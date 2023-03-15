Saying that Newburyport was dominant probably undersells its run against CAL competition this winter.
The Clippers lost just once in the league, and in the 12 CAL games that they won, they did so by an average of 27.9 points. So how do you reward a team that steamrolled its way to CAL Kinney title?
Well, Newburyport got that answer in the end-of-year league awards.
Seniors Emma Foley and Makenna Ward were named co-MVPs of the Kinney Division, while fellow senior Deirdre McElhinney also made the 13-person All-CAL team. An unstoppable presence in the paint, Foley led the Daily News area in scoring at 19.8 ppg. Ward (7.4 ppg) was one of the team’s two points guards along with McElhinney (11.7 ppg, 34 3s), but arguably affected the game as much with her lockdown defense as her scoring ability.
All three also made the All-CAL team last year as juniors
And speaking of last winter, reigning CAL Kinney MVP Abby Dube of Pentucket found herself back on the All-CAL list. There was no repeat MVP nod, but the senior captain still was a catalyst in leading the Panthers (19-6) to the Division 2 quarterfinals by averaging 10.7 ppg with 47 3s. Dube was joined on the First Team by two teammate in senior Alyssa Thompson (9.4 ppg, 22 3s) and junior Gabby Bellacqua (11.5 ppg).
Elsewhere locally, Amesbury didn’t have the CAL Baker MVP for the first time in four years, but did have an All-CAL selection in senior forward Sami Kimball (10.2 ppg, 17 3s).
Georgetown, on the other hand, had a strong case to take home Baker MVP honors with Carena Ziolkowski. The senior sharpshooter averaged 13.9 ppg with 59 3s, which both led the area and tied the school record for most triples made in a season. Behind Ziolkowski — who was named All-CAL — the Royals (14-9) won a share of the league title for the first time since 2012, and made a run to the Division 5 quarterfinals.
High-scoring Ipswich freshman Lucy Donahue was selected as CAL Baker MVP.
In the Kinney, Coach of the Year honors went to Newburyport’s Karen Grutchfield.
Here are the complete all-league lists.
All-CAL
Amesbury: Samantha Kimball, Sr., forward; Georgetown: Carena Ziolkowski, Sr., guard; Ipswich: Lucy Donahue, Frosh., guard; Lynnfield: Isabella George, Sr., guard; Manchester-Essex: Calista Lai, Sr., forward; Newburyport: Emma Foley, Sr., forward; Makenna Ward, Sr., guard; Deirdre McElhinney, Sr., guard; North Reading: Faith Newton, Sr., guard; Brianne Slattery, Sr., guard; Pentucket: Gabby Bellacqua, Jr., guard; Abby Dube, Sr., guard; Alyssa Thompson, Sr., guard
CAL All-Stars
Amesbury: Ellie Marden, Soph., guard; Georgetown: Marley Morrison, Sr., forward; Tyrah Marcelin, Jr., guard; Hamilton-Wenham: Gabby Campbell, Jr., forward; Abby Simon, Sr., guard; Ipswich: Hazel Hoog, Soph., forward; Lynnfield: Erika Pasquale, Soph., guard; Manchester-Essex: Lily Oliver, Frosh., guard; Kendall Newton, Sr., guard; Newburyport: Olivia McDonald, Jr., guard; Triton: Isabella Basile, Jr., guard; Reese Renda, Jr., guard
Miscellaneous Awards
MVP (Kinney): Makenna Ward, Newburyport; Emma Foley, Newburyport.
MVP (Baker): Lucy Donahue, Ipswich.
Coach of the Year (Kinney): Karen Grutchfield, Newburyport.
Coach of the Year (Baker): Lauren DuBois, Manchester-Essex.
Sportsmanship (Kinney): Lynnfield.
Sportsmanship (Baker): Hamilton-Wenham.
Courage Award: Sami Kimball, Amesbury; Brianne Slattery, North Reading.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.