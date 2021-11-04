It was a hard-fought slugfest for the Newburyport girls soccer team to claim the Cape Ann League Kinney Division title, but the team was rewarded with Deirdre McElhinney earning league MVP honors.
The junior had 6 goals and 4 assists during the regular season for the Clippers (12-2-4), who will host Swampscott in the first round of the Division 3 state tournament on Saturday at 2 p.m. She was joined on the 17-person All-CAL team by teammates Gabby Loughran and Katelyn Gallagher.
Their coach, Kevin Sheridan, was named Coach of the Year in the Kinney as well.
Pentucket's Sabrina Campbell and Mollie Cahalane, Amesbury's MK McElaney, Georgetown's Casey Mahoney and Triton's Morgan Hall also made All-CAL.
McElhinney was also named to the All-State team, and both her and Campbell made All-EMass First Team as well. Cahalane, Loughran and McElaney were all selected to the EMass Second Team.
Here is the complete All-CAL girls soccer team plus local All-Stars.
All-CAL
Amesbury: MK McElaney Sr.; Georgetown: Casey Mahoney, Sr.; Hamilton-Wenham: Jane Maguire, Sr., Jackie Chapdelaine, Sr., Claire Nistl, Sr.; Ipswich: Carter King, Sr.; Lynnfield: Adriana Parisi, Sr., Samantha Bunar, Sr.; Newburyport: Deirdre McElhinney, Jr., Gabby Loughran, Jr., Katelyn Gallagher, Sr.; North Reading: Madison DiNapoli, Sr., Elizabeth Janasiewicz, Sr.; Pentucket: Sabrina Campbell, Jr., Mollie Cahalane, Sr.; Rockport: Kylie Shrock, Sr.; Triton: Morgan Hall, Sr.
Local All-Stars
Amesbury: Avery Hallinan, Jr.; McKenna Hallinan, Jr.
Georgetown: Rebecca Doucette, Sr.; Lauren Bartlett, Sr.; Allison DeLuca, Sr.
Newburyport: Alexis Greenblott, Frosh.; Isabel Kirby, Sr.
Pentucket: Summer Goodwin, Sr.; Annabelle Sylvanowicz, Sr.
Triton: Alyssa Mullen, Sr.
Miscellaneous Awards
MVP (Kinney): Deirdre McElhinney, Newburyport
MVP (Baker): Jane Maguire, Hamilton-Wenham
Coach of the Year (Kinney): Kevin Sheridan, Newburyport
Coach of the Year (Baker): Nancy Waddell, Hamilton-Wenham
Sportsmanship (Kinney): Triton
Sportsmanship (Baker): Manchester Essex
