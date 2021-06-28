Triton's James Tatro and Newburyport's Samantha King earned top honors from the Cape Ann League this week, as both were named CAL Kinney Division Player of the Year.
Tatro turned in an outstanding senior year for Triton, leading the Vikings to their best season in program history. The Saint Michael's commit scored 54 goals and 28 assists for 82 points and helped Triton to a 13-3 record and a trip to the Division 3 North Finals, the program's deepest tournament run ever.
King, a standout attacker since her freshman year, is in the midst of a brilliant senior season for the Division 2 North champion Clippers. The Duquesne commit leads her team with 70 goals and 21 assists for 91 points despite regularly getting taken out of games late in blowouts. King has saved her best for last, scoring six goals in Newburyport's recent tournament wins over Ipswich and Manchester Essex to help send the Clippers through to the state semifinals for the third time in the last four seasons.
Tatro and King were among numerous locals to earn All-CAL recognition as well. For the boys, Tatro was joined by Triton teammates Michael Cahill and Jared Leonard, Newburyport's Ryan Cottone, Jack Hadden and Colin McLoy and Pentucket's Seamus O'Keefe and Evan Napolitano. For the girls, King was joined by Newburyport teammates Lily Spaulding, Liberty Palermino and Anna Affolter, Pentucket's Greta Maurer, Lana Mickelson and Audrey Conover, Triton's Kate Trojan and Chloe Connors and Georgetown's Mary Surette.
Triton boys head coach Mike Rice and assistant coach Donna Andersen were honored as CAL Boys Kinney Division Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year respectively, and the Pentucket boys received the Kinney Sportsmanship Award.
The Ipswich boys swept the CAL Baker awards, with Ned Donovan earning CAL Baker Player of the Year, Glenn Foster earning Coach of the Year and Peter Ginolfi earning Assistant Coach of the Year.
Manchester Essex's Lily Athanas and Ipswich's Riley Daly, who will soon become Big East rivals at Georgetown and UConn respectively, were named CAL Baker Girls Players of the Year. North Reading's Matt Costello and Hamilton-Wenham's Abigail Schibli were named CAL Kinney and Baker Girls Coaches of the Year, and the Manchester Essex boys and North Reading and Hamilton-Wenham girls received their respective division's Sportsmanship Award.
Boys Lacrosse
All-CAL
Newburyport: Ryan Cottone, Sr., attack; Jack Hadden, Soph., defense; Colin McLoy, Soph., faceoff specialist; Triton: James Tatro, Sr., midfield; Michael Cahill, Sr., defense; Jared Leonard, Jr., attack; Pentucket: Seamus O'Keefe, Sr., midfield; Evan Napolitano, Soph., defense; Ipswich: Ned Donovan, Sr., faceoff specialist; Cade McAdams, Sr., defense; Jonah Orroth, Sr., goalie; Henry Wright, Soph., midfield; Hamilton-Wenham: Andrew Winch, Sr., attack; Grant Landon, Sr., goalie; Peter Gourdeau, Jr., defense; Lynnfield: John Briggs, Sr., midfield; North Reading: Griffin Murphy, Sr., defense
Local CAL All-Stars
Amesbury: Ian Pelletier, Jr., midfield; Brynn Zellen, Soph., defense
Newburyport: Kennedy Heath, Sr., midfield; Ryan Portalla, Jr., goalie
Pentucket: Aidan Tierney, Jr., midfield; Cam Smith, Soph., goalie
Triton: Dan Groder, Sr., defense
League Awards
Players of the Year: James Tatro, Triton (Kinney); Ned Donovan, Ipswich (Baker)
Coaches of the Year: Mike Rice, Triton (Kinney); Glenn Foster, Ipswich (Baker)
Assistant Coaches of the Year: Donna Andersen, Triton (Kinney); Peter Ginolfi, Ipswich (Baker)
Sportsman of the Year: Max Lockhart, Hamilton-Wenham
Sportsmanship Award: Pentucket (Kinney), Manchester Essex (Baker)
EMass All-Stars
Newburyport: Ryan Cottone, Jack Hadden, Colin McLoy; Triton: James Tatro, Michael Cahill, Jared Leonard; Pentucket: Seamus O'Keefe, Evan Napolitano; Hamilton-Wenham: Grant Landon, Andrew Winch, Peter Gourdeau; Ipswich: Ned Donovan, Cade McAdams, Henry Wright
Academic All-American Nominees
Triton: Dan Groder; Pentucket: Mitchell Powers; Hamilton-Wenham: Grant Landon
Girls Lacrosse
All-CAL
Newburyport: Sam King, Sr., attack; Lily Spaulding, Sr., defense; Liberty Palermino, Sr., midfield; Anna Affolter, Soph., midfield; Pentucket: Greta Maurer, Sr., midfield; Lana Mickelson, Jr., midfield; Audrey Conover, Soph., midfield; Triton: Kate Trojan, Jr., midfield; Chloe Connors, Soph., midfield; Georgetown: Mary Surette, Soph., midfield; Manchester Essex: Lily Athanas, Sr., midfield; Gianna Huet, Sr., attack; Ipswich: Riley Daly, Sr., midfield; Cayla Greenleaf, Sr., attack; Ashton Flather, Soph., goalie; Hamilton-Wenham: Haley Hamilton, Jr., midfield; Lynnfield: Jennifer Flynn, Sr., midfield; North Reading: Emma Borland, Sr., goalie
Local CAL All-Stars
Georgetown: Abbie Donahue, Sr., midfield; Elle Schneider, Sr., midfield
Newburyport: Erin Osinski, Sr., goalie; Makenna Ward, Soph., defense
Pentucket: Charlene Basque, Jr., attack; Madilyn Kuchar, Soph., attack
Triton: Ashley Silva, Jr., attack; Julia Price, Soph., goalie
League Awards
Players of the Year: Sam King, Newburyport (Kinney); Lily Athanas, Manchester Essex and Riley Daly, Ipswich (Baker)
Coaches of the Year: Matt Costello, North Reading (Kinney); Abigail Schibli, Hamilton-Wenham (Baker)
Sportsmanship Award: North Reading (Kinney), Hamilton-Wenham (Baker)
