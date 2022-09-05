- Note: Pentucket’s season preview is currently incomplete. It will be added and run in both print and online upon completion.
Amesbury
Coach Adam Thibodeau: (8th year, 82-32-19)
2021 Record: 10-10
Returning Starters (6): Lidya Belanger, Sr., defense; Anna Tessmer, Sr., midfield; Sarah Chace, Sr., midfield; Cali Catarius, Jr., midfield; Emma Dollas, Jr., defense; Stella Mitchell, Soph., midfield
Returning Letterman (5): Meryn Upson, Sr., midfield; Charlotte Rinaldi, Sr., defense; Brielle Molin, Jr., defense; Addy Upson, Soph., defense; Bayleigh Shanahan, Jr., midfield
Newcomers: Sadie Bolth, Soph., goalie; Sienna Brunelle, Soph., midfield; Carly Testa, Frosh., defense; Maeve Synder, Frosh., defense; Cadaence Olbrot, Frosh., forward; Della Hildt, Frosh., defense/goalie; Maddie Clark, Frosh., forward; Daragh Bentley, Frosh., defense; Athena Noury, Frosh., forward/midfield
Captains: Lidya Belanger, Anna Tessmer, Sarah Chace, Cali Catarius
Candidates: 38
Returning Leaders: Anna Tessmer: 5 goals; Cali Catarius 1 g, 4 a; Lidya Belanger: 2 g
Returning Honorees: None
Odds and Ends: Amesbury lost a lot of senior production, but still returns planty of talent to compete for a CAL Baker title while also welcoming in an exciting freshman class. ... Both Sarah Chace and Brielle Molin are returning after missing most of last season with serious knee injuries. ... Cali Catarius, Emma Dollas, Stella Mitchell and Sadie Bolth all won a state championship with the basketball team last winter. Catatius also won a state championship with the softball team in the spring.
Assistants: Caitlin MacCall, Kiana Rolfe
Georgetown
Coach Kevin Fair: (3rd year, 14-13-3)
2021 Record: 12-6-2, lost in D5 Round of 16
Returning Letterman (12): Mary Surette, Sr., goalie; Meghan Loewen, Sr., defense; Carena Ziolkowski, Sr., forward; Kayla Gibbs, Jr., midfield; Olivia Hiltz, Jr., midfield; Abby Stauss, Jr., defense; Lyla Schneider, Jr., forward; Ava Johnson, Jr., defense; Shannon Gibbs, Soph., forward; Avery Upite, Soph., midfield; Lexie Sheahan, Soph., forward; Reese Martin, Soph., defense
Newcomers: Elizabeth Kemp, Sr., goalie; Ella Thompson, Soph., defense; Reese Nazzaro, Soph., defense; Jenna Johnson, Frosh., forward; Maddie Cirone, Frosh., midfield; Neiylah Marcelin, Frosh., midfield; Alyssa Ziolkowski, Frosh., midfield; Liana Nakatsugawa, Frosh., defense; Katie Davies, Frosh., forward
Captains: Mary Surette, Carena Ziolkowski, Meghan Loewen
Candidates: 45
Returning Leaders: Kayla Gibbs: 10 goals, 8 assists; Olivia Hiltz: 6 g, 5 a; Avery Upite: 4 g, 4 a
Returning Honorees: None
Odds and Ends: According to third-year head coach Kevin Fair, the name of the game this year for the Royals will be speed. “We have a fun, talented and athletic group this year,” said Fair. “They have worked extremely hard preparing for the season. We have a great mix of seasoned returning players and exciting newcomers.” ... Former Georgetown soccer co-captain Jen Killian is back for her third season as an assistant coach.
Assistants: Sandy Mahoney, Jen Killian
Newburyport
Coach Kevin Sheridan: (13th year, 149-47-34)
2021 Record: 13-3-4, CAL Kinney champs, lost in D3 Round of 16
Returning Letterman (15): Gabby Loughran, Sr., goalie; Deirdre McElhinney, Sr., midfield; Carly Webb, Sr., defense; Annie Shay, Sr., defense; Izzy Rosa, Sr., midfield; Maeve Sullivan, Sr., midfield; Anna Affolter, Sr., midfield; Ana Lynch, Jr., midfield; Alexandra Sullivan, Jr., goalie; Carly McDermott, Jr., midfield; Sophia Franco, Jr., defense; Brela Pavao, Jr., attack; Avery Tahnk, Soph., defense; Alexis Greenblott, Soph., midfield; Natalie DeGraves, Soph., midfield
Newcomers: Macy Kane, Sr., attack; Rima Lambert, Sr., defense; Grace Chandler, Soph., defense; Caitlin Downey, Soph., defense; Chloe Raby, Frosh., goalie; Aoife Tykulsky, Frosh., attack; Phoebe Whitcomb, Frosh., midfield; Skylar Ikemoto, Frosh., defense; Sasha Berlind, Frosh., midfield
Captains: Gabby Loughran, Carly Webb, Deirdre McElhinney, Isabella Rosa
Candidates: N/A
Returning Leaders: Deirdre McElhinney: 6 goals, 4 assists; Alexis Greenblott: 6 g, 1 a; Anna Affolter: 2 g, 2 a; Izzy Rosa: 2 g, 1 a; Annie Shay: 2 g, 1 a; Gabby Loughran: 14 shutouts
Returning Honorees: Deirdre McElhinney: Daily News MVP, CAL Kinney MVP; Gabby Loughran: Daily News All-Star, All-CAL; Alexis Greenblott: CAL All-Star
Odds and Ends: With reigning Daily News MVP Deirdre McElhinney back, along with All-Star goalie Gabby Loughran, top scorer Alexis Greenblott and many others, the Clippers should be well positioned to defend their CAL Kinney title. ... Ana Lynch and Carly McDermott won a state championship with the tennis team last spring. ... Grace Chandler is also a promising skier and lacrosse player along with playing soccer.
Assistants: Lilly Donovan, Kim Ragoza, Josh Hickey
Triton
Coach Erik Prussman: (3rd year, 7-16-5)
2021 Record: 6-8-4, didn’t make tourney
Returning Letterman (17): Janet Amasa-Titus, Sr., midfield; Aleyo Amasa-Titus, Sr., defense; Andrea Boyle, Sr., midfield; Chloe Connors, Sr., defense; Olivia Kiricoples, Sr., goalie; Emma Morland, Sr., midfield; Caroline Gay-Killeen, Sr., attack; Sophia Lesinski, Jr., attack; Faye Hughes, Jr., defense; Carolyn Lucy, Jr., defense; Reese Renda, Jr., defense; Anna Romano, Jr., midfield; Alyssa Ewell, Soph., midfield; Ava Herrera, Soph., midfield; Ava Mullen, Soph., midfield; Corrina Storrs, Soph., midfield; Abby Sullivan, Soph., midfield
Newcomers: Emma Rollins, Soph., goalie; Sarha Ewell, Frosh., attack
Captains: Chloe Connors, Olivia Kiricoples, Emma Morland
Candidates: 31
Returning Honorees: None
Odds and Ends: Triton has unfortunately already been hit with the preseason injury byg. Midfielder Janet Amasa-Titus is out for the season with a broken kneecap, and starting goalie Olivia Kiricoples broke her hand during a scrimmage and will miss time. ... Incoming freshman Sarah Ewell is the younger cousin of sophomore Alyssa Ewell. ... Assistant coach Erik Morland is the father of senior captain Emma Morland.
Assistants: Missy Nichols, Erik Morland
