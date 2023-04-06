It’s going to take a mighty effort for anyone in the CAL to beat Newburyport this spring.
The Clippers are, quite simply, loaded, having returned a majority of a roster that just last year earned the No. 1 seed in Division 3 and made the state quarterfinals. With those 15 returning players, the program is well in line to take home its sixth straight CAL Kinney title, but bigger goals are certainly in the picture.
Elsewhere around the league locally, a new regime has taken over at Pentucket with a bunch of returning talent, and both Triton and Georgetown should make their respective state tournaments.
Here are your full 2023 CAL girls lacrosse previews:
Georgetown
Coach Jessica Upton: (2nd year, 5-14)
2022 record: 5-14, lost in Div. 4 First Round
Returning lettermen (11): Mary Surette, Sr., attack; Alexandra Solopoulos, Sr., goalie; Nayla Anderson, Jr., defense; Kelsey Clancey, Jr., attack; Lyla Schneider, Jr., midfield; Abigail Stauss, Jr., attack Molly Giguere, Jr., midfield; Samantha McClure, Soph., attack; Melania Molis, Soph., midfield; Alexis Sheehan, Soph., attack; Ella Thompson, Soph., attack
Newcomers: Katie Davies, Frosh., midfield; Rowan Richards, Frosh., midfield; Ava Treem, Frosh., defense; Kallen Anderson, Frosh., attack; Hannah Stevens, Frosh., attack; Brynn Duffy, Frosh., midfield; Annie Winter, Frosh., midfield; Lilah Ananian-Randall, Frosh., defense; Neve McNally, Frosh., attack; Harley Edwards, Frosh., midfield
Captains: Mary Surette
Returning leaders: Mary Surette: 51g, 23a; Molly Giguere: 39g, 9a; Alexis Sheahan: 15g; Samantha McClure: 12g; Melania Molis: 9g
Returning honorees: Mary Surette: Daily News All-Star, All-CAL; Molly Giguere: CAL All-Star
Odds and ends: Georgetown welcomes a lot of new faces, but still has a bunch of returning talent led by two-time Daily News All-Star Mary Surette. ... Katie Davies is coming off a standout freshman season on the basketball court this winter where she averaged 6.3 ppg. ... The Royals fell to Ipswich in their season opener, 12-3.
Newburyport
Coach Catherine Batchelder: (17th year, 178-92)
2022 record: 19-2, lost in D3 quarterfinals
Returning lettermen (15): Anna Affolter, Sr., midfield; Whitney Kelsey, Sr., attack; Izzy Rosa, Sr., attack; Hannah Steinberg, Sr., defense; Makenna Ward, Sr., defense; Rita Cahalane, Jr., midfield; Maddie Heath, Jr., midfield; Kate Keller, Jr., goalie; Olivia McDonald, Jr., midfield; Josie Palma, Jr., defense; Lilly Pons, Jr., attack; Reese Bromby, Soph., attack; Grace Chandler, Soph., defense; Olivia Foley, Soph., midfield; Avery Tahnk, Soph., midfield;
Newcomers: Kiara Farrar, Sr., defense; Emerson Leahy, Soph., defense; Emma MacIsaac, Soph., attack; Anaise Mellett, Soph., defense; Lily Pilz, Soph., attack;
Captains: Anna Affolter, Izzy Rosa, Makenna Ward
Returning leaders: Izzy Rosa: 54g, 44a; Lilly Pons: 58g, 31a; Anna Affolter: 58g, 11a; Olivia McDonald: 46g, 13a; Rita Cahalane: 25g, 14a; Reese Bromby: 41g, 6a
Returning honorees: Anna Affolter: Daily News All-Star, All-CAL; Izzy Rosa: Daily News All-Star, All-CAL; Olivia McDonald: Daily News All-Star, All-CAL; Kate Keller: Daily News All-Star, All-CAL; Lilly Pons: CAL All-Star
Odds and ends: Newburyport has to be the heavy favorite to take home a sixth straight CAL Kinney title. But with 15 returning players from a dominant squad that earned the No. 1 overall seed and made the Division 3 quarterfinals last year, expectations on the state level are much higher. ... Two-time Daily News All-Star Anna Affolter is committed to play at Division 1 Holy Cross. ... Makenna Ward is a four-time Daily News Basketball All-Star who averaged 7.4 ppg this winter in helping the Clippers reach the Division 3 quarterfinals. ... Sophomore Grace Chandler is already one of the best skiers in the entire state. ... Newburyport started its season with a convincing 21-3 win over rival Triton on Wednesday.
Assistants: Elizabeth Schroeder
Pentucket
Coach Todd Conover: (1st year)
2022 record: 14-5, lost in D3 quarterfinals
Returning lettermen (16): Audrey Conover, Sr., midfield; Madi Kuchar, Sr., defense; Bethany Cloutier, Sr., defense; Katie Drislane, Sr., attack; Angie Bugocki, Jr., midfield; Avery Palermo, Jr., attack; Amelie Higgins, Jr., defense; Ally Cacciapouti, Jr., defense; Ashley Gagnon, Jr., attack; Kate Conover, Soph., midfield; Ella Palmer, Soph., attack; Abbie Felzani, Soph., attack; Katherine Flaherty, Soph., defense; Sydney Trout, Soph., midfield; Samantha Beegan, Soph., defense; Cat Colvin, Soph., attack
Newcomers: Zoe Wegryzn, Sr., goalie; Katelyn Shears, Jr., attack; Allie Gagnon, Frosh., attack; Morgan Gallant, Frosh., midfield; Cassidy Roche, Frosh., attack; Katherine Wisniewski, Frosh., midfield;
Captains: Audrey Conover, Madi Kuchar, Bethany Cloutier, Katie Drislane
Returning leaders: Audrey Conover: 47g, 21a; Cat Colvin: 33g, 28a; Sydney Trout: 24g, 23a; Kate Conover: 25g, 20a; Ella Palmer: 26g, 9a;
Returning honorees: Audrey Conover: Daily News All-Star, All-CAL; Cat Colvin: CAL All-Star; Katherine Flaherty: CAL All-Star.
Odds and ends: Pentucket welcomes former assistant coach Todd Conover to the sidelines as the program’s new head coach. His two daughers, Audrey and Kate, are both on the team. He replaces Angela Palmer, who went 23-10 in two seasons at the helm. ... With five of their top-7 scorers returning from a year ago, the Panthers are primed to have a prolific offense. ... Audrey Conover is committed to play lacrosse at St. Michael’s. ... Sydney Trout was a Daily News Indoor Track All-Star this winter, and was also a key contributor for the soccer team in the fall. ... Bethany Cloutier completes the school year as a three-sport captain (soccer, basketball, lacrosse). ... The Panthers did drop their opening game to Manchester-Essex, 11-9.
Assistants: Matthew Felzani, Tori Lane
Triton
Coach Stacey Beaulieu: (17th year, 137-147-1)
2022 record: 10-11, lost in D4 quarterfinals
Returning lettermen (10): Chloe Connors, Sr., midfield; Kayla Harrington, Sr., midfield; Brooke Nangle, Sr., midfield; Julia Price, Sr., goalie; Allison Pugh, Sr., defense; Lauren Manning, Jr., defense; Emily O’Shea, Jr., attack; Gabby Siy, Jr., attack/midfield; Riley McDonald, Frosh., midfield; Delaney Quinn, Frosh, goalie
Newcomers: Hannah Lever, Sr., midfield; Meredith Morneau, Soph., defense; Ava Connolly, Frosh., midfield; Peighton Hertigan, Frosh., attack; Alexa Lawrence, Frosh., defense; Samantha McDermott, Frosh., defense; Sophia Stanley, Frosh., defense; Adeline Sapleton, Frosh., attack; Penelope Byrnes, 8th-grade., midfield; Kiera Shanley, 8th-grade., midfield; Carly Warren, 8th-grade., midfield
Captains: Chloe Connors
Returning leaders: Chloe Connors: 53g, 44a; Brooke Nangle: 22g, 2a;
Returning honorees: Chloe Connors: Daily News All-Star, CAL All-Star
Odds and ends: A lot of scoring graduated out, but the Vikings still have elite threats in Chloe Connors, Brooke Nangle, Ally Pugh and Kayla Harrington. Plus, senior goalie Julia Price is one of the best in the CAL. ... The Vikings have started out the year 0-2 after losses to North Reading and rival Newburyport.
Assistants: Pat Silva
