There’s a pretty good reason why Newburyport’s Anna Affolter is heading off to a Division 1 college to continue her athletic career.
She’s really, really good at lacrosse.
For the second straight year, the Holy Cross commit has been named the CAL Kinney MVP. She shared the honor last spring with former Pentucket great Lana Mickelson, but earned it outright this season after helping Newburyport experience yet another strong year.
With Affolter basically winning the majority of her draw controls, Newburyport (20-2) won its seventh straight CAL Kinney title, earned the No. 1 overall seed in the Division 3 state tournament and will be playing in the title game this weekend. She’s also a potent scorer who’s currently tallied 50 goals and 32 assists heading into the championship.
Affolter was joined on the 17-person All-CAL team by junior teammates Kate Keller and Olivia McDonald. Both are now two-time All-CAL selections, as Keller proved again to be one of the top goalies in the league, while McDonald is a talented offensive threat who’s scored 55 goals and 15 assists this spring.
Elsewhere in the Kinney, Pentucket (14-6) also earned three All-CAL nods. Senior captain and St. Michael’s commit Audrey Conover finished her career with a bang, scoring 49 goals with 24 assists to help the Panthers reach the Division 3 Quarterfinals for the second straight year. Her two All-CAL teammates, however, were sophomores in Cat Colvin (49g, 21a) and Sydney Trout (44g, 28a).
Triton saw captain Chloe Connors make All-CAL after being named a CAL All-Star last spring, as the senior ended her career scoring 42 goals with 10 assists. and finally, Georgetown had one All-CAL selection in high-scoring junior Molly Giguere, who had a torrid spring with an area-high 82 goals along with 19 assists.
Here are the complete CAL girls lacrosse All-Star teams.
All-CAL
Georgetown: Molly Giguere, Jr., attack; Hamilton-Wenham: Evelyn Bernard, Frosh., midfield; Ipswich: Ashton Flather, Sr., goalie; Halle Greenleaf, Jr., attack; Estelle Gromko, Jr., midfield; Lynnfield: Taylor Valiton, Soph., midfield; Manchester-Essex: Hadley Levendusky, Sr., attack; Mercedes O’Neil, Jr., midfield; Brigid Carovillano, Soph., defense; Newburyport: Anna Affolter, Sr., midfield; Olivia McDonald, Jr., midfield; Kate Keller, Jr., goalie; North Reading: Faith Newton, Sr., midfield; Pentucket: Audrey Conover, Sr., midfield; Cat Colvin, Soph., attack; Sydney Trout, Soph., attack; Triton: Chloe Connors, Sr., midfield
CAL All-Stars
Georgetown: Mary Surette, Sr., midfield; Hamilton-Wenham: Ava Vautour, Jr., goalie; Maisie Leland, Soph., attack; Ipswich: Kayden Flather, Sr., attack; Carolyn Bailey, Sr., attack; Allie Wile, Frosh., midfield; Lynnfield: Charlotte Radulski, Sr., attack; Maddie Daigle, Sr., midfield; Manchester-Essex: Ella Chafe, Jr., midfield; Charlotte Crocker, Soph., defense; Newburyport: Izzy Rosa, Sr., attack; Makenna Ward, Sr., defense; Rita Cahalane, Jr., midfield; North Reading: Brianne Slattery, Sr., midfield; Lindsey Rosenthal, Soph., attack; Pentucket: Kat Flaherty, Soph., defense; Triton: Julia Price, Sr., goalie
Miscellaneous Awards
Player of the Year (Kinney): Anna Affolter, Newburyport.
Player of the Year (Baker): Ashton Flather, Ipswich.
Coach of the Year (Kinney): Matthew Costello, North Reading.
Coach of the Year (Baker): Jessica Upton, Georgetown.
Sportsmanship (Kinney): North Reading.
Sportsmanship (Baker): Ipswich.
