After another strong regular season and a trip to the Division 2 Round of 16, Newburyport (12-8-2) boys hockey saw three of its own make the end-of-season All-CAL team.
Senior co-captain Jon Groth, who led the Daily News area with 17 goals and 26 assists, was selected to the 17-person team, as was junior teammates Max Puleo — a captain and top defenseman — and goalie Jamie Brooks — who recorded seven shutouts.
Triton’s Cole Daniels, Pentucket’s Ben Guertin and Amesbury’s Brodie Marcotte and Ian Pelletier also were named All-CAL. Marcotte was the only freshman to make the team.
League champion Lynnfield, which advanced to the Division 3 state semifinal, saw senior Chase Carney and junior Drew Damiani earn tri-MVP honors along with Hamilton-Wenham senior Zack Walles.
There was only one league All-Star team.
Here is the complete All-CAL list:
All-CAL
Amesbury: Ian Pelletier, Sr., defense; Brodie Marcotte, Frosh., forward; Hamilton-Wenham: Zack Walles, Sr.; Seamus Heney, Sr.; Will Stidsen, Soph.; Lynnfield: Chase Carney, Sr., forward; Drew Damiani, Jr., defense; Aiden Burke, Sr., forward; Newburyport: Jon Groth, Sr., forward; Jamie Brooks, Jr., goalie; Max Puleo, Jr., defense; North Reading: Matt Ryan, Sr., defense; Andrew Daley, Sr., forward; Pentucket: Ben Guertin, Jr., goalie; Rockport: Aiden Arnold, Sr., forward; Jack Crompton, Jr., goalie; Triton: Cole Daniels, Sr., forward
Miscellaneous Awards
MVPs: Chase Carney and Drew Damiani, Lynnfield; Zack Walles, Hamilton-Wenham.
Coach of the Year: Jon Gardner, Lynnfield; Bob Ryan, Hamilton-Wenham.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.