at halftime.
But Triton (11-3-3) wasn’t going to go down without a fight.
Coming out to start the third quarter, Riley Bell, Neila Jones, Natalie Indingaro and Ally Pugh helped the Vikings draw four straight corners. Mettling (7 saves) made a couple of diving stops on the third and fourth attempts, but the Vikings finally broke through.
On their fifth corner of the quarter, Sammy Kelly received the entry and sent a rocket on goal that was tipped home by Maya Sullivan. Not too long later, Emmerson Marengi found herself in the right spot next to the net and buried a rebound to suddenly make it a 3-2 game late in the third.
“We were just saying to pick our heads up and don’t worry about it because it’s just one goal,” said Mettling. “We know we have the talent to score more goals, so letting up one doesn’t matter.”
Mettling proved correct.
With 11 seconds left in the third quarter, Valeri had a nice run down the left sideline before hitting Delaney Woekel with a pass inside the circle. A junior with a ton of skill around the net, Woekel switched the ball to her backhand to find space before firing home a huge response goal.
That made it 4-2, and the two teams played a clean fourth quarter before the final horn went off.
“We said to our team that Triton was going to come out in the second half with a lot of energy, and they did just that,” said Haley. “They put two really good goals in the back of the net, but I think it’s a testament to our girls with the way they responded. Morgan and Delaney went on a great run and just brought the team back, and that’s sort of the competitive edge that we have.”
Newburyport 4, Triton 2
Goals: N — Lily Ragusa, Ciara Geraghty, Rita Cahalane, Delaney Woekel; T — Maya Sullivan, Emmerson Marengi
Assists: N — Morgan Valeri 2, Cahalane; T — Sammy Kelly
Saves: N — Jane Mettling 7; T — Sophia Chapman 4
Triton (11-3-3): 0 2 — 2
Newburyport (13-2-2): 3 1 — 4
