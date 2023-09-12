Amesbury
Coach David Miller: (1st year)
2022 Record: 2-16-1, lost in D4 First Round
Returners (12): Cali Catarius, Sr., midfield; Bayleigh Shanahan, Sr., defense; Brielle Molin, Sr., defense; Emma Dollas, Sr., defense; Stella Mitchell, Jr., midfield; Addy Upson, Jr., defense; Sadie Bolth, Jr., goalie; Maddie Clark, Soph., forward; Carly Testa, Soph., defense; Maeve Synder, Soph., defense; Cadaence Olbrot, Soph., forward; Della Hildt, Soph., defense/goalie;
Newcomers: Liv Thorpe, Soph., defense; Maria Barbosa, Soph., forward; Olivia Malburg, Frosh., forward; Ellison Talbot, Frosh., forward; Lexi Desmond, Frosh., utility
Captains: Brielle Molin, Emma Dollas
Returning Honorees: Cali Catarius: CAL All-Star; Stella Mitchell: CAL All-Star
Odds and Ends: Amesbury welcomes in new coach David Miller to the sideline, who has spent the past couple of years as an assistant coach for the resurgent boys team. Miller replaces Adam Thibodeau, who went 84-48-20 over eight seasons with the program. ... After a rebuilding year last fall, many are expecting the Redhawks to surprise this year with 12 returners and plenty of talent. ... Cali Catarius is a state champion softball player (2022) who hit .345 with a home run and 31 runs scored last spring. ... The Redhawks have a handful of multi-sport athletes, with Addy Upson being a talented tennis player and Bayleigh Shanahan being a track star during both the indoor and outdoor seasons.
Assistants: Kiana Rolfe, Mo O’Mullane
Georgetown
Coach Kevin Fair: (4th year, 27-19-5)
2022 Record: 13-6-2, lost in D5 Quarterfinals
Returners (16): Kayla Gibbs, Sr., midfield; Lyla Schneider, Sr., midfield; Abby Stauss, Sr., defense; Olivia Hiltz, Sr., forward; Shannon Gibbs, Jr., midfield; Reese Nazzaro, Jr., defense; Reese Martin, Jr., defense; Avery Upite, Jr., midfield; Alexis Sheahan, Jr., forward; Ella Thompson, Jr., defense; Jenna Johnson, Soph., forward; Katie Davies, Soph., forward; Maddie Cirone, Soph., defense; Liana Nakatsugawa, Soph., defense; Alyssa Ziolkowski, Soph., midfield; Neiylah Marcelin, Soph., defense;
Newcomers: Izabella Markovic, Sr., defense; Addison Olsen, Sr., midfield; Cora Robinson, Soph., goalie; Olivia Willis, Frosh., midfield; Alana Smith, Frosh., midfield; Penny Church, Frosh., forward; Katherine Greenblatt, Frosh., forward; Vera Nisenbaum, 8th-grade., midfield
Captains: Kayla Gibbs, Olivia Hiltz, Abby Stauss, Lyla Schneider
Returning Leaders: Olivia Hiltz: 10g, 4a; Kayla Gibbs: 5g, 9a; Lexie Sheahan: 6g, 2a; Shannan Gibbs: 4g, 5a; Avery Upite: 4g, 8a
Returning Honorees: Kayla Gibbs: CAL All-Star
Odds and Ends: Two former Daily News All-Stars have returned to join the coaching staff in Casey Mahoney (GHS 2022) and Mary Surette (GHS 2023, last year’s Division 5 Player of the Year). ... With 8 returning starters and 16 returning players that combined to score 33 of the team’s 45 goals last year, the Royals are in great position to win the CAL Baker and make another deep run in the Division 5 playoffs. ... Coach Kevin Fair says, “This will be an exciting year for the Georgetown girls soccer team. We return a great deal of experience, skill and speed, and I have four excellent captains that have a combined 13 years experience as varsity starters. We will play an exciting style and should be fun to watch.” ... The Royals also have a bunch of multi-sport athletes on the team. Kayla Gibbs and Abby Stauss play hockey for the Newburyport co-op team, Lyla Schneider, Lexi Sheahan, Katie Davies and Ella Thompson are standout lacrosse players, and Davies, Thompson, Avery Upite and Neiylah Marcelin all star on the basketball court — to name a handful of many. ... The Royals have started their season 1-0 after a win over Rockport on Tuesday.
Assistants: Jen Killian, Casey Mahoney, Mary Surette
Newburyport
Coach Kevin Sheridan: (14th year, 166-49-34)
2022 Record: 17-2-0, CAL Kinney champs, lost in D3 Round of 16
Returners (12): Ana Lynch, Sr., midfield; Carly McDermott, Sr., midfield; Sophia Franco, Sr., defense; Brela Pavao, Sr., forward; Grace Chandler, Jr., defense; Caitlin Downey, Jr., defense; Alexis Greenblott, Jr., midfield; Natalie DeGraves, Jr., midfield; Chloe Raby, Soph., goalie; Skylar Ikemoto, Soph., defense; Aoife Tykulsky, Soph., forward; Phoebe Whitcomb, Soph., midfield;
Newcomers: Sevilla Coffin, Soph., midfield; Grace Parsons, Soph., midfield; Carragh Casellini, Soph., midfield; Sienna Leclair, Soph., defense; Drew Pavao, Soph., midfield; Sasha Berlind, Frosh., midfield; Elise Kennedy, Frosh., defense; Delaney Duncan, Frosh., defense
Captains: Ana Lynch, Carly McDermott, Sophia Franco, Brela Pavao
Returning Leaders: Alexis Greenblott: 21g, 8a; Aoife Tykulsky: 10g, 5a; Natalie DeGraves: 5g, 3a; Phoebe Whitcomb: 3g, 1a; Brela Pavao: 1g, 5a; Caitlin Downey: 3a
Returning Honorees: Alexis Greenblott: Daily News All-Star, All-CAL
Odds and Ends: Newburyport is looking for its third straight CAL Kinney title, and with 12 returning lettermen have the roster to do it. ... Returning Daily News All-Star Alexis Greenblott, along with Aoife Tykulsky, Natalie DeGraves, Phoebe Whitcomb and Brela Pavao, were a handful of the top scorers in the league last year, and should keep the Clippers offense humming. ... Besides experiencing plenty of winning on the pitch over the last two years, the Clippers also have state championship experience on the roster with Ana Lynch and Carly McDermott having been key parts of back-to-back tennis state championships in the spring. ... Grace Chandler is our reigning Daily News Skiing All-Star, as well as a talented lacrosse player who also won a state championship with that squad last spring. ... The Clippers started the year with a 1-1 draw against ALS Cup rival Pentucket on Tuesday.
Assistants: Lilly Donovan, Kim Ragoza, Josh Hickey
Pentucket
Coach Andy Casey: (2nd year, 13-3-2)
2022 Record: 13-3-2, Lost in D3 Round of 16
Returners: Ava DiBurro, Sr., goalie; Meaghan Grenham, Sr., forward; Ally Cacciapuoti, Sr., defense; Gabby Bellacqua, Sr., defense; Alyssa Lare, Sr., midfield/forward; Jamie Dahlgard, Sr., midfield/forward; Ashley Gagnon, Sr., midfield/forward; Sydney Trout, Jr., forward; Wynter Smith, Jr., forward; Grace Sudbay, Soph., midfield/forward; Regan Breen, Soph., defense; Sofia Bellacqua, Soph., midfield/forward
Newcomers: Julia Martins, Sr., midfield/forward; Morgan Trout, Jr., forward; Lyla Pherson, Jr., defense; Emma Paley, Jr., forward; Sadie Buschar, Jr., defense; Sam Beegan, Jr., defense; Ella Palmer, Jr., defense; Paige Rosario, Soph., defense; Dani Costello, Soph., forward; Kaitlin Borci, Soph., forward; Gwen Goodwin, Soph., forward; Frankie Pelletier, Frosh., defense
Captains: Ava DiBurro, Gabby Bellacqua, Meaghan Grenham, Jamie Dahlgard
Returning Leaders: Jamie Dahlgard: 7g, 12a
Returning Honorees: Jamie Dahlgard: Daily News All-Star, All-CAL
Odds and Ends: Pentucket will again compete for the CAL Kinney title with 12 returners headlining the roster. ... Gabby Bellacqua (11.5 ppg last winter) is a two-time Daily News Basketball All-Star, and projects to be a major piece to this upcoming winter’s team along with Ava DiBurro and her younger sister, Sofia. ... Both Sydney Trout and Wynter Smith are Daily News Indoor Track All-Stars, and Trout, Ashley Gagnon and Ella Palmer were all key members of the lacrosse team last spring. ... The Panthers started out their season by opening the school’s brand new stadium on Tuesday. Trout scored in the final minute to secure a 1-1 tie against ALS Cup rival Newburyport.
Triton
Coach Erik Prussman: (4th year, 12-28-7)
2022 Record: 5-12-2, Lost in D3 Preliminary Round
Returners (11): Faye Hughes, Sr., defense; Sophia Lesinski, Sr., midfield; Carolyn Lucy, Sr., defense; Anna Romano, Sr., midfield; Alyssa Ewell, Jr., midfield; Ava Herrera, Jr., forward; Ava Mullen, Jr., midfield; Emma Rollins, Jr., goalie; Corrina Storrs, Jr., midfield; Abby Sullivan, Jr., midfield; Sarah Ewell, Soph., midfield
Newcomers: Margaret Welch, Jr., midfield; Ashley Jones, Jr., defense; Maeve Hughes, Soph., defense; Isabella Carmody, Soph., defense; Stef Dono, Frosh., defense; Neala Hurley, Frosh., defense; Summer Pawlick, Frosh., midfield; Isabella Burrell, Frosh., defense
Captains: Anna Romano, Sophia Lesinski, Carolyn Lucy
Returning Honorees: Sophia Lesinski: CAL All-Star
Odds and Ends: After missing the Division 3 state tournament in 2021, the Vikings are looking to continue building on a 2022 campaign that saw the program make it back to the postseason. ... Speed certainly isn’t the team’s issue, as Sophia Lesinski is a two-time Daily News Outdoor Track All-Star and the school’s all-time leader in the 400 hurdles. ... Similarly, Anna Romano is a top middle/distance runner in the CAL during both the indoor and outdoor seasons.
Assistants: Missy Nichols
