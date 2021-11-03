The Cape Ann League field hockey All-Star teams were released on Wednesday, and there’s plenty of local representation.
Starting at the top, Pentucket’s Lana Mickelson was named the Kinney Division MVP after helping her team to a 16-1-1 season and the league championship. She was joined by teammates Meg Freiermuth and Haley Dwight on the All-CAL team, as Pentucket earned the No. 3 seed in the Division 3 state tournament and will open its tourney run on Sunday (1 p.m., Haverhill High).
Elsewhere for locals, Newburyport’s Lilly Ragusa, Triton’s Maddie Hillick, Amesbury’s Yaya Levassuer and Georgetown’s Vivian Burr also were named to the 15-person All-CAL team.
Here are the complete teams plus special awards.
All-CAL
Amesbury: Yaya Levassuer, Sr., midfield; Georgetown: Vivian Burr, Sr., forward; Hamilton-Wenham: Maeve Clark, Jr., goalie; Ipswich: Linde Ruitenberg, Sr., midfield, Ella Vogler, Jr., back, Chloe Pszenny, Jr., midfield; Lynnfield: Jacqui Carbone, Sr., back; Manchester Essex: Amy Vytopilova, Jr., forward, Caelie Patrick, Soph., midfield; Newburyport: Lilly Ragusa, Jr., forward; North Reading: Mary Majewski, Jr., forward; Pentucket: Lana Mickelson, Sr., midfield, Meg Freiermuth, Sr., midfield, Haley Dwight, Jr., midfield; Triton: Maddie Hillick, Sr., forward
Local CAL All-Stars
Amesbury: Ella Bezanson, Sr., forward
Georgetown: Gianna Gaeta, Jr., midfield; Beth Kennan, Sr., back
Newburyport: Delaney Woekel, Soph., forward
Pentucket: Reese Gallant, Jr., forward; Madi Kuchar, Jr., back; Charlene Basque, Sr., goalie
Triton: Natalie Indingaro, Jr., back; Sammy Kelly, Jr., midfield; Neila Jones, Jr., back
Miscellaneous Awards
Coach of the Year (Kinney): Ruth Beaton, Pentucket
Coach of the Year (Baker): Kerri Doherty, Amesbury
MVP (Kinney): Lana Mickelson, Pentucket
MVP (Baker): Amy Vytopilova, Manchester Essex
Sportsmanship (Kinney): North Reading
Sportsmanship (Baker): Rockport
