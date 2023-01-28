WEST NEWBURY -- It wasn't the first time the Pentucket wrestling team has hosted this type of event, but boy did it feel good to be back.
With the district's brand new school and gym firmly up and running, the Panthers were eager to put their name into the hat to host this year's CAL/NEC Open league meet. The event took place on Saturday with the nine league members making their way over to West Newbury, and the Panthers proved again just how good of hosts they can be.
"This was great because we have the new facility and we wanted to host it," said Pentucket coach Dennis Puleo. "Everything came together and went smoothly, so it's good PR for the new school. We had a great group helping out today, and everything went very smoothly."
And the wrestling on display was quite good, too.
Beverly won at both 126 (Tristan Gold) and 182 (Gino Sicari), and coupled that with its noteworthy depth to run away with a victory at 215.5 points. Gloucester was second with 174 points, Salem was third (170.5) and Saugus/Peabody was fourth (161). Triton came in fifth with 136 points, but for the second straight year won the CAL portion of the championship after beating both Pentucket (7th, 96) and Lynnfield/North Reading (9th, 85).
The combined CAL/NEC league gives out an award for the overall meet winner (Beverly), as well as the winners in each "seperate league " -- which for the CAL was the Vikings.
However, perhaps the biggest story locally happened with the host Panthers.
In particular, 120-pounder Tanner Kamuda had himself a heck of a tournament. The sophomore certainly made a name for himself last year when he was selected as a Daily News All-Star, but in the wrestling community his older brother, Trevor, is a more well-known name. Our returning Daily News MVP from a year ago, Trevor Kamuda has been following that up with a stellar senior season.
And Saturday, both had their moments.
Trevor came in as the No. 1 seed at 145, and cruised to the finals after two first-period pins. But in the championship round, Salem's Brendan Dalton -- the No. 2 seed -- got a takedown in the third period to earn a 6-3 victory and force Kamuda to settle for second.
Luckily, his younger brother got the job done.
Tanner entered as the No. 2 seed at 120, and pinned his first opponent followed by an 8-1 decision over Triton's Alex Sabino in the semifinals. That set up a match against No. 1 seed Nathan Barry of Beverly in the finals, and Kamuda trailed 2-0 after the first two periods before earning an escape followed by a takedown to pull out the dramatic 3-2 win.
"Tanner did great and upset the No. 1 seed, and the opposite happened with Trevor," said Puleo. "During the dual meet we had (against Salem), Trevor took (Dalton) down pretty handily. But obviously this is a tournament, so there are a lot of other factors. (Dalton) defended well today."
Elsewhere for Pentucket, which co-ops with Newburyport, Adam Newman went 3-1 on the day with three pins to claim third at 160. Another highlight was Lucien Parenteau going 2-2 to take fourth at 132, and the Panthers also got sixths from Dylan Gately (170), Mason Skinner (182) and Josh Breen (195).
Triton, on the other hand, was paced by four second-place finishes.
As expected, the "Big 3" of Douglas Aylward (182), Ashton Wonson (220) and Tony Sforza (HVY) all made the finals in their respective classes. But the Vikings also received a great run out of Sam Imlach at 113. The sophomore came in as the No. 2 seed and got two pins to reach the finals, and was in a tight, 6-4, match with top-seeded Aiden DeCoste of Gloucester before getting pinned in the second period.
Still, it was a good day for Imlach and the rest of the Triton youth.
Sabino shook off that semifinal loss to Tanner Kamuda, and responded with two pins in the consolation bracket to earn third at 120. Nolan Merrill finished 2-2 on the day to take fourth at 170, and picked up a hard-fought win in the consolation bracket after he trailed Beverly's Kasey Nako 9-3 in the second period, but worked to record a pin in the closing seconds. Elsewhere, Nikolas Rigol earned his first varsity win to take fifth at 106, Lucas Bistany took fifth at 138, Brian Quam took fifth at 145 and sophomore Amir Alami placed sixth at 152.
"There was a lot of good performances today," said Triton coach Shawn McElligott. "You look at Nikolas Rigol getting his first varsity win, Amir Alami picked up a big sixth-place finish and Briam Quam got a big fifth. So there was some real good stuff from some of our youngsters. Sam Imlach making the finals was huge for him. So there was a lot of good stuff, but there's still some learning experiences we can build from."
Aylward, the top seed at 182, fell in a hard-fought finals match to Sicari of Beverly, 4-0, but that wasn't before he earned a 10-4 decision over Lynnfield's James Fodera in the semis. Similarly, Sforza -- the No. 1 seed -- only needed 52 seconds to pin Max Thomas of Gloucester in the semis, but in the finals it was Salem's Alex Rodriguez getting a first-period pin.
Wonson's loss, unfortunately, was marked with controversy.
The 220-pounder has had a dominant year, with his only loss coming to Gloucester's Jayden Toppan. And as it turned out, after Wonson earned an 8-0 major decision in the semifinals, the rematch was set up in the championship round.
Wonson led 2-0 after a second-period reversal, and 2-1 in the closing seconds. But in those closing moments, the ref awarded Toppan a point after issuing Wonson a stalling penatly to tie it, then gave Wonson another quick stalling penalty before overtime even started to give Toppan the win.
It was a dissapointing end to a great match, and one that unsurprisingly didn't sit well with the Triton sideline.
CAL/NEC Open
Meet Results (9 teams scored): 1. Beverly 215.5; 2. Gloucester 174; 3. Salem 170.5; 4. Saugus/Peabody 161; 5. Triton 136; 6. Danvers 124; 7. Pentucket 96; 8. Marblehead/Swampscott 94.5; 9. Lynnfield/North Reading 85
Winners and area placers:
106: 1. JJ Figueroa-Mercado (GL) 2-0, 5. Nikolas Rigol (T) 1-2; 113: 1. Aiden DeCoste (GL) 3-0, 2. Sam Imlach (T) 2-1; 120: 1. Tanner Kamuda (P) 3-0, 3. Alex Sabino (T) 3-1; 132: 1. Joe Allen (GL) 3-0, 4. Lucien Parenteau (P) 2-2; 138: 1. Mason Hinshaw (M/S) 3-0, 5. Lucas Bistany (T) 1-2; 145: 1. Brendan Dalton (S) 3-0, 2. Trevor Kamuda (P) 2-1, 5. Brian Quam (T) 2-2; 152: 1. Sam LoRusso (S/P) 3-0, 6. Amir Alami (T) 1-2; 160: 1. Joseph Baker (D) 3-0, 3. Adam Newman (P) 3-1; 170: 1. William Pinto (S/P) 3-0, 4. Nolan Merrill (T) 2-2, 6. Dylan Gately (P) 1-2; 182: 1. Gino Sicari (B) 3-0, 2. Douglas Aylward (T) 1-1, 6. Mason Skinner (P) 1-2; 195: 1. Michael Toppan (GL) 2-0, 6. Josh Breen (P) 1-2; 220: 1. Jayden Toppan (GL) 2-0, 2. Ashton Wonson (T) 1-1; HVY: 1. Alex Rodriquez (S) 3-0, 2. Antonio Sforza (T) 1-1
