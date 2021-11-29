Another football season has come and gone for our local teams, and the annual end-of-the-year Cape Ann League awards reflected the hard work of our Daily News athletes.
Starting in the Baker, league winner Amesbury saw five of its players selected to the 14-person team, with junior running back Henry O'Neill earning Offensive Player of the Year honors after rushing for 676 yards with seven totals TDs. He was joined by junior teammates Nick Marden and Luke Arsneault as well as seniors Shea Cucinotta and Drew MacDonald as All-CAL selections.
Their coach, Colin McQueen, was named Baker Coach of the Year.
In the Kinney, Newburyport QB Finn Sullivan (1,539 passing yards, 672 rushing yards, 24 total TDs) earned Offensive Player of the Year, while Pentucket's Chase Dwight -- also the team's QB -- was named Defensive Player of the Year for his work at middle linebacker for a Green and White defense that allowed just 16.0 points per game.
Dominant Triton junior Ashton Wonson was also named the league's Lineman of the Year.
Hamilton-Wenham running back Chris Domoracki and North Reading QB Alex Carucci were both named MVP of their respective divisions.
Here are the full lists of All-CAL selections.
All-CAL (Baker)
Amesbury: Drew MacDonald, Sr., QB/DB; Shea Cucinotta, Sr., RB/DB; Henry O'Neill, Jr., RB/DB; Luke Arsenault, Jr., RB/DB; Nick Marden, Jr., RB, OLB; Hamilton-Wenham: Chris Domoracki Sr., RB/LB; Markus Nordin, Sr., WR/DE; Tim Seaward, Jr., OL/DL; Chris Collins, Soph., FB/LB; Lynnfield: Spencer Riley, Sr., RB/LB; Jack Phelps, Sr., LB; Steven Dreher, Sr., LB; Ipswich: David Lonergan, Sr., RB; Henry Wright, Jr., RB/LB
All-CAL (Kinney)
North Reading: Ryan McCullough, Sr., WR; Alex Carucci, Jr., QB; Craig Rubino, Jr., WR/DB; Sam Morelli, Jr., OL/MLB; Anthony Pino, Jr., DL; Will Batten, Soph., RB; Pentucket: Chase Dwight, Sr., QB/MLB; CJ Condon, Sr., WR/DB; Brandon Lee, Sr., WR/DB; Will Sutton, Sr., WR/DB; Newburyport: Finn Sullivan, Sr., QB; Lucas Stallard, Sr., WR/LB; Triton: Ashton Wonson, Jr., OL/DL; Max Ciaramitaro, Jr., QB
Miscellaneous Awards
MVP (Baker): Chris Domoracki, Hamilton-Wenham
MVP (Kinney): Alex Carucci, North Reading.
Offensive Player of the Year (Baker): Henry O'Neill, Amesbury.
Offensive Player of the Year (Kinney): Finn Sullivan, Newburyport.
Defensive Player of the Year (Baker): Spencer Riley, Lynnfield; Henry Wright, Ipswich.
Defensive Player of the Year (Kinney): Chase Dwight, Pentucket.
Special Teams Player of the Year (Baker): Markus Nordin, Hamilton-Wenham.
Special Teams Player of the Year (Kinney): Ryan McCullough, North Reading.
Lineman of the Year: Ashton Wonson, Triton.
Coach of the Year (Baker): Colin McQueen, Amesbury.
Coach of the Year (Kinney): Ed Blum, North Reading.
Sportsmanship: Ipswich (Baker); Pentucket (Kinney).
