Three Triton hockey players were among the 13 honored as First Team All-Cape Ann League picks, the league announced this week.
Seniors Tyler Godfrey and Brad Killion, along with junior James Tatro, were each All-CAL picks, as were Newburyport's Ben Reynolds and Owen Spence, Amesbury's Logan Bridgewater and Pentucket's Richie Hardy. Triton also received the league's Sportsmanship Award.
Masconomet swept the majority of the league's top honors, with senior goalie Tucker Hanson earning CAL MVP honors while coach Andrew Jackson was honored as the league's Coach of the Year. Four Chieftains also received All-CAL honors as well, including Hanson and fellow seniors Jason Schueler, Shawn Callahan and Peyton Defeo.
In addition to the All-CAL picks, each school chose a handful of Second Team CAL All-Stars as well. The locals honored by their schools included Triton's Connor Kohan and Brady Lindholm, Newburyport's Colin Richmond and Jon Groth, Amesbury's Connor Montejunas and Pentucket's Josh Smith, Alex Satkus, Owen Thornton and Dom Cignetti.
***
Cape Ann League
All-CAL
Triton: Tyler Godfrey, Sr., defense; Brad Killion, Sr., forward; James Tatro, Jr., forward; Newburyport: Ben Reynolds, Sr., forward; Owen Spence, Jr., defense; Amesbury: Logan Bridgewater, Sr., forward; Pentucket: Richard Hardy, Jr., forward; Masconomet: Tucker Hanson, Sr., goalie; Jason Schueler, Sr., forward; Shawn Callahan, Sr., defense; Peyton Defeo, Sr., forward; Lynnfield: Sam Pifko, Sr., forward; North Reading: Alex Vercolen, Sr., forward
Local CAL All-Stars
Amesbury: Connor Montejunas, Jr., defense
Newburyport: Colin Richmond, Jr., forward, Jon Groth, Soph., forward
Pentucket: Josh Smith, Sr., forward; Alex Satkus, Sr., defense; Owen Thornton, Jr., defense; Dom Cignetti, Jr., defense
Triton: Connor Kohan, Sr., defense; Brady Lindholm, Jr., defense
League Awards
Player of the Year: Tucker Hanson, Masconomet
Coach of the Year: Andrew Jackson, Masconomet
Sportsmanship Award: Triton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.