Simply put, Phoebe Rubio was the fastest runner in the Cape Ane League this fall, and the Pentucket senior was rewarded for her dominant season by recently being named Kinney Division MVP.
She led the Green and White to their second straight undefeated season in the CAL while being medalist in all five meets, and was even stronger in the postseason. She won the league meet (19:19.2), came in fifth at the Division 2B Sectional (19:34.5), came in 12th at the D2 State Meet (19:08.5) and finished 14th at the Nike Nationals in New York (19:57.2).
Rubio was joined on the All-CAL girls team by teammates Kaylie Dalgar, Libby Murphy, Ella Edic and her sister, Emily Rubio. Fellow Pentucket star Audrey Conover almost certainly would have made it, but the team was comprised of the top-15 finishers at the CAL meet and the junior was battling an illness that day and finished 22nd.
Elsewhere, Newburyport's Hailey LaRosa, Annabel Murray and Olivia D'Ambrosio made All-CAL, as did Triton's Robin Sanger and the fantastic freshmen combo of Alexa Bonasera and Ava Burl.
On the boys side, a deep and talented Newburyport team took nearly half of the All-CAL team with seven out of the 15 selections. Bradford Duchesne, Samuel Walker, Matt Murray, TJ Carleo, Andrew Lasson, Nathan Barry and Aimon Fadil all represented the Clippers.
Triton's Griffin White and Cole Jacobsen, Georgetown's Mason Behl and Pentucket's Seamus Burke also made All-CAL.
Here are both the complete boys and girls teams.
All-CAL (Boys)
Georgetown: Mason Behl, Jr.; Hamilton-Wenham: Eli Labelle, Sr.; Ipswich: Finn Russell, Sr.; Manchester Essex: Finn O'Hara, Soph.; Newburyport: Samuel Walker, Sr.; TJ Carleo, Sr.; Andrew Lasson, Sr.; Nathan Barry, Sr.; Bradford Duchesne, Jr.; Matthew Murray, Jr.; Aimon Fadil, Soph.; North Reading: Aidan Nadeau, Sr.; Pentucket: Seamus Burke, Jr.; Triton: Griffin White, Jr.; Cole Jacobsen, Jr.;
All-CAL (Girls)
Hamilton-Wenham: Ava Cote, Sr.; Ipswich: Amelia Stacy, Jr.; Lynnfield: Maddie Daigle, Jr. Newburyport: Hailey LaRosa, Sr.; Olivia D'Ambrosio, Sr.; Annabel Murray, Jr.; North Reading: Annalise Butler, Jr.; Pentucket: Phoebe Rubio, Sr.; Ella Edic, Sr.; Emily Rubio, Sr.; Libby Murphy, Jr.; Kaylie Dalgar, Soph.; Triton: Robin Sanger, Jr.; Alexa Bonasera, Frosh.; Ava Burl, Frosh.
Miscellaneous Awards
Boys
MVP (Kinney): Aidan Nadeau, North Reading.
MVP (Baker): Finn O'Hara, Manchester Essex.
Coach of the Year (Kinney): Don Hennigar, Newburyport.
Coach of the Year (Baker): Sue Markos, Ipswich.
Sportsmanship (Kinney): Triton.
Sportsmanship (Baker): Ipswich.
Girls
MVP (Kinney): Phoebe Rubio, Pentucket.
MVP (Baker): Ava Cote, Hamilton-Wenham.
Coach of the Year (Kinney): Todd Ruland, Pentucket.
Coach of the Year (Baker): Steve Sawyer, Hamilton-Wenham.
Sportsmanship (Kinney): North Reading.
Sportsmanship (Baker): Georgetown.
