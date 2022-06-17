Two of the best all-around playmakers in the CAL took home the league’s top honor, as Pentucket senior Lana Mickelson and Newburyport junior Anna Affolter were both named co-MVPs of the Kinney Division.
Affolter takes home the award after helping lead the Clippers (17-1, 12-0 CAL) to the Kinney title and the best record in the league. She scored a team-high 51 goals and added 9 assists during the regular season, but arguably did her best work winning a vast majority of her draw controls. Affolter was joined on the 17-person All-CAL team by teammates Izzy Rosa (midfield), Kate Keller (goalie) and Olivia McDonald (attack).
Mickelson, a Division 1 Iona College commit, scored 54 goals and added 31 assists in just 15 regular season games. The senior quad-captain was a Daily News All-Star last spring after scoring 70 goals with 29 assists. Teammate Audrey Conover was also named All-CAL after scoring 34 goals with 14 assists during the regular season.
Triton’s Kate Trojan and Georgetown’s Mary Surette were also named All-CAL for their terrific regular seasons.
Newburyport’s Catherine Batchelder was named Kinney Coach of the Year.
The Daily News area was also well-represented on the 17-person CAL All-Star list. Newburyport’s Emily Fuller and Lilly Pons, Pentucket’s Charlene Basque, Catalina Colvin and Katherine Flaherty, Triton’s Chloe Connors and Ashley Silva and Georgetown’s Molly Giguere all made the team.
Here are the complete lists of All-CAL and CAL All-Stars.
All-CAL
Georgetown: Mary Surette, Jr., midfield Hamilton-Wenham: Haley Hamilton, Sr., midfield; Kara O’Shea, Sr., midfield; Ipswich: Ashton Flather, Jr., defense; Lexi Wright, Jr., midfield; Manchester-Essex: Hadley Levendusky, Jr., midfield; Mercedes O’Neil, Soph., defense; Ella Chafe, Soph., attack; Brigid Carovillano, Frosh., midfield Newburyport: Anna Affolter, Jr., midfield; Izzy Rosa, Jr., attack; Kate Keller, Soph., goalie; Olivia McDonald, Soph., attack; North Reading: Brianne Slattery, Jr., attack; Pentucket: Lana Mickelson, Sr., attack; Audrey Conover, Jr., midifeld; Triton: Kate Trojan, Sr., attack
CAL All-Stars
Georgetown: Molly Giguere, Soph., attack; Hamilton-Wenham: Riley Clarke, Sr., defense; Ava Vautour, Soph., midfield; Ipswich: Maddie Duffy, Sr., defense; Kayden Flather, Jr., midfield; Halle Greenleaf, Soph., midfield Lynnfield: Anna Kaminski, Sr., midfield; Sarah Powers, Frosh., midfield; Manchester-Essex: Wrede Charlton, Sr., midfield; Newburyport: Emily Fuller, Sr., midfield; Lilly Pons, Soph., attack; North Reading: Jenna DiNapoli, Jr., attack; Pentucket: Charlene Basque, Sr., midfield; Catalina Colvin, Frosh., attack; Katherine Flaherty, Frosh., defense; Triton: Ashley Silva, Sr., attack; Chloe Connors, Jr., midfield
Miscellaneous Awards
MVP (Kinney): Lana Mickelson, Pentucket; Anna Affolter, Newburyport.
MVP (Baker): Haley Hamilton, Hamilton-Wenham.
Coach of the Year (Kinney): Catherine Batchelder, Newburyport.
Coach of the Year (Baker): Nan Gorton, Manchester-Essex.
Sportsmanship (Kinney): North Reading.
Sportsmanship (Baker): Georgetown.
