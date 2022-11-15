The season still isn’t over for Newburyport’s Lilly Ragusa, but it won’t end without her earning some hardware.
Last week, it was announced that Ragusa was named CAL Kinney MVP after helping lead Newburyport to a league title. The senior quad-captain was both a Daily News All-Star and All-CAL selection a year ago, and now has her No. 6-seeded Clippers in the Division 3 state semifinal on Wednesday.
Ragusa, a midfielder, was joined on the 15-person All-CAL team by junior teammate Katie Conway, and the trio of Rita Cahalane, Ciara Geraghty and Olivia McDonald all made the CAL All-Star squad for the Clippers. Fellow Daily News area locals who made All-CAL were Amesbury’s Meagan McAndrews, Georgetown’s Gianna Gaeta and Ella Tucker, Pentucket’s Haley Dwight and Triton’s Neila Jones and Maya Sullivan.
Also of note was Georgetown’s Meagan Hildebrand being named CAL Baker Coach of the Year. In now her seventh season with the team, she led the Royals (9-9-2) to a strong finish in the league as well as a run to the Division 4 Round of 16.
Here are the complete All-CAL and CAL All-Star teams.
ALL-CAL
Amesbury: Meagan McAndrews, Sr., attack; Georgetown: Gianna Gaeta, Sr., center defense; Ella Tucker, Soph., midfield; Hamilton-Wenham: Maeve Clark, Sr., midfield; Ipswich: Halle Greenleaf, Jr., midfield; Lynnfield: Julia Carbone, Sr., midfield; Ava Marotta, Sr., midfield; Manchester-Essex: Caelie Patrick, Jr., midfield; Newburyport: Lilly Ragusa, Sr., midfield; Katie Conway, Jr., midfield/defense; North Reading: Mary Majewski, Sr., forward/midfield; Karleigh Budny, Sr., midfield/defense; Pentucket: Haley Dwight, Sr., forward; Triton: Neila Jones, Sr., defense; Maya Sullivan, Sr., midfield
CAL All-Stars
Amesbury: AnaLisa Tomkiewicz, Sr., attack; Georgetown: Caitlyn Collins, Jr., attack; Hamilton-Wenham: Ava Vatour, Jr., midfield; Ipswich: Abbie Allen, Frosh., goalie; Ashton Flather, Sr., midfield; Chloe Pszenny, Sr., midfield; Lynnfield: Charlotte Radulski, Sr., midfield; Manchester-Essex: Amy Vytopilova, Sr., midfield; Ella Chafe, Jr., defense; Torrin Kirk, Jr., midfield; Hadley Levendusky, Sr., midfield; Newburyport: Rita Cahalane, Jr., forward/midfield; Ciara Geraghty, Soph., attack; Olivia McDonald, Jr., midfield; Pentucket: Zoey Wegrzyn, Sr., goalie; Rockport: Sydney Bouchie, Jr., midfield; Caitlin Moran, Jr., goalie; Triton: Natalie Indingaro, Sr., defense; Sammy Kelly, Sr., midfield/attack
Miscellaneous Awards
Player of the Year (Kinney): Lilly Ragusa, Newburyport.
Player of the Year (Baker): Maeve Clark, Hamilton-Wenham.
Coach of the Year (Kinney): Samantha Pindara, Lynnfield.
Coach of the Year (Baker): Meagan Hildebrand, Georgetown.
Sportsmanship (Kinney): North Reading and Pentucket.
Sportsmanship (Baker): Amesbury and Rockport.
