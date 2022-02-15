The full Cape Ann League indoor track awards were released after the completion of last week’s league championship meet. The winner of each event at the league meet was named All-CAL, while the top-3 in each event made up the rest of the CAL All-Star team.
And as for the league’s top honors, the Daily News area was well represented.
After helping Newburyport to an undefeated regular season, a CAL regular-season title and the CAL Open championship, senior TJ Carleo was named the Kinney Division’s Male Athlete of the Year. Similarly, Nixie Raymond led the Amesbury girls to an undefeated regular season and a CAL Baker title and was named the Division’s Female Athlete of the Year.
Pentucket’s Emily Rubio was named the Female Athlete of the Year in the Kinney Division, while Ipswich’s James Robie was named Male MVP in the Baker. Rubio helped the Pentucket girls win the CAL Open meet by placing first in the 55 hurdles, the high jump and the long jump.
Newburyport’s Brian Moore and Amesbury’s Ernie Bissaillon were both also named the Male Coach of the Year for the Kinney and Baker divisions, respectively. The Clipper boys, as well as both the Amesbury boys and girls, were undefeated regular-season league champions.
Here is the full league All-Star list:
Boys
All-CAL
55 hurdles: Ean Hynes, Newburyport; 55m: Alexander Carpenter, North Reading; 600: Colin Hanson, Ipswich; 1000: TJ Carleo, Newburyport; 300: Will Acquaviva, Newburyport; Mile: Nathan Barry, Newburyport; 2-Mile: Finn Russell, Ipswich; 4x200: North Reading; 4x400: Ipswich; 4x800: Newburyport; SP: Aiden Donovan, Amesbury; HJ: Alex Bishop, Pentucket; LJ: Ryan McGuire, North Reading
CAL All-Stars
55 hurdles: Alex Bishop, Pentucket, Evan Armano, Newburyport; 55m: Yanni Kakouris, Pentucket, Will Acquaviva, Newburyport; 600: Logan Lamont, North Reading, Ryan Plisinski, Pentucket; 1000: Aimon Fadil, Newburyport, Ethan Downs, Newburyport; 300: Spencer Beane, North Reading, Michael Sanchez, Amesbury; Mile: Aidan Nadeau, North Reading, Bradford Duchesne, Newburyport; 2-Mile: Nathan Barry, Newburyport, Andrew Lasson, Newburyport; 4x200: Triton, Newburyport; 4x400: Newburyport, Pentucket; 4x800: Triton, North Reading; SP: Jadriel Laracuente, Amesbury, Casey O’Connor, North Reading; HJ: Grayson Fowler, Newburyport, Frank Majewski, Pentucket; LJ: Shea Cucinotta, Amesbury, Yanni Kakouris, Pentucket
Miscellaneous Awards
MVP (Kinney): TJ Carleo, Newburyport
MVP (Baker): James Robie, Ipswich
Coach of Year (Kinney): Brian Moore, Newburyport
Coach of Year (Baker): Ernie Bissaillon, Amesbury
Sportsmanship (Kinney): North Reading
Sportsmanship (Baker): Ipswich
League Champion (Kinney): Newburyport, 4-0
League Champion (Baker): Amesbury, 4-0
CAL Open Champion: Newburyport
Girls
All-CAL
55 hurdles: Emily Rubio, Pentucket; 55m: Ava McIntyre, North Reading; 600: Giuliana Ligor, North Reading; 1000: Phoebe Rubio, Pentucket; 300: Colby Filosa, Ipswich; Mile: Hailey LaRosa, Newburyport; 2-Mile: Annalise Butler, North Reading; 4x200: Pentucket; 4x400: Newburyport; 4x800: Triton; SP: Riley Hallahan, Lynnfield; HJ: Emily Rubio, Pentucket; LJ: Emily Rubio, Pentucket
CAL All-Stars
55 hurdles: Olivia Novello, Ipswich, Lidya Belanger, Amesbury; 55m: Nixie Raymond, Amesbury, Reese Gallant, Pentucket; 600: Caroline MacKinnon, Manchester-Essex, Annabel Murray, Newburyport; 1000: Caelie Patrick, Manchester-Essex, Ava Cote, Hamilton-Wenham; 300: Devin Stroope, Newburyport, Morgan Fells, Newburyport; Mile: Ava Burl, Triton, Erin Wallwork, Triton; 2-Mile: Abby Kelly, Newburyport, Erin Wallwork, Triton; 4x200: North Reading, Ipswich; 4x400: Ipswich, Triton; 4x800: Pentucket, Newburyport; SP: Emma Mini, North Reading, Maci Abbatessa, Essex Tech; HJ: Reese Gallant, Pentucket, Julia Schena, Newburyport; LJ: Ava McIntyre, North Reading, Madison Vant, North Reading
Miscellaneous Awards
MVP (Kinney): Emily Rubio, Pentucket
MVP (Baker): Nixie Raymond, Amesbury
Coach of Year (Kinney): Sotirios Pintzopoulos, North Reading
Coach of Year (Baker): Marty Binette, Ipswich
Sportsmanship (Kinney): North Reading & Triton
Sportsmanship (Baker): Hamilton-Wenham & Ipswich
League Champion (Kinney): North Reading, 4-0
League Champion (Baker): Amesbury, 4-0
CAL Open Champion: Pentucket
