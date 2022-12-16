We should be in for a special year on the local girls basketball scene.
After Amesbury went out and won the Division 4 state championship a year ago, this winter we have a pair of teams that could realistically threaten to bring home an ultimate title. But first, their battle to win a CAL Kinney title will probably come down to the final day of the regular season.
You know them by now: Newburyport and Pentucket.
Both stood atop the CAL last year, with the Panthers beating the Clippers on the last day of the regular season (after the Clippers won earlier in the year), 63-45 to win their seventh Kinney title over the last eight years. Both went on to make the Division 2 Round of 16, and both should be even better this winter.
As in, each team is returning four starters with plenty of other role players.
In the Boston Globe’s initial top-20 rankings of each team in the entire state (regardless of division), Newburyport came in at No. 10, while Pentucket was No. 17.
So mark your calendars now: Pentucket will be at Newburyport on January 3rd, with the two teams meeting again in Newburyport on February 16th. Could we potentially get a third matchup in the Division 2 playoffs? In a state final, perhaps?
Could you even imagine?
AMESBURY
Coach: Scott Brown (1st year)
2021-22 record: 21-4, Division 4 State Champions
Returning lettermen: Sami Kimball, 5-10, Sr., forward Calista Catarius, 5-3, Jr., guard; Hailee Gerrior, Jr., forward; Isabelle Levasseur, Jr., forward; Sadie Bolth, 5-5, Soph., guard; Ellie Marden, 5-7, Soph., guard
Newcomers: Mia Deluca, Soph., forward; Daragh Bentley, Frosh., forward; Charlotte Costigan, Frosh., forward; Bianca Drew, Frosh., forward; Bailey Kimball, Frosh., forward; Cadence Olbrot, Frosh., guard
Captains: Izzy Levasseur, Sami Kimball
Returning honorees: None
Returning stat leaders: Sami Kimball: 5.0 ppg; Ellie Marden: 2.2 ppg
Fast Fact: Amesbury welcomes former U.S. Senator Scott Brown as its new head coach. A former Wakefield and Tufts University standout, Brown has previous experience coaching the JV boys team at hometown Rye (N.H.) High School the past three years. He replaces Gregg Dollas, who went 68-15 over four seasons. ... Amesbury is fresh off winning the Division 4 state championship last season thanks in large part due to the stellar senior class of Liv DeLong, Gabby Redford and twins Avery and McKenna Hallinan. With that production having graduated out, the newly-minted Red Hawks are looking for some new faces to step up. Sami Kimball and Cali Catarius were key pieces of last year’s team who will see expanded minutes.
Assistant coaches: N/A
GEORGETOWN
Coach: Tim Mahan (1st year)
2021-22 record: 10-13, lost in Div. 5 Round of 16
Returning lettermen: Marley Morrison, 5-8, Sr., forward; Carena Ziolkowski, 5-7, Sr., guard; Meghan Loewen, 5-5, Sr., forward Tyrah Marcelin, 5-4, Jr., guard; Ella Thompson, 5-2, Soph., guard; Avery Upite, 5-7, Soph., forward; Neiylah Marcelin, Frosh., guard
Newcomers: Bailey Pierson, Frosh., guard; Alyssa Ziolkowski, Frosh., guard; Katie Davies, Frosh., forward; Charlotte Kane, Frosh., guard; Chloe Morrison, Frosh., guard
Captains: Meghan Loewen, Marley Morrison, Carena Ziolkowski
Returning honorees: Carena Ziolkowski: CAL All-Star; Marley Morrison: CAL All-Star
Returning stat leaders: Carena Ziolkowski: 9.2 ppg, 41 3s; Tyrah Marcelin: 7.5 ppg; Marley Morrison: 5.1 ppg; Neiylah Marcelin 3.9 ppg
Fast Facts: Former Newburyport boys basketball assistant Tim Mahan has taken over as the new head coach. He replaces Tommy McDonald, who took over midway through last season and helped the Royals reach the Division 5 Round of 16, and is now the head coach of the Gloucester girls. ... The Royals are hoping to build upon last season’s success with four of their top six scorers returning. ... Sharpshooter Carena Ziolkowski is fresh off a great soccer season where she was named a Daily News All-Star. Meghan Loewen, Avery Upite and Neiylah Marcelin were also key pieces on that team that made a run to the Div. 5 quarterfinals. ... Georgetown has already started its season 1-0 after a commanding win over Salem (M.A.). Ziolkowski led the way with 19 points on three 3s, and Marcelin was right behind with 12 points.
Assistant coaches: Chris DiFranco, Dan Bouchard
NEWBURYPORT
Coach: Karen Grutchfield (5th year, 52-25)
2021-22 record: 19-3, lost in Div. 2 Round of 16
Returning lettermen: Makenna Ward, Sr., guard; Deirdre McElhinney, Sr., guard; Emma Foley, Sr., forward; Olivia McDonald, Jr., guard; Elizabeth Metsker, Jr., forward; Brela Pavao, Jr., forward; Anna Seidel, Jr., guard; Oliva Foley, Soph., forward; Maddie Hopwood, Soph., guard; Emerson McCormick, Soph., guard; Laney Schwab, Soph., guard
Newcomers: Lila Anthony, Soph., guard; Caitlin Downey, Soph., forward
Captains: Makenna Ward, Deirdre McElhinney, Emma Foley
Returning honorees: Deirdre McElhinney: Daily News All-Star, All-CAL; Makenna Ward: Daily News All-Star, All-CAL; Emma Foley: Daily News All-Star, All-CAL
Returning stat leaders: Emma Foley: 17.7 ppg; Makenna Ward: 11.7 ppg; Deirdre McElhinney: 10.2 ppg, 18 3s; Olivia McDonald: 6.0 ppg, 15 3s
Fast Facts: With four of its five top scorers back, along with seven other returning lettermen, it’s shaping up to be a big year for Newburyport. That group is led by returning Daily News All-Stars Emma Foley, Deirdre McElhinney and Makenna Ward, with junior Olivia McDonald having started last year as well. ... McElhinney is also now our two-time Daily News Girls Soccer MVP. ... Foley was named a Daily News Volleyball All-Star this fall as well. ... McDonald was a Daily News Lacrosse All-Star last spring after scoring 46 goals with 13 assists. ... Fomer 1,000-point scorer Beth Castantini has joined the staff as an assistant coach. ... The Clippers start their season Friday night (Dec. 16) at Manchester-Essex for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff.
Assistant coaches: Beth Castantini, Joe Levett, Emily Farrell
PENTUCKET
Coach: John McNamara (17th year, 332-56)
2021-22 record: 18-5, lost in Div. 2 Round of 16
Returning lettermen: Audrey Conover, 5-8, Sr., guard; Bethany Cloutier, 5-6, Sr., guard; Alyssa Thompson, 5-6, Sr., guard; Abby Dube, 5-8, Sr., guard; Ally Cacciapuoti, 5-6, Jr., guard; Ava DiBurro, 5-7, Jr., guard; Gabby Bellacqua, 5-7, Jr., guard Kate Conover, 5-8, Soph., guard; Maisie King, 5-8, Soph., forward
Newcomers: Sophia Bellacqua, Frosh., guard; Allie Gagnon, Frosh., guard; Carly Foley, Frosh., forward; Katherine Wisniewski, Frosh., guard; Chloe Dancewicz, Frosh., guard; Amelia Crowe, Frosh., guard
Captains: Alyssa Thompson, Abby Dube, Audrey Conover, Bethany Cloutier
Returning honorees: Abby Dube: Daily News All-Star, All-CAL; Gabby Bellacqua: Daily News All-Star, All-CAL
Returning stat leaders: Abby Dube: 13.0 ppg, 53 3s; Gabby Bellacqua: 9.8 ppg, 15 3s; Alyssa Thompson: 8.1 ppg, 19 3s; Audrey Conover: 5.1 ppg; Ava DiBurro: 4.6 ppg
Fast Facts: With four returning starters and five other lettermen from a team that made the Division 2 “Sweet 16” last year, Pentucket is once again poised to not only win the CAL Kinney title, but have a deep state tournament run. ... Returning Daily News All-Stars Abby Dube and Gabby Bellacqua can both score from anywhere on the court, and fellow starters Audrey Conover and Alyssa Thompson are deadly from 3-point range. ... Ava DiBurro is coming off a strong fall season as the goalie for the soccer team, and was a key sixth man off the bench a year ago. ... The Panthers are already 1-0 after traveling down and beating Brockton, 52-46. Bellacqua had 17 points, Dube added 12 points on four 3s and DiBurro chipped in 11 points on three 3s. Another great sign was freshman Amelia Crowe getting good minutes in a close game and finishing with 7 points.
Assistant coaches: Tori Lane
TRITON
Coach: Bryan Shields (3rd year, 11-21)
2021-22 record: 9-13, lost in Div. 3 First Round
Returning lettermen: Caitlin Frary, 5-6, Sr., guard; Olivia Kiricoples, 6-0, Sr., forward; Brianna Welch, 5-10, Sr., forward; Isabella Basile, 5-7, Jr., guard; Lia Hatheway, 5-7, Jr., guard; Sophia Lesinski, 5-8, Jr., guard; Kendall Liebert, 5-10, Jr., guard; Reese Renda, 5-5, Jr., guard; Margaret Welch, Soph., guard
Newcomers: Bella Martin, Sr., guard; Lily D’Andrea, Frosh., guard
Captains: Caitlin Frary, Brianna Welch, Olivia Kiricoples
Returning honorees: Kendall Liebert: CAL All-Star
Returning stat leaders: Kendall Liebert: 13.4 ppg; Caitlin Frary: 4.7 ppg, 16 3s; Olivia Kiricoples: 4.3 ppg; Reese Renda: 3.8 ppg.
Fast Facts: Triton is looking to build upon last year’s team that made the state tournament for the first time since the 2016-17 season. With nine lettermen from last winter’s roster returning, that seems to be achievable. Scoring-wise, the group will be led by junior Kendall Liebert, who broke out averaging 13.4 ppg a year ago and is coming off a strong volleyball season this fall. ... Sophia Lesinski was a Daily News Outdoor Track All-Star last spring after breaking the school record in the 400-meter hurdles.
Assistant coaches: Eric McCarthy
