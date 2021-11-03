Pentucket celebration

There’s been a lot for the Pentucket field hockey team to celebrate this year. Wednesday, the squad was heavily represented on the CAL’s All-Star teams.

The Cape Ann League field hockey All-Star teams were released on Wednesday, and there’s plenty of local representation.

Starting at the top, Pentucket’s Lana Mickelson was named the Kinney Division MVP after helping her team to a 16-1-1 season and the league championship. She was joined by teammates Meg Freiermuth and Haley Dwight on the All-CAL team, as Pentucket earned the No. 3 seed in the Division 3 state tournament and will open its tourney run on Sunday (1 p.m., Haverhill High).

Elsewhere for locals, Newburyport’s Lilly Ragusa, Triton’s Maddie Hillick, Amesbury’s Yaya Levassuer and Georgetown’s Vivian Burr also were named to the 15-person All-CAL team.

Here are the complete teams plus special awards.

All-CAL

Amesbury: Yaya Levassuer, Sr., midfield; Georgetown: Vivian Burr, Sr., forward; Hamilton-Wenham: Maeve Clark, Jr., goalie; Ipswich: Linde Ruitenberg, Sr., midfield, Ella Vogler, Jr., back, Chloe Pszenny, Jr., midfield; Lynnfield: Jacqui Carbone, Sr., back; Manchester Essex: Amy Vytopilova, Jr., forward, Caelie Patrick, Soph., midfield; Newburyport: Lilly Ragusa, Jr., forward; North Reading: Mary Majewski, Jr., forward; Pentucket: Lana Mickelson, Sr., midfield, Meg Freiermuth, Sr., midfield, Haley Dwight, Jr., midfield; Triton: Maddie Hillick, Sr., forward

Local CAL All-Stars

Amesbury: Ella Bezanson, Sr., forward

Georgetown: Gianna Gaeta, Jr., midfield; Beth Kennan, Sr., back

Newburyport: Delaney Woekel, Soph., forward

Pentucket: Reese Gallant, Jr., forward; Madi Kuchar, Jr., back; Charlene Basque, Sr., goalie

Triton: Natalie Indingaro, Jr., back; Sammy Kelly, Jr., midfield; Neila Jones, Jr., back

Miscellaneous Awards

Coach of the Year (Kinney): Ruth Beaton, Pentucket

Coach of the Year (Baker): Kerri Doherty, Amesbury

MVP (Kinney): Lana Mickelson, Pentucket

MVP (Baker): Amy Vytopilova, Manchester Essex

Sportsmanship (Kinney): North Reading

Sportsmanship (Baker): Rockport

