Two of the area’s top players were recently honored by the Cape Ann League.
For the third time in her excellent career, Amesbury’s Avery Hallinan was named the Baker Division MVP. Our reigning Daily News MVP as well, the senior quad-captain averaged an area-high 22.1 points per game this winter and has Amesbury in the Division 4 state quarterfinals on Saturday. She was joined on the 13-person All-CAL team by teammates Liv DeLong and Gabby Redford.
It also marks the sixth straight year that an Amesbury player has won Baker MVP. Before Hallinan, Alli Napoli won it twice (2018, 2020), Flannery O’Connor twice (co-MVP 2017, 2019) and Maddie Napoli once (co-MVP 2017).
In the Kinney Division, MVP honors went to Pentucket’s Abby Dube. The junior averaged 13.0 ppg with an area-high 53 3s, and helped lead Pentucket to a CAL Kinney championship. Teammates Lana Mickelson and Gabby Bellacqua also made All-CAL, as did Newburyport’s Makenna Ward, Emma Foley and Deirdre McElhinney. A handful of locals were named to the Second-Team CAL All-Stars list.
Pentucket’s John McNamara was named CAL Kinney Coach of the Year.
Here are the complete list of league All-Stars.
ALL-CAL
Amesbury: Avery Hallinan, Sr., guard; Liv DeLong, Sr., forward; Gabby Redford, Sr., guard; Hamilton-Wenham: Jane Maguire, Sr., guard; Ipswich: Carter King, Sr., forward; Lynnfield: Isabella George, Jr., guard; Newburyport: Makenna Ward, Jr., guard; Emma Foley, Jr., forward; Deirdre McElhinney, Jr., guard; North Reading: Riley Cullen, Sr., forward; Pentucket: Abby Dube, Jr., guard; Lana Mickelson, Sr., forward; Gabby Bellacqua, Soph., guard
CAL All-Stars
Amesbury: McKenna Hallinan, Sr., guard; Georgetown: Carena Ziolkowski, Jr., guard; Marley Morrison, Jr., guard; Hamilton-Wenham: Christa Coffey Sr., guard; Ipswich: Jennie Tarr, Sr., guard; Lynnfield: Lucy Cleary, Sr., forward; Manchester-Essex: Emma Fitzgerald, Sr., guard; Parker Brook, Sr., guard; North Reading: Faith Newton, Jr., guard; Pentucket: Alyssa Thompson, Jr., guard; Triton: Kendall Liebert, Soph., forward
Miscellaneous Awards
Coach of the Year (Kinney): John McNamara, Pentucke.
Coach of the Year (Baker): Mark Cole, Hamilton-Wenham.
Sportsmanship (Kinney): Lynnfield.
Sportsmanship (Baker): Manchester-Essex.
MVP (Kinney): Abby Dube, Pentucket.
MVP (Baker): Avery Hallinan, Amesbury.
