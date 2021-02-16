After splitting their regular season series and finishing as Cape Ann League co-champions, Newburyport and Triton boys hockey wound up splitting the league's top honors as well.
Newburyport's Owen Spence and Triton's James Tatro have been selected as CAL co-MVPs, the league announced on Tuesday. In addition, Newburyport's Paul Yameen and Triton's Ryan Sheehan will share CAL Coaches of the Year honors, and both teams finished with four All-CAL selections.
In addition to Spence, Newburyport's Ryan Archer, Colin Richmond and Jon Groth were each honored among the league's top players. Triton's selections included Tatro, Brady Lindholm, Trevor Quigley and Cael Kohan.
Pentucket's Richie Hardy was also honored as an All-CAL selection, and Dom Cignetti was chosen as a CAL All-Star. Pentucket also received the league's Sportsmanship Award.
***
Boys Hockey
All-CAL
Newburyport: Owen Spence, Sr., defense; Ryan Archer, Sr., forward; Colin Richmond, Sr., forward; Jon Groth, Jr., forward; Triton: James Tatro, Sr., forward; Brady Lindholm, Sr., defense; Trevor Quigley, Sr., defense; Cael Kohan, Sr., forward; Pentucket: Richie Hardy, Sr., forward; Hamilton-Wenham: Grant Landon, Sr., goalie; Lynnfield: Drew Damiani, Soph., defense; Nick Hubbard, Frosh., goalie; North Reading: Matt Ryan, Jr., defense; Rockport: Rowan Silva, Sr., forward
Local CAL All-Stars
Newburyport: Tony Lucci, Sr., forward
Pentucket: Dom Cignetti, Sr., defense
Triton: Ryan Lindholm, Sr., forward; Ben Rennick, Sr., forward; Aidan Lowry, Sr., forward; Jack Forrest, Sr., forward
League Awards
Players of the Year: Owen Spence, Newburyport; James Tatro, Triton
Coaches of the Year: Paul Yameen, Newburyport; Ryan Sheehan, Triton
Sportsmanship Award: Pentucket
