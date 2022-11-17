Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.
Her name is Deirdre McElhinney, and for the second straight year the talented Newburyport midfielder has been named CAL Kinney girls soccer MVP. Also the reigning Daily News MVP, she finished with 10 goals and a team-high 11 assists to help the Clippers (17-2-0) win their second straight Kinney title. Looking at that record, it also shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Clippers had a league-high four players named to the 17-person All-CAL team. McElhinney was joined on the team by senior goalie Gabby Loughran (13 shutouts), senior defensive midfielder Isabella (Izzy) Rosa and elite sophomore striker Alexis Greenblott (21 goals, 8 assists).
Their coach, Kevin Sheridan, was named CAL Kinney Coach of the Year.
But besides the Clippers, both the All-CAL and CAL All-Star teams were littered with local talent. Georgetown senior goalie Mary Surette, who was recently named the Masachusetts Division 5 Player of the Year, also made All-CAL, as did senior striker teammate Carena Ziolkowski (12 goals). Pentucket also saw senior striker and Temple commit Sabrina Cambell (21 goals) be named All-CAL, along with junior midfielder Jamie Dahlgard. Finally, senior Triton midfielder Aleyo Amasa-Titus was selected to the All-CAL team, while junior teammate Sophia Lesinski was named a CAL All-Star.
After leading the Royals (13-6-2) to a terrific regular season and a run to the Division 5 quarterfinals, Georgetown coach Kevin Fair was selected as the CAL Baker Coach of the Year.
Here are the complete CAL girls soccer all-league teams.
ALL-CAL
Georgetown: Mary Surette, Sr., goalie; Carena Ziolkowski, Sr., forward; Hamilton-Wenham: Chloe Gern, Sr., midfield; Lily Mark, Jr., midfield; Ipswich: Izzy Wetter, Jr., midfield; Lynnfield: Ally Sykes, Jr., midfield; Ava Gamache, Jr., midfield; Manchester-Essex: Mechi O’Neil, Jr., defense; Newburyport: Deirdre McElhinney, Sr., midfield; Gabby Loughran, Sr., goalie; Isabella Rosa, Sr., midfield; Alexis Greenblott, Soph., forward; North Reading: Tiara Lamont, Sr., midfield; Maggie Schulz, Sr., defense; Pentucket: Sabrina Campbell, Sr., forward; Jamie Dahlgard, Jr., midfield; Triton: Aleyo Amasa-Titus, Sr., midfield;
CAL All-Stars
Amesbury: Cali Catarius, Jr., forward; Stella Mitchell, Soph., midfield; Georgetown: Meghan Loewen, Sr., defense; Kayla Gibbs, Jr., midfield; Hamilton-Wenham: Ella Schenker, Sr., midfield; Leah Coffey, Jr., defense; Maddy Wood, Soph., forward; Ipswich: Olivia Novello, Soph., midfield; Lynnfield: Keely Briggs, Jr., midfield; Manchester-Essex: Kendall Newton, Sr., midfield; Pippa Springler, Jr., defense; Newburyport: Anna Affolter, Sr., midfield/defense; North Reading: Alison Lanciani, Soph., midfield; Pentucket: Lia Goodwin, Sr., defense; Bethany Cloutier, Sr., midfield; Rockport: Franky Twombly, Sr., midfield; Trinity Elder, Jr., defense; Triton: Sophia Lesinski, Jr., midfield
Miscellaneous Awards
Player of the Year (Kinney): Deirdre McElhinney, Newburyport.
Player of the Year (Baker): Lily Mark, Hamilton-Wenham.
Coach of the Year (Kinney): Kevin Sheridan, Newburyport.
Coach of the Year (Baker): Kevin Fair, Georgetown.
Sportsmanship (Kinney): North Reading.
Sportsmanship (Baker): Rockport.
