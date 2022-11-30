There was a lot to celebrate in the Daily News area with the recent release of the CAL Football Awards.
Starting in the Baker Division, it’s no surprise that league champion Amesbury had the most with five out of the 14 All-CAL selections. Headlining the list was senior running back Nick Marden, who was named co-Baker MVP — along with Ipswich’s Henry Wright — after leading the Daily News area with 821 rushing yards on 127 carries (6.5 per) with 14 touchdowns and 15 more two-point conversions. Also of high note, fellow senior Henry O’Neill was named Offensive Player of the Year for the second straight season. The running back tallied 740 yards on 116 carries (6.4 per), and also caught six passes for 126 yards while scoring 13 total TDs.
Joining the two on the All-CAL Baker list for Amesbury was senior QB/RB Luke Arsenault and junior linemen Will Arsenault and Aiden Donovan, who also shared co-Linemen of the Year honors. Their coach, Colin McQueen, was named CAL Baker Coach of the Year after guiding the team to the Division 7 semifinals.
Moving to the Kinney Division, North Reading and Triton led the way with five All-CAL selections each. For the Hornets, who will play in their second straight Division 5 Super Bowl this weekend, the success this fall has come as no surprise. Quarterback Alex Carucci was chosen as the Kinney Division MVP, and top weapons Craig Rubino and Will Batten also made All-CAL.
But Triton is a different story.
The Vikings (7-4) just put together their best season since 2016, as the program has a lot of momentum behind it. For his final senior act, quarterback Max Ciaramitaro completed 106-of-163 passes (65.1%) for 1,746 yards and 23 touchdowns, while also rushing for 327 yards and three more scores. But all season, junior Cole Piaseczynski was the engine for the Vikings. The all-purpose weapon had 119 carries and 720 rushing yards (6.1 per), added 749 receiving yards on 37 catches and finished with a whooping 21 total touchdowns.
Both were of course named All-CAL along with three other teammates in senior lineman Ashton Wonson, senior linebacker Josh Rodriguez and senior linebacker Nathan Miller.
Elsewhere, Newburyport had three All-CAL selections in senior wideout Ryan Miles, senior linebacker Jack Hadden and senior lineman Niko Silverio. Pentucket, which also won the league’s Sportsmanship Award, had two All-CAL selections in senior running back Johnny Igoe and senior linebacker Jackson Rich.
Here are the complete All-CAL lists.
ALL-CAL (KINNEY)
Newburyport: Ryan Miles, Sr., WR/DB; Jack Hadden, Sr., RB/LB; Niko Silverio, Sr., OL/DL; North Reading: Alex Carucci, Sr., QB/DB; Craig Rubino, Sr., WR/LB; Sam Morelli, Sr., OL/LB; Anthony Pino, Sr., OL/DL; Will Batten, Jr., RB/LB; Pentucket: Johnny Igoe, Sr., RB/DB; Jackson Rich, Sr., RB/LB; Triton: Cole Piaseczynski, Jr., RB/WR/KR/LB; Max Ciaramitaro, Sr., QB/DB; Ashton Wonson, Sr., OL/DL; Joshua Rodriguz, Sr., RB/LB; Nathan Miller, Sr., TE/LB;
ALL-CAL (BAKER)
Amesbury: Nick Marden, Sr., RB/OLB; Henry O’Neill, Sr., RB/DB; Luke Arsenault, Sr., QB/RB/DB; Will Arsenault, Jr., OL/DL; Aiden Donovan, Jr., OL/DL; Hamilton-Wenham: James Day, Sr., RB/SS; AJ Cote, Jr., WR/S; Ipswich: Adam Coletti, Sr., OL/LB; Henry Wright, Sr., RB/LB; Matt McGowan, Sr., RB/LB/S; Lynnfield: Steven Dreher, Sr., TE/LB; James Sharkey, Sr., RB/LB; Robert Marley III, Sr., RB/LB; Chase Goldberg, Sr., OL/DL;
Miscellaneous Awards
MVP (Kinney): Alex Carucci, North Reading.
Co-MVP (Baker): Nick Marden, Amesbury; Henry Wright, Ipswich.
Coach of the Year (Kinney): Ed Blum, North Reading.
Coach of the Year (Baker): Colin McQueen, Amesbury.
Sportsmanship (Kinney): Pentucket.
Sportsmanship (Baker): Hamilton-Wenham.
