Newburyport's Deirdre McElhinney, seen here in a game last fall, was named league MVP after her fantastic 2021 campaign.

It was a hard-fought slugfest for the Newburyport girls soccer team to claim the Cape Ann League Kinney Division title, but the team was rewarded with Deirdre McElhinney earning league MVP honors.

The junior had 6 goals and 4 assists during the regular season for the Clippers (12-2-4), who will host Swampscott in the first round of the Division 3 state tournament on Saturday at 2 p.m. She was joined on the 17-person All-CAL team by teammates Gabby Loughran and Katelyn Gallagher.

Their coach, Kevin Sheridan, was named Coach of the Year in the Kinney as well.

Pentucket's Sabrina Campbell and Mollie Cahalane, Amesbury's MK McElaney, Georgetown's Casey Mahoney and Triton's Morgan Hall also made All-CAL.

McElhinney was also named to the All-State team, and both her and Campbell made All-EMass First Team as well. Cahalane, Loughran and McElaney were all selected to the EMass Second Team.

Here is the complete All-CAL girls soccer team plus local All-Stars.

All-CAL

Amesbury: MK McElaney Sr.; Georgetown: Casey Mahoney, Sr.; Hamilton-Wenham: Jane Maguire, Sr., Jackie Chapdelaine, Sr., Claire Nistl, Sr.; Ipswich: Carter King, Sr.; Lynnfield: Adriana Parisi, Sr., Samantha Bunar, Sr.; Newburyport: Deirdre McElhinney, Jr., Gabby Loughran, Jr., Katelyn Gallagher, Sr.; North Reading: Madison DiNapoli, Sr., Elizabeth Janasiewicz, Sr.; Pentucket: Sabrina Campbell, Jr., Mollie Cahalane, Sr.; Rockport: Kylie Shrock, Sr.; Triton: Morgan Hall, Sr. 

Local All-Stars

Amesbury: Avery Hallinan, Jr.; McKenna Hallinan, Jr.

Georgetown: Rebecca Doucette, Sr.; Lauren Bartlett, Sr.; Allison DeLuca, Sr.

Newburyport: Alexis Greenblott, Frosh.; Isabel Kirby, Sr.

Pentucket: Summer Goodwin, Sr.; Annabelle Sylvanowicz, Sr.

Triton: Alyssa Mullen, Sr.

Miscellaneous Awards

MVP (Kinney): Deirdre McElhinney, Newburyport

MVP (Baker): Jane Maguire, Hamilton-Wenham

Coach of the Year (Kinney): Kevin Sheridan, Newburyport

Coach of the Year (Baker): Nancy Waddell, Hamilton-Wenham

Sportsmanship (Kinney): Triton

Sportsmanship (Baker): Manchester Essex

