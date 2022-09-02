Amesbury
Coach Kerri Doherty: (3rd year)
2021 Record: 3-10-4, lost in D4 first round
Returning Letterman: Meagan McAndrews,Sr., attack; AnaLisa Tomkiewicz, Sr., attack; Rose Franey, Sr., defense; Ella DeLisle, Sr., midfield; Hannah Gale, Sr., defense; Lizzy Deacon, Jr., defense; Catie Creps, Jr., goalie; Ayantu Porter, Jr., midfield/attack; Sarah Burdick, Jr., attack; Sadie Rome, Jr., defense; Jocelyn Smyth, Jr., midfield/attack; Ruby Edmond, Soph., midfield; Nadia Morel, Soph., attack
Newcomers: Gabby Peixoto, Frosh., midfield
Captains: Hannah Gale, Ella DeLisle, Meagan McAndrews
Returning Honorees: N/A
Odds and Ends:Ella DeLisle and Rose Franey won a state championship with the softball team this spring. ... Amesbury lost some talent, but has shown promise during the preseason. Head coach Kerri Doherty said,”The team has worked hard through the past two weeks on conditioning, stick and ball work and intrasquad scrimmages. We’re looking forward to continue the tradition that Amesbury is known for, and that’s giving 100% on every game day.” ... Nadia Morel is the younger sister of twins Brianna and Nicole, who both played field hockey for Amesbury before graduating in 2021.
Assistants: Tracey Curtis-Pare,
Georgetown
Coach Meagan Hildebrand: (7th year)
2021 Record: 8-10-2, lost in D4 Round of 16
Returning Letterman (17): Gianna Gaeta, Sr., center defense; Zoey Halmen, Sr., attack; Caroline Evans, Sr., attack; Mija Knapp, Sr., defense; Courtney Hopkins, Sr., attack; Michelle Mondi, Sr., goalie; Haleigh Peterson, Sr., forward; Emma Hammond, Sr., forward; Adrianna Ferrara, Sr., forward; Mackenzie Sanderson, Sr., defense; Grace Iamele, Jr., midfield; Brooke Shaughnessy, Jr., forward; Ruby Nisembaum, Jr., defense; Caitlyn Collins, Jr., attack; Mei Mei Winslow, Soph., midfield; Ella Tucker, Soph., midfield; Sam McClure, Soph., midfield
Newcomers: Riley Michael, Soph., defense; Addison Olson, Soph., midfield; Virginia Thibeault, Jr., midfield; Reagan Van Horn, Frosh., midfield
Captains: Gianna Gaeta, Zoey Halmen, Caroline Evans
Candidates: 44
Returning Leaders: Gianna Gaeta: 3 g, 7 a
Returning Honorees: Gianna Gaeta: Daily News All-Star, CAL All-Star
Odds and Ends: Numbers are solid for the Georgetown-Manchester Essex co-op team with 44 athletes trying out. ... Senior Michelle Mondi is entering her third year as the team’s goalie. ... The program has some fun connections when it comes to its new assistant coaches. Belle Ives is a former player for head coach Meagan Hildebrand at Masconomet before going on to play at Assumption. In college, she played against and had some fierce battles with now-fellow assistant coach Delaney Yule, who played for Merrimack. and who coached Yule at Merrimack? None other than Hildebrand.
Assistants: Belle Ives, Delaney Yule
Newburyport
Coach Shannon Haley: (1st year)
2021 Record: 5-9-3, lost in D3 Round of 32
Returning Letterman (21): Lilly Ragusa, Sr., midfield; Lily Chorebanian, Sr., attack; Shay Trail, Sr., defense; Mackenzie Clyatt, Sr., midfield/defense; Abbey Lewan, Sr., defense; Alanna Egan, Sr., attack; Jane Mettling, Sr., goalie; Kiara Farrar, Sr., defense; Delaney Sullivan, Sr., defense; Katie Conway, Jr., midfield/defense; Rita Cahalane, Jr., forward/midfield; Josie Palma, Jr., midfield; Olivia McDonald, Jr., midfield; Lilly Pons, Jr., forward/midfield; Morgan Valeri, Jr., attack; Blake Parker, Jr., attack; Delaney Woekel, Jr., attack; Lauren Brennan, Jr., attack; Emma Keefe, Jr., defense; Emma Cowles, Jr., forward/midfield; Ella Loomes, Soph., forward
Newcomers: Ciara Geraghty, Soph., attack Riley Lombard, Frosh., defense
Captains: Katie Conway, Rita Cahalane, Lilly Ragusa, Lily Chorebanian
Candidates: 48
Returning Leaders: Lilly Ragusa: 6 g, 3 a; Delaney Woekel: 8 g, 4 a
Returning Honorees: Lilly Ragusa: Daily News All-Star, All-CAL; Delaney Woekel: Daily News All-Star, CAL All-Star
Odds and Ends: With plenty of talent on the roster, Newburyport is in line for a strong season. ... The Clippers have already defeated a Division 1 opponent this fall in Central Catholic, 3-1, during a scrimmage. ... Returning Daily News All-Star Delaney Woekel won a state championship with the tennis team last spring. ... First-year head coach Shannon Haley takes over for Jessica Delacey, who will sit out the season on maternity leave. Haley is the daughter of legendary Pentucket field hockey coach RuthBeaton. She graduated from Pentucket in 2012 after having played for her mother, and went on to have a successful four-year career at Bates where she was named a captain as a senior. Haley teaches 2nd grade at the Francis T. Bresnahan School in Newburyport, and has previous coaching experience as an assistant for Beaton at Pentucket last year. ... New assistant coach Sam Burke starred at the Brooks School before moving on to play at Northeastern. ... Fellow new assistant Kaitlin McCauley is a Newburyport grad (Class of 2013) who went on to play at Merrimack College. ... Final assistant coach Amy Heath is a former varsity field hockey coach for the Clippers.
Assistants: Sam Burke, Kaitlin McCauley, Amy Heath
Pentucket
Coach Ruth Beaton: (29th year)
2021 Record: 19-2-1, CAL Kinney champs, lost in D3 semifinals
Returning Starters (6): Lauren Arnold, Sr., defense; Haley Dwight, Sr., attack; Reese Gallant, Sr., attack; Madi Kuchar, Sr.; Katherine Flaherty, Soph., defense; Cat Colvin, Soph., defense
Returning Letterman (5): Katie Drislane, Sr., defense; Zoey Wegryzn, Sr., goalie; Vera Pierce, Sr., attack; Gabby Silva, Jr., defense; Abby Felzani, Soph., defense
Newcomers: Nikki Mitchell, Sr., defense; Angie Bugucki, Jr., attack; Alyssa Persichetti, Jr., midfield/attack; Jocelyn Travis, Soph., midfield/attack; Morgan Gallant, Frosh., midfield/attack
Captains: Lauren Arnold, Haley Dwight, Reese Gallant, Madi Kuchar
Candidates: 25
Returning Leaders: Haley Dwight: 10 g, 15 a; Reese Gallant: 12 g, 4 a
Returning Honorees: Haley Dwight: Daily News All-Star, All-CAL; Reese Gallant: Daily News All-Star, CAL All-Star; Madi Kuchar: CAL All-Star
Odds and Ends: Depite losing some key seniors from last year’s roster, the Panthers return plenty of talent. ... Many on the team, like Reese Gallant, Katherine Flaherty, Cat Colvin, Katie Drislane and Nikki Mitchell, are multi-sport athletes at Pentucket. ... New assistant coach Molly McDonough is a former field hockey and basketball player at Pentucket (Class of 2012) who now teaches at the Dr. Frederick N. Sweetsir School in Merrimac. ... Head coach Ruth Beaton’s daughter, Shannon Haley, is the new head coach at Newburyport.
Assistants: Molly McDounough
Triton
Coach Donna Andersen: (27th year)
2021 Record: 14-4-3, lost in D3 quarterfinals
Returning Letterman (12): Riley Bell, Sr., attack; Natalie Indingaro, Sr., defense; Neila Jones, Sr., midfield; Devyn Karpenko, Sr., defense; Sammy Kelly, Sr., attack; Ally Pugh, Sr., midfield; Maggie Reilly, Sr., goalie; Maya Sullivan, Sr., midfield; Gia Sico, Jr., defense; Sophie Chapman, Soph., goalie; Emmerson Marengi, Soph., attack; Grace McHale, Soph., defense
Newcomers: Ava Johnson, Frosh., midfield; Riley McDonald, Frosh., attack; Delaney Quinn, Frosh., attack
Captains: Natalie Indingaro, Sammy Kelly, Ally Pugh
Candidates: N/A
Returning Honorees: Natalie Indingaro: Daily News All-Star, CAL All-Star; Sammy Kelly: CAL All-Star; Neila Jones: CAL All-Star
Odds and Ends: Triton returns much of its talent from a successful 2021 campaign. ... The Vikings should have one of the better defenses in the league with Natalie Indingaro, Neila Jones and Devyn Karpenko in front of goalie Sophie Chapman.
