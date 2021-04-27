Triton quarterback Kyle Odoy has been honored as one of the Cape Ann League's top players, sharing CAL Kinney co-Player of the Year honors with Lynnfield's Jack Ford, the league announced on Monday.
Odoy was among the area's top overall offensive players, leading the area in passing yards (586), completions (62) and attempts (107) while adding four touchdown passes and a 57.9 completion percentage, and he was also the area's most prolific ball carrier, rushing an area-high 94 times while compiling 393 yards and six rushing touchdowns. The senior has also earned admittance to the U.S. Naval Academy, though he will not play football in Annapolis.
In addition to Odoy and Ford, Ipswich's Cole Terry was also honored as CAL Baker Player of the Year.
Among the league's other top honors, Newburyport's Trevor Ward and Hamilton-Wenham's Ryan Monahan were their respective division's Offensive Player of the Year, and Amesbury's Kyle Donovan and Lynnfield's DJ Capachietti were the Defensive Players of the Year.
Two linemen each shared CAL Kinney and Baker Linemen of the Year, with Newburyport's John Donovan and North Reading's Zach Sampson earning Kinney honors and Amesbury's Jarrid Schwindt and Ipswich's Nikhil Walker earning Baker recognition. North Reading's Robbie Tammaro and Ipswich's Justin Bruhm were their division's Special Teams Player of the Year.
Overall 13 local players earned All-CAL honors, including Triton's Odoy and Kyle Scibetta, Newburyport's Ward, Donovan, Jack Roper, Zach Wilson and Finn Sullivan, Amesbury's Donovan, Schwindt, Brady Dore and Derek Couture and Pentucket's Dylan O'Rourke and Andrew Melone.
Lynnfield coach Pat Lamusta and Ipswich's Kevin Fessette were named CAL Kinney and Baker Coaches of the Year, respectively, and Triton and Amesbury received their respective division's Sportsmanship Award.
CAL Football
All-CAL
Kinney Division
Newburyport: Trevor Ward, Sr., WR/DB; John Donovan, Sr., OL/DL; Jack Roper, Sr., OL; Zach Wilson, Sr., OL/DL; Finn Sullivan, Jr., QB; Pentucket: Dylan O'Rourke, Sr., RB/DB; Andrew Melone, Sr., WR/OLB; Triton: Kyle Odoy, Sr., QB; Kyle Scibetta, Sr., RB/LB; Lynnfield: Jack Ford, Sr, WR/DB; Bakari Mitchell, Sr., WR/DB; Austin Sutera, Sr., QB/LB; DJ Capachietti, Sr., RB/LB; Nikolas Marotta, Sr., OL/LB; North Reading: Jack Donohue, Sr., RB/OLB; Zach Sampson, Sr., OL/DL; Robbie Tammaro, Sr., WR/DB; Will O'Leary, Sr., RB/LB; Sam Morelli, Soph., OL/MLB
Baker Division
Amesbury: Kyle Donovan, Sr., RB/OLB; Brady Dore, Sr., RB/DB; Jarrid Schwindt, Sr., OG/DT; Derek Couture, Sr., OG/ILB; Ipswich: Cole Terry, Sr., RB/LB; Nikhil Walker, Sr., TE/DE; Justin Bruhm, Sr., WR/DB; Jack Wile, Sr., OL/DL; David Lonergan, Jr., RB/DB; Hamilton-Wenham: Ryan Monahan, Sr., WR/DB; Carter Coffey, Sr., QB/S; Jackson Courtney, Jr., OL/DL; Manchester Essex: Will Levendusky, Sr., QB/S; A.J. Pallazola, Jr., RB/DB
League Awards
Players of the Year: Kyle Odoy, Triton and Jack Ford, Lynnfield (Kinney); Cole Terry, Ipswich (Baker)
Coaches of the Year: Pat Lamusta, Lynnfield (Kinney); Kevin Fessette, Ipswich (Baker)
Offensive Players of the Year: Trevor Ward, Newburyport (Kinney); Ryan Monahan, Hamilton-Wenham (Baker)
Defensive Players of the Year: DJ Capachietti, Lynnfield (Kinney); Kyle Donovan, Amesbury (Baker)
Linemen of the Year: John Donovan, Newburyport and Zach Sampson, North Reading (Kinney); Jarrid Schwindt, Amesbury and Nikhil Walker, Ipswich (Baker)
Special Teams Players of the Year: Robbie Tammaro, North Reading (Kinney); Justin Bruhm, Ipswich (Baker)
Sportsmanship Awards: Triton (Kinney); Amesbury (Baker)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.