The CAL golf season is in full swing.
On Monday, both Newburyport and Triton came away with season-opening wins. The Clippers, under first-year head coach Mike Guthrie, took down Manchester-Essex 143-70 behind 28 points from Parker Cowles and 26 points from Charlie Forrest, while the Vikings downed Ipswich 137-85. The following day, Triton went on the road to Rockport and walked out of Rockport Golf Club with a hard-fought 137-126 win.
In Tuesday’s only match featuring two local teams, however, Georgetown showcased its depth with a 125-75 win over Pentucket. Three-time Daily News All-Star Logan Corriveau had a solid 21 points for the Royals, but it was teammate Ty Southall who led all scorers with 30 followed by Will Sorenson with 23. Matt Venturi added 20 points for the Royals, while the Panthers were led by 21 points from Noah Meyer and 17 from Nick Kutcher.
Newburyport had its second match of the season on Wednesday, but couldn’t stay undefeated after a 138-120 loss to Lynnfield. Forrest again was a top scorer for the Clippers with 24 points.
Amesbury fell to North Reading, 103-78, on Tuesday, and Manchester-Essex, 93-61, on Wednesday.
Monday, Aug. 29 highlights
Golf
Manchester 70, Newburyport 143
Newburyport leaders: Parker Cowles 28; Charlie Forrest 26
Records: Manchester 0-1, Newburyport 1-0
Tuesday, Aug. 30 highlights
Pentucket 75, Georgetown 125
Team leaders: Ty Southall (G) 30; Will Sorenson (G) 23; Noah Meyer (P) 21; Logan Corriveau (G) 21; Matt Venturi (G) 20
Records: Pentucket 0-1, Georgetown 1-0
Wednesday, Aug. 31 highlights
Newburyport 120, Lynnfield 138
Newburyport leaders: Charlie Forrest 24
Records: Newburyport 1-1, Lynnfield 1-1
