200205_NT_BEA_hockey_1.jpg

BRYAN EATON/Staff photo

Triton's James Tatro was one of three Vikings honored as First Team All-CAL selections, the league announced this week.

 Bryan Eaton

Three Triton hockey players were among the 13 honored as First Team All-Cape Ann League picks, the league announced this week.

Seniors Tyler Godfrey and Brad Killion, along with junior James Tatro, were each All-CAL picks, as were Newburyport's Ben Reynolds and Owen Spence, Amesbury's Logan Bridgewater and Pentucket's Richie Hardy. Triton also received the league's Sportsmanship Award.

Masconomet swept the majority of the league's top honors, with senior goalie Tucker Hanson earning CAL MVP honors while coach Andrew Jackson was honored as the league's Coach of the Year. Four Chieftains also received All-CAL honors as well, including Hanson and fellow seniors Jason Schueler, Shawn Callahan and Peyton Defeo. 

In addition to the All-CAL picks, each school chose a handful of Second Team CAL All-Stars as well. The locals honored by their schools included Triton's Connor Kohan and Brady Lindholm, Newburyport's Colin Richmond and Jon Groth, Amesbury's Connor Montejunas and Pentucket's Josh Smith, Alex Satkus, Owen Thornton and Dom Cignetti.

***

Cape Ann League

All-CAL

Triton: Tyler Godfrey, Sr., defense; Brad Killion, Sr., forward; James Tatro, Jr., forward; Newburyport: Ben Reynolds, Sr., forward; Owen Spence, Jr., defense; Amesbury: Logan Bridgewater, Sr., forward; Pentucket: Richard Hardy, Jr., forward; Masconomet: Tucker Hanson, Sr., goalie; Jason Schueler, Sr., forward; Shawn Callahan, Sr., defense; Peyton Defeo, Sr., forward; Lynnfield: Sam Pifko, Sr., forward; North Reading: Alex Vercolen, Sr., forward

Local CAL All-Stars

Amesbury: Connor Montejunas, Jr., defense

Newburyport: Colin Richmond, Jr., forward, Jon Groth, Soph., forward 

Pentucket: Josh Smith, Sr., forward; Alex Satkus, Sr., defense; Owen Thornton, Jr., defense; Dom Cignetti, Jr., defense 

Triton: Connor Kohan, Sr., defense; Brady Lindholm, Jr., defense

League Awards

Player of the Year: Tucker Hanson, Masconomet

Coach of the Year: Andrew Jackson, Masconomet

Sportsmanship Award: Triton

