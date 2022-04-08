After Wednesday’s season opener, it seems pretty evident that the Newburyport girls lacrosse team is still a favorite to win its fifth straight CAL Kinney title.
Which probably comes to the surprise of no one.
The Clippers, having lost nine key seniors from last year’s team, got balanced scoring and handled rival Triton, 20-2. Despite their losses, especially on the defensive end, the Clippers still return six of their top seven scorers and will have a potent offense.
But, watch out for Pentucket to challenge for the Kinney title.
Along with 10 returning starters, Pentucket welcomes an exciting freshmen class that will help to round out a deep and talented roster.
Here are your full 2022 CAL girls lacrosse previews:
Georgetown
Coach Jessica Upton: (1st year)
2021 record: 1-10, didn’t make tournament
Returning lettermen (10): Casey Mahoney, Sr., midfield; Lindsey Mills, Sr., midfield; Allison Deluca, Sr., attack; Mary Surette, Jr., center; Alexandra Solopoulos, Jr., goalie; Emily Swanton, Jr., attack; Nayla Anderson, Soph., defense; Molly Giguere, Soph., midfield; Lyla Schneider, Soph., midfield; Abigail Stauss, Soph., attack
Newcomers: Meghan Skahan, Sr., attack; Kelsey Clancey, Soph., attack; Samantha McClure, Frosh., attack; Melania Molis, Frosh., midfield; Alexis Sheehan, Frosh., attack; Ella Thompson, Frosh., attack
Captains: Casey Mahoney, Lindsey Mills
Candidates: 30
Returning leaders: Mary Surette: 18 g, 3 a, 21 pts
Returning honorees: Mary Surette: Daily News All-Star, All-CAL
Odds and ends: An improving Georgetown team returns 10 players from last year’s roster, led by returning Daily News All-Star Mary Surette ... Casey Mahoney was a Daily News Soccer All-Star in the fall. ... Abby Stauss had four goals and four assists for the Newburyport co-op hockey team this winter. ... The Royals started their season with a 13-6 loss to Ipswich on Wednesday. Surette scored four goals.
Assistants: Shannon Duella
Newburyport
Coach Catherine Batchelder: (16th year, 159-90)
2021 record: 16-1, lost in D2 State Semifinal
Returning lettermen (13): Audrey Cooper, Sr., defense; Emily Fuller, Sr., attack; Sydney Turner, Sr., attack; Anna Affolter, Jr., midfield; Izzy Rosa, Jr., attack; Makenna Ward, Jr., defense; Kate Keller, Soph., goalie; Olivia McDonald, Soph., midfield; Josie Palma, Soph., defense; Rita Cahalane, Soph., midfield; Lilly Pons, Soph., attack; Maddie Heath, Soph., midfield; Brela Pavao, Soph., attack
Newcomers: Elizabeth Turgeon, Sr., defense; Hannah Steinberg, Jr., defense; Maeve Sullivan, Jr., midfield; Kelsey Whitney, Jr., attack; Reese Bromby, Frosh., midfield; Grace Chandler, Frosh., defense; Avery Tahnk, Frosh., midfield; Olivia Foley, Frosh., midfield
Captains: Audrey Cooper, Emily Fuller
Candidates: N/A
Returning leaders: Izzy Rosa: 35 g, 33 a, 68 pts; Anna Affolter: 45 g, 16 a, 61 pts; Lilly Pons: 25 g, 17 a, 42 pts; Emily Fuller: 24 g, 16 a, 40 pts; Rita Cahalane: 22 g, 4 a, 26 pts; Olivia McDonald: 16 g, 6 a, 22 pts
Returning honorees: Anna Affolter: Daily News All-Star, All-CAL; Makenna Ward: CAL All-Star, Daily News Honorable Mention; Izzy Rosa: Daily News Honorable Mention.
Odds and ends: Newburyport girls lacrosse has won four straight CAL Kinney titles and reached four straight Division 2 North Finals, a stretch that also included back-to-back undefeated regular seasons and state semifinal appearances from 2017-18. ... Newburyport lost nine seniors and four players committed to play lacrosse in college from last year’s team, but still return six of its seven top scorers — led by Izzy Rosa (68 points) and returning Daily News All-Star Anna Affolter (61 points), among others. ... The Clippers started their season with a 20-2 win over rival Triton on Wednesday. Rosa scored five goals and Lilly Pons, Olivia McDonald and Affolter each had three.
Assistants: Meredith Tierney, Shannon Beaton
Pentucket
Coach Angela Palmer: (2nd year, 9-5)
2021 record: 9-5, lost in D3 North quarterfinals
Returning starters (10): Lana Mickelson, Sr., midfield; Charlene Basque, Sr., attack; Gabby Cloutier, Sr., defense; Jocelynn Alcantara, Sr., goalie; Audrey Conover, Jr., midfield; Katie Drislane, Jr., attack; Sarah Graininger, Jr., attack; Bethany Cloutier, Jr., defense; Maddie Kuchar, Jr., defense; Ashley Gagnon, Soph., attack
Returning lettermen: Avery Palermo, Soph., attack; Angelina Bugocki, Soph., defense; Amelie Higgins, Soph., defense
Newcomers: Ally Cacciapouti, Soph., defense; Kate Conover, Frosh., midfield; Katherine Flaherty, Frosh., defense; Ella Palmer, Frosh., midfield; Sydney Trout, Frosh., midfield; Abbie Felzani, Frosh., attack; Samantha Beegan, Frosh., attack
Captains: Lana Mickelson, Gabby Cloutier
Candidates: 35
Returning leaders: Lana Mickelson: 70 g, 29 a, 99 pts; Audrey Conover: 44 g, 14 a, 58 pts; Charlene Basque: 28 g, 2 a, 30 pts
Returning honorees: Lana Mickelson: Daily News All-Star, All-CAL; Audrey Conover: Daily News All-Star, All-CAL; Charlene Basque: CAL All-Star, Daily News Honorable Mention; Maddie Kuchar: CAL All-Star, Daily News Honorable Mention
Odds and ends: Pentucket has high expectations this spring. Besides Daily News All-Stars Lana Mickelson (an Iona commit) and Audrey Conover — along with eight other returning starters — the team has four incoming freshman who play club year-round and two who are National Team members who compete across the country. ... Pentucket opens its season on Friday (4/8) at home against CAL power Newburyport.
Assistants: Todd Conover, Matthew Felzani, Tori Lane
Triton
Coach Stacey Beaulieu: (16th year, 127-136-1)
2021 record: 5-9, lost in D2 North first round
Returning lettermen (16): Kate Trojan, Sr., midfield; Ashley Silva, Sr., attack; Makala Erickson, Sr., defense; Margaret Farrell, Sr., defense; Jocelyn Noyes, Sr., attack; Taylor Shorey, Sr., defense; Chloe Connors, Jr., attack; Caitlin Frary, Jr., attack/defense; Kayla Harrington, Jr., midfield; Brooke Nangle, Jr., midfield; Julia Price, Jr., goalie; Allison Pugh, Jr., defense; Olivia Karvielis, Soph., defense; Lauren Manning, Soph., defense; Emily O’Shea, Soph., attack; Gabby Siy, Soph., attack/midfield
Newcomers: Sydney Marsh, Sr., attack; Sadie Clifford, Soph., defense; Riley McDonald, 8th, midfield; Delaney Quinn, 8th, goalie
Captains: Ashley Silva, Kate Trojan
Returning leaders: Kate Trojan: 37 g, 12 a, 49 pts; Chloe Connors: 27 g, 21 a, 48 pts; Ashley Silva: 20 g, 12 a, 32 pts
Returning honorees: Kate Trojan: Daily News All-Star, All-CAL; Chloe Connors: Daily News All-Star, All-CAL; Ashley Silva: CAL All-Star, Daily News Honorable Mention; Julia Price: CAL All-Star, Daily News Honorable Mention
Odds and ends: Kate Trojan is committed to play for RIT and Ashley Silva will play at Bridgewater State. Both are two-year captains. ... The Vikings return the bulk of their roster from a year ago, including their top three scorers in Trojan, Silva and Chloe Connors. ... The Vikings have started their season 1-1 after beating North Reading and falling to Newburyport.
Assistants: Pat Silva
