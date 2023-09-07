Amesbury
Coach Kerri Doherty: (4th year)
2022 Record: 2-17, Lost in D4 First Round
Returning Letterman (8): Ayantu Porter, Sr., midfield/attack; Sadie Rome, Sr., defense; Sarah Burdick, Sr., attack; Lizzy Deacon, Sr., defense; Jocelyn Smyth, Sr., midfield/attack; Nadia Morel, Jr., attack; Ruby Edmond, Jr., midfield; Gabi Peixoto, Soph., midfield
Newcomers: Gracey Murphy, Sr., midfield; Julia Louse, Jr., forward; Haley Jezowski, Soph., defense; Tori Murphy, Soph., goalie; Genevieve Roy, Soph., midfield; Connor Calderwood, Soph., midfield; Violet Powers, Frosh., midfield; Hope Shanahan, Frosh., defense; Addison Cooper, Frosh., midfield;
Captains: N/A
Returning Leaders: Lizzy Deacon: 1g; Sarah Burdick: 2a; Nadia Morel: 2a
Returning Honorees: None
Odds and Ends: With a good amount of returning talent, Amesbury is looking to improve upon last year’s campaign. ... Lizzy Deacon is an All-Star lacrosse player for the Whittier/Amesbury co-op team, and eclipsed the 100-goal career milestone last spring. ... Three-sport standout athlete Sarah Burdick runs track and field during both the winter and spring seasons.
Assistants: Tracey Curtis-Pare
Newburyport
Coach Shannon Haley: (2nd year, 16-4-2)
2022 Record: 16-4-2, lost in D3 Semifinals
Returning Letterman (12): Lauren Brennan, Sr., forward; Rita Cahalane, Sr., midfield; Katie Conway, Sr., defense; Emma Cowles, Sr., midfield; Emma Keefe, Sr., defense; Josie Palma, Sr., midfield/defense; Lilly Pons, Sr., forward/midfield; Delaney Woekel, Sr., forward; Morgan Valeri, Sr., forward; Ciara Geraghty, Jr, midfield; Ella Loomes, Jr., forward; Riley Lombard, Soph., defense
Newcomers: Lucy Cameron, Sr., forward; Grace Habib, Sr., goalie; Bridgette Mellet, Sr., defense; Sophia Leben, Jr., midfield/defense; Reese Bromby, Jr., forward/midfield; Ruby Field, Jr., forward; Morgan Felts, Jr., forward/midfield; Olivia Wilson, Soph., forward/midfield; Olivia Kreuz, Soph., forward/midfield; Rachel Casson, Soph., midfield/defense; Cody Saboliauskas, Soph., goalie
Captains: Rita Cahalane, Katie Conway, Emma Keefe, Josie Palma
Returning Leaders: Morgan Valeri: 7g, 4a; Delaney Woekel: 7g, 3a; Rita Cahalane: 4g, 2a; Ciara Geraghty: 4g, 2a
Returning Honorees: Katie Conway: Daily News All-Star, All-CAL; Rita Cahalane: Daily News All-Stars, CAL All-Star;
Odds and Ends: Newburyport returns plenty of talent from a strong team that made the Division 3 Semifinals a year ago, headlined offensively by top returning scorers Morgan Valeri and Delaney Woekel. ... After stepping in under the “interim” tag a year ago, Shannon Haley — the daughter of legendary Pentucket field hockey coach Ruth Beaton — has been hired to take over the full-time varsity role. ... The Clippers also have plenty of winning pedigree on the roster. Rita Cahalane, Josie Palma, Lilly Pons and Reese Bromby were all key members of the Division 3 championship lacrosse team last spring, and Delaney Woekel, Bridgette Mellet and Lauren Brennan were starters on the back-to-back championship-winning tennis team. ... But that is still just scratching the surface of the multi-sport athletes on the roster. Emma Keefe and Grace Habib have been stars on the softball field the past couple of years, Ciara Geraghty and Morgan Felts are track standouts and Olivia Wilson is a former Daily News Hockey All-Star.
Assistants: Sam Burke, Kaitlin McCauley, Amy Heath
Pentucket
Coach Ruth Beaton: (30th year)
2022 Record: 9-7-3, Lost in D3 First Round
Returning Letterman (7): Angie Bogucki, Sr., attack; Alyssa Persichetti, Sr., midfield/attack; Gabby Silva, Sr., defense; Cat Colvin, Jr., defense; Abbie Felzani, Jr., defense; Katherine Flaherty, Jr., defense; Morgan Gallant, Soph., midfield/attack
Newcomers: Kayla Murphy, Jr., attack; Hannah Bub, Soph., goalie; Cassidy Roche, Soph., forward; Elle Pierce, Soph., midfield; Haylie Gagnon, Frosh., midfield; Alex Trotta, Frosh., midfield; Abby Daniels, Frosh., midfield; Ava Lucius, Frosh., forward
Captains: Angie Bogucki, Alyssa Persichetti, Gabby Silva
Returning Leaders: Cat Colvin: 2g, 4a; Alyssa Persichetti: 3g
Returning Honorees: None
Odds and Ends: If you head out to watch a Pentucket field hockey game this year, be sure to congratulate legendary coach Ruth Beaton for reaching 30 years on the Panthers’ sideline. ... Sophomore Hannah Bub has been a goalie for the HPNA hockey team the past few years, and is now taking her talents to field hockey as well. ... A large contingency of the squad are also key members of the lacrosse team in the spring, with Angie Bogucki, Cat Colvin, Abbie Felzani, Katherine Flaherty, Morgan Gallant and Cassidy Roche all being multi-sport athletes. ... Daily News Softball All-Star Kayla Murphy has hit .425 with 10 home runs, 56 RBI and 59 runs scored so far over her two-year career at Pentucket.
Assistants: Molly McDounough, Rachel Lapar
Triton
Coach Donna Andersen: (28th year)
2022 Record: 13-4-4, Lost in D3 Quarterfinals
Returning Letterman (5): Sophie Chapman, Jr., goalie; Grace McHale, Jr., defense; Ava Johnson, Soph., forward; Riley McDonald, Soph., defense; Delaney Quinn, Soph., midfield;
Newcomers: Marissa Maribito, Jr., forward; Merry Morneau, Jr., midfield; Alison Picanso, Jr., midfield; Peighton Hertigan, Soph., forward; Sophie Stanley, Soph., defense; Adeline Stapleton, Soph., defense; Marine Magee, Frosh., attack; Maggie Rennick, Frosh., attack;
Captains: Sophie Chapman, Grace McHale, Delaney Quinn, Ava Johnson
Returning Honorees: None
Odds and Ends: There may be a lot of new faces this year, but the Vikings as a program are coming off back-to-back trips to the Division 3 Quarterfinals and will always be dangerous. ... Sophie Chapman has already been one of the best goalies in the CAL the past two years, and made an incredible 30 saves in last fall’s playoff game against eventual champion Watertown. ... Similarly to Newburyport and Pentucket, the Vikings also have a good amount of lacrosse players on the roster. Riley McDonald, Delaney Quinn, Merry Morneau and Peighton Hertigan all played varsity lacrosse last spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.